ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

What spurred so much student debt? Skyrocketing tuition

By DJ Summers
KREX
KREX
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TD0fH_0hUqzdnK00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — President Joe Biden’s plan may knock out some loans, but will it will break the decades of tuition hikes that caused the debt?

Biden announced Wednesday that up to $20,000 in student debt will be forgiven for federal student loan borrowers. Additionally, borrowers will not be required to make monthly payments until 2023, a continuation of the payment freeze that has been in place since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

How much student debt is there in Colorado?

Collectively, students hold $1.6 trillion in federal student loan debt in the U.S. In the last two decades, tuition hikes have played a large role in the pileup.

Since 2002, tuition increases across the country have outpaced inflation by three or four times.

In the 20 years between the 2001-02 academic year and the 2021-22 academic year, consumer prices have risen 54% across all categories.

The average in-state public university tuition rose by 211% in the same time, according to records compiled by U.S. News and World Report . Out-of-state tuition rose by 171%, and private university tuition rose by 144%.

The University of Colorado Boulder’s tuition rates are an example, but they have risen even faster than the national average.

In 20 years, in-state tuition at CU Boulder has quadrupled or quintupled, according to the university’s tuition archives . CU Boulder charges different rates for different studies. Each has gone from $1,000-$2,000 per semester in 2001 to $6,500-$9,300 in 2021.

Household income has risen in those 20 years, but not enough to keep pace. Tuition isn’t simply more, but a much larger chunk of the average Colorado family’s total income.

In 2001, the annual cost of tuition was 6-8% of the median Colorado household income . Now, it is 16-22% of the median household income.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KREX

New Hospital Billing Law for Coloradans

Colorado's Hospital Discounted Care law will take effect on Thursday, September 1, 2022, forcing all hospitals to adopt specific actions to reduce hospital fees for low- to moderate-income Coloradans.
COLORADO STATE
KREX

$25 Million in Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill Funds

The announcement that Colorado would receive an initial $25 million award from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill to create employment cleaning up abandoned oil and gas wells around the state was welcomed by U.S. Senators John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet on Friday, August 26th.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Boulder, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Education
City
Boulder, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Boulder, CO
Education
KREX

Is COVID-19 fading away in Colorado?

As kids head back to school, COVID-19 rates continue to drop in Colorado. If you haven’t already ordered your three rounds of free COVID tests from the federal government, the test kit ordering program will be suspended on Sept. 2.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Debt#University Tuition#Student Loans#In State Tuition#Politics Federal#College#Politics Whitehouse#U S News#World Report#Cu Boulder
KREX

KREX

6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy