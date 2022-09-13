Read full article on original website
The 24 best camping tents, according to tent experts
We interviewed experts on what to consider when buying a tent — from backpacking and luxury tents to family and car camping tents. Here’s what you need to know.
These 37 Products Will Make Your Day Better
Some gadgets and items can support you in your efforts to look on the bright side of life. Whether it's because they throw a motivational quote at you, help to make your work more efficient, or because they offer a chance to introduce some playfulness to your day. This article has the 37 Amazon products that will make your day better.
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing more than 50 stores. Here's where they are
Bed Bath & Beyond revealed the locations of more than 50 of the 150 stores it's planning to close, ranging from Arizona to Washington state.
The baker traveling Turkey to collect recipes
Hakan Doğan is on a mission to collect and preserve his country's many traditional bread recipes.
How to dry laundry sustainably, according to experts
Sticking your wet laundry in a dryer can actually be harmful for the environment. That's why we talked to experts to figure out ways to lower your impact while drying your clothes.
The cult-favorite GE Opal Nugget Ice Maker is on sale right now
Drive-in ice — you know, the nugget-shaped ice you can get at certain fast-food spots — is one of summer’s greatest pleasures, and now you can re-create it yourself at home, thanks to the cult-favorite GE Profile Opal 1.0 Nugget Ice Maker.
Our favorite product releases this week: REI, Hill House Home, Hyperice and more
This week brings the launch of Outdoor Afro x REI Co-op’s inclusivity-minded outdoor line, Hyperice’s new heat patches and Hill House Home’s new sweater collection.
37 Things That Will Make Your Home Look 10x Better For Less Than $35 On Amazon
It's never a wrong time to do a little home refresh, but not all of us want to spend an arm and a leg updating our homes. This list gives subtle changes that will make the house so much better while keeping you on track for that monthly budget. Everything on this list is under $35, but the impact is enormous!
TikTok Said To Buy These Things And I'm So Glad I Did
The online shopping world can be challenging, but it’s about to get a lot easier with the latest and hottest items on TikTok that will make you want to shop! Whether you’re shopping for yourself or looking to shop for the ideal gift for friends or family, these 35 products are sure to please. Scroll down now to see all of the hottest TikTok trends.
So Many People Are Obsessed With These Weird Beauty Products That Work So Brilliantly
These up-and-coming beauty products are sure to hit it big time! This list will give you serious beauty inspiration to kick off the new season, from the best hair tools to multi-functional makeup products. Whether your go-to look is full glamazon or a glowy, natural look, there is something for everyone here.
The best sales to shop this weekend: The Container Store, Adidas, Target and more
This weekend, you’ll find a deal on the cult-favorite GE Profile Opal Nugget Ice Maker, discounted baby gear from Target and savings on all things organization at The Container Store. All that and more below.
The 23 best exercise dresses, according to fitness experts
It’s hard to miss the exercise dresses trending all over TikTok. Comfortable, flirty and fun, these appear to take you from the gym to brunch — and beyond. And while dresses in the athletic arena are nothing new they are now stretching beyond the court and taking us through hiking, running, grocery shopping and more.
