ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, FL

Nikolas Cruz sentencing - live: Parkland shooter’s school warned doctor about his dreams of killing others

By Rachel Sharp and Oliver O'Connell
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TGm3Q_0hUqSZft00

The defence case in the penalty phase trial for Nikolas Cruz , convicted of the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland , Florida , is underway in Fort Lauderdale.

Jurors have heard from Cruz’s sister Danielle Woodard who was allowed to leave jail to testify in her brother’s defence. Woodard said her brother was “polluted” in the womb by their shared biological mother who was an alcoholic and drug addict. The jury also heard from teachers, neighbours, and a clinical psychologist and two psychiatrists who treated Cruz as a child.

Cruz’s defence is that foetal alcohol spectrum disorders and a troubled upbringing led him to commit the school massacres on Valentine’s Day 2018.

Meanwhile, images have emerged of blood scrawled on the walls of his prison cell, as well as page after page of disturbing drawings made during his time in court. A letter from one school to his psychiatrist warning of his dreams of killing was also shown to the court.

In October 2021, Cruz pleaded guilty to 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder. Jurors will now decide if he is sentenced to death or to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Comments / 4

Dary Caicedo
3d ago

just because of how he was born and raised and now he turned out that has nothing to do with what he did to them 27 students that he murdered he posted it live and he told the world in the nation that he was going to become a school shooter don't have no sympathy for him he's a murderer and a cold blooded psychopath he deserves to be put to sleep quit wasting people's money and taxpayers money just put them to sleep already please I'm so tired of hearing about this boy.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click10.com

Defense shows report of Parkland school shooter’s threat to stab teacher, letter on ‘dreams of killing others’

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Psychiatrists testified on Thursday that when the Parkland school shooter was a 9-year-old student he threatened to stab a teacher and an aide, hit a classmate with a lunch box, hit someone with a rock, and later as a teenager demonstrated “a preoccupation with guns and the military” and was dreaming of “killing others” and being “covered in blood.”
850wftl.com

Burglary suspect jailed after breaking into a Boca Raton home

(PALM BEACH COUNTY, Florida)– A burglary suspect, 24-year-old Jamal James Rutledge, has been pulled off the streets and put in jail. Rutledge, a Fort Lauderdale man, was apprehended along Fox Glen Drive in Boca Springs on Wednesday morning. South Florida Task Force agents tracked Rutledge through the area and...
BOCA RATON, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Parkland, FL
Parkland, FL
Crime & Safety
NBC Miami

Fort Lauderdale Woman Threatened Baby, Mom, Grandmother at Knifepoint: Police

A family argument that escalated into a stabbing and threats to drown a baby resulted in the arrest of a Fort Lauderdale woman, police said. Shakyah Small, 21, got into an argument with her mother Sunday over how other children in the household were being disciplined. Small went for a gun in her backpack, but another person pulled the backpack away from her and gave it to Small’s grandmother, according to the police report.
BOCANEWSNOW

Woman Charged With DUI, Leaving Scene Of Boca Raton Crash

Allegedly Fled Palmetto Park Road Crash Early Saturday Morning. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman is facing DUI and Hit and Run charges after she allegedly caused a crash on Palmetto Park Road, then fled the scene. She was followed home […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Murder#Violent Crime
wild941.com

Florida Student Gets Shot Over $1

Out in Miami Beach, FL, a Florida man was arrested & accused of hitting a lick on a student & taking $1 from him. According to WFLA, 25-year old Ranier Figueroa, is the main culprit in shooting an Argentinian student, after him & a friend approached the student asking for a dollar. Figueroa demanded that the student give him everything he had. It’s reported by police that Ranier shot the student, took his dollar & ran off with his friends wallet.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
nypressnews.com

Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz scrawled ‘666’ on prison cell wall in his own blood

Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz scrawled “666” with his own blood on a prison cell wall ahead of his ongoing sentencing trial, according to a newly released image. The Broward County Sheriff’s Office made public a trove of the killer’s maniacal prison drawings and writings this week — including the Satanic cellblock graffiti he scribbled in May.
PARKLAND, FL
NBC Miami

Video Shows Gunmen Shooting Up Dania Beach Home, Leaving Man Hospitalized

Authorities are investigating after cameras captured gunmen opening fire on a Dania Beach home in a shooting that left a man hospitalized early Friday. Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies responded to the home in the 30 block of Northwest 7th Avenue just before 1 a.m. Shortly after arriving, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene.
DANIA BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Police Searching for Armed Bank Robbers in Hollywood

Several law enforcement agencies searching for two men who they say robbed a Chase bank at gunpoint Friday in Hollywood, according to the FBI. The armed robbery happened at around 3:30 p.m. at the branch at 4223 Hollywood Boulevard, officials at the FBI's Miami field office said. The robbers entered...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
The Independent

The Independent

813K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy