Tell Us What You Majored In And What You're Doing For Work Now

By Mary Colussi
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Josbu_0hUxmwrJ00

With students around the world preparing to journey to their college campuses, it's the perfect time of year to reflect on what the hell you're meant to do with that degree — once you've got it, anyway.

Nickelodeon / Via giphy.com

So I want to hear from the members of the BuzzFeed Community : What did you major in, what do you do for work now, and — if you feel comfortable sharing — how much money do you make doing it?

Maybe your career path is as neat as a brochure from a campus job fair: major, first job in that field, second job in that field, so on and so forth until retirement or mid-life crisis.

MTV / Via giphy.com

Or, maybe the career you ended up in is entirely different from the one you expected to pursue when you were a freshman.

20th Century Fox Home Entertainment / Via giphy.com

Whatever the situation, however straightforward or twisty the path, we want to hear about it! Share your major, your current career, and how much you make in either the comments or this anonymous form for the chance to be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.

ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

