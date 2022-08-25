ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
If You Have A Dating App Horror Story, Please Tell Us

By Estelle Tang
 3 days ago

Nicoletaionescu / Getty Images/iStockphoto

In September, Tinder will be celebrating its 10th anniversary. That means 10 years of swiping! While some people find love on dating apps, the road isn't always smooth. We'd love to hear about your most irritating, weird, confusing, and just plain terrible app dates — just fill out this form . We may be in touch for a story. ●

We cover what you care about, break big stories that hold major institutions accountable for their actions, and expose injustices that change people's lives.

