5 suspects arrested in catalytic converter theft ring are tied to deputy's murder, officials say

 3 days ago

The five people accused of operating a large-scale catalytic converter theft ring are tied to the death of Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Darren Almendarez in March 2022, officials revealed on Thursday.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, Henry Pham, 55, Quoc Bao Le, 39, Timothy Ngo, 51, Tram Le, 47, and Tran Le, 45, fenced stolen catalytic converters for the three individuals charged in the deputy's death.

Officials believe the five suspects arrested this week bought stolen catalytic converters from the murder suspects in order to later resell them for profit.

READ MORE: 5 arrested, $4.3 million dollars worth of catalytic converter seized in coordinated raid

All five suspects are charged with engaging in organized criminal activity.

The fencing allegation implies that the five theft ring suspects knowingly bought stolen goods in order to later resell them for profit.

Joshua Stewart, 23, Frederick Tardy, 17, and Federias Clark, 19, are all charged in Almendarez's killing.

SEE ALSO: Off-duty deputy dies after being shot while trying to stop theft in north Harris County

The three suspects are accused of shooting Almendarez, who was off duty at the time of the crime and was shopping when deputies said he caught the suspects trying to steal a catalytic converter from his truck.

The catalytic converter theft ring bust involved the execution of six state search warrants at three residences and three commercial properties in the Pearland area.

On Wednesday, authorities seized more than 1,450 stolen catalytic converters, about $840,000 in illicit proceeds, five vehicles, and various equipment believed to be used for criminal activity.

The stolen converters and oxygen sensors are worth a total of about $4.3 million, officials said.

Detectives said their investigation started earlier this year and has expanded as an organized theft ring has emerged.

Police raided three homes and three businesses, including a busy alterations shop in Pearland.

The operation comes after months of catalytic converter thefts across Houston and the surrounding areas.

In some cases, the thefts have turned deadly.

In July, six other people were arrested in connection to a theft ring also linked to the death of Almendarez.

A month before the arrests, a new ordinance in Houston went into effect to crack down on catalytic converter thefts and resale.

The ordinance was unanimously approved back in May.

As part of the law, people will now need to show proof of owning a cut catalytic converter when they go to sell it to a metal recycler.

RELATED: Only 1 of 3 suspects in Harris Co. Deputy Darren Almendarez's murder granted bond

Trella Carter
3d ago

Better life huh ! I don't call having a better life, coming to America, ripping people off. Crime rate triple when others from different states and countries, moved to Texas.

Guest
3d ago

Thank you, LEO's.Maybe, just maybe, these thefts will at least slow down. Bring them to justice.

