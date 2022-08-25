ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

DeSantis unveils new plan that could save some Central Florida commuters money on tolls

By Jason Kelly, WFTV.com
 7 days ago
Video: DeSantis unveils new program to give toll road discounts for drivers in Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a plan called “Sunpass Savings” on Thursday that could save some Sunpass commuters money on toll roads. (James Tutten, WFTV.com/WFTV)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis unveiled a new plan Thursday morning during a news conference in Orlando aimed at saving some SunPass commuters money.

Beginning Sept. 1, drivers who pay 40 tolls per month will receive a 20% SunPass credit.

Commuters who pay at least 80 tolls per month will have a 25% credit added to their account.

The SunPass Savings program will run six months and affects drivers who use Florida’s Turnpike and state roads 417, 528 and 429.

DeSantis said the program could save 400,000 commuters a total of $40 million.

“We are really focusing on the people that are commuters,” he said. “This adds up to give some people breathing room, because the inflation is costing (consumers) thousands of dollars a year.”

