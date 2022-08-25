Here Are 27 Underrated Characters That Are Actually More Iconic Than Their Movies
We recently asked the BuzzFeed Community to tell us which underrated movie characters were so iconic they became their biggest inspiration in life. Here are some of the characters they shared:
1. Thanks to the grungy LA gymnast, Missy Pantone, the Rancho Carne Toros almost avoided being the laughingstock of the cheer competitions in Bring It On .
2. Lilly Moscovitz from The Princess Diaries had her faults, but Mia's quirky and socially conscious bestie always had good intentions.
3. Amber Mariens from Clueless was the flyest diva on campus, rocking her furry headbands and fuzzy sweaters.
4. Lydia Deetz from Beetlejuice was the princess of goth, the mistress of macabre, and a spunky photographer.
5. Wayne Campbell from Wayne's World was one half of the rad metalhead show in his mom's basement that paved the way for the mediocre podcasts of today.
6. Paris Hilton took her catch phrase "that's hot" literally in her first big horror movie role as House of Wax 's Paige Edwards.
7. Jim McAllister and the high school student body didn't stand a chance against the wrath of the overachieving Tracy Flick in in Election .
8. Botanist turned eco-terrorist Poison Ivy was a femme fatale of the forest and the queen of witty comebacks in Batman and Robin .
9. Kelsi Nielsen from High School Musical was the most under-appreciated composer and pianist because without her talents, the show could not go on.
10. New York Minute 's Roxy Ryan was every girl's favorite rebellious, aspiring rock star with Avril Lavigne energy.
11. Maybe Miranda Priestly overlooked Nigel Kipling's greatness in The Devil Wears Prada , but we all knew the smart-ass art director was a scene stealer.
12. The Ice Princess from The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl ruled the Ice Kingdom of Planet Drool with an iron fist and a crystal heart.
13. Anna and her band Pink Slip from Freaky Friday wouldn't be complete without the unmatched vocals and chaotic hairstyles of Maddie.
14. Mrs. White in Clue was a beautiful black widow who ensured NOBODY stood in the way of her happiness, including all five of her mysteriously dead husbands.
15. The cutest witch in Hocus Pocus , eight-year-old Dani Dennison had more common sense and on-screen magic than her older brother Max.
16. Becky was more than just Miss Minchin's servant in the attic, she was deep down always A Little Princess .
17. Underdog Fern Mayo from Jawbreaker was so close to becoming the next teen dream when she transformed into the HOT pink Vylette.
18. Merida from Brave broke the traditions of her clan and Disney to become a fiery warrior princess who didn't need a man to save her life.
19. Summer Hathaway, aka "Tinkerbell," was a bomb-ass band manager who held the class and their rambunctious teacher together the whole way to success.
20. Pixar pulled no emotional punches after introducing the rag doll cowgirl Jessie in Toy Story 2 .
21. Hands down the most talented baseball player in The Sandlot , Benny Rodriguez, taught the neighborhood boys what a real hero looks like.
22. Get you a BFF like Spider-Man's Ned because he was Peter Parker's ride-or-die through it all from day one with no drama.
23. All the '80s kids will agree that the glow-up of Sandy Frink in Romy and Michele's High School Reunion is something for the record books.
24. Persephone from The Matrix Reloaded was the perfect representation of beauty, curiosity, and human emotion.
25. Darcy Lewis had the greatest character growth in the MCU, starting as a sassy student researcher in phase one to an audacious astrophysicist in phase four.
26. Richie Tozier and Eddie Kaspbrak had the cutest relationship in IT (2017), constantly trading loud-mouth insults as kids that blossomed into tough love as adults.
27. The fresh, new leader of the Pink Ladies of Grease 2 , Stephanie Zinone, made Danny Zuko look like an undisciplined toddler in comparison.
Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity. Not all submissions were from Community users.
