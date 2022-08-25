Here's A Roundup Of The Best Twitter Memes Mocking Andrew Tate For Being Banned Everywhere

Fox News / Via Twitter: @TuckerCarlson

As you may have heard by now, misogynist influencer Andrew Tate has been banned from Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube for violating multiple terms of service — and now he's a meme where people are joking about all the other places that should remove him.

The only place that seems to be open to Tate is Tucker Carlson's show on Fox News where the influencer was interviewed on Wednesday evening.

"When they go to cancel you, ladies and gentlemen, it comes hard and fast. You lose your Facebook, then your Instagram, then your Gmail, your Discord, then your website hosting, your domain name, like then your payment processor, and your bank," he told Fox News. "It's just in real time you're watching your phone and apps just exploding, boom boom boom ."

Now tweeters are the ones declaring there is no safe space for Tate, mocking the bans by joking about all the movies, apps, and places that could shun him next. Here's a roundup of our favorite Tate ban memes, starting with all the video games that supposedly kicked the former kickboxer off.

Andrew Tate has been banned from Animal Crossing: New Horizons @mayahorizons 07:14 PM - 23 Aug 2022

No charisma, uniqueness, nerve, or talent.

BREAKING ‼️ Andrew Tate has been banned from the RuPaul’s Drag Race Superstar app @francieblond 05:59 PM - 23 Aug 2022

Even though it's no more, he still would be booted from Club Penguin .

Andrew Tate has been permanently banned from Club Penguin ‼️ @Dexerto 01:40 PM - 23 Aug 2022

Tate won't be able to play LoL .

Andrew Tate has been permamently banned from League of Legends @Hikaryyu 08:33 AM - 23 Aug 2022

Even a pizza simulation game won't let him in.

Andrew Tate has been banned from the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game @Hypnocorn 10:24 AM - 23 Aug 2022

No word if Pokémon Go will allow him still.

Breaking News: Andrew Tate has been banned from Pokemon Showdown @OOCPkmnShowdown 07:13 PM - 23 Aug 2022

Andrew Tate has been banned from Honkai Impact 3rd @HonkaiChibi 02:33 PM - 24 Aug 2022

Even the most functional app on the iPhone? Banned.

He won't even be able to have a digital pint.

BREAKING: Andrew Tate has been banned from the beer simulator app 🤯 @sarahlugor 10:32 AM - 24 Aug 2022

If he needed to buy a doll in the Midwest, he may have some difficulty.

Andrew Tate has been permanently banned from the Chicago American Girl Store!! @clur19 12:23 AM - 24 Aug 2022

If Tate decided to pivot to a life of education at a legitimate university, he may struggle to get a Wi-Fi connection.

If Tate figured out a way to enter the multiverse for cartoons and attempt to buy some fruit in Chowder , he would be banned.

This also counts for getting a chicken burrito in the hit series Breaking Bad .

Andrew Tate has been permanently banned from Los Pollos Hermanos. According to Gustavo Fring, "He is not up to Pollos standards." @kuyajefie 01:19 PM - 24 Aug 2022

Ma's basement is pretty much open to everyone — well, you're invited, but be careful — except Tate.

Most importantly, Tate will not be able to dance to a live performance of "Watermelon Sugar."

Andrew Tate has been permamently banned from attending Harry Styles’s Love on Tour. @harryscowgirI 11:28 PM - 23 Aug 2022

More on this