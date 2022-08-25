Read full article on original website
'An occupational hazard': Florida wildlife director loses hand after alligator bite
The director at a wildlife park in Florida lost his hand after being bitten by one of his own alligators last week, according to the facility. It was his second serious alligator-related injury in 10 years.
Common steroids used for asthma, allergies linked to brain decline, study finds
Both oral and inhaled glucocorticoids used for asthma, allergies and other inflammatory conditions may be linked to decreased white matter, which limits connectivity between different regions of the brain, a new study finds.
Everyone knew Jackson's water crisis was coming
While drought has parched the West and threatens the region's water supply, in Jackson, Mississippi, it's deluge that's overwhelmed the water system and threatens normal life. What's shocking is that this is becoming a routine occurrence in Jackson.
FDA authorizes Pfizer and Moderna's updated Covid-19 boosters
The US Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorized updated Covid-19 vaccine booster shots from Moderna and Pfizer. This is the first time updated Covid-19 vaccines have received emergency use authorization in the United States.
