So, just keep building communities in dry arid deserts, where there is not a sustainable water supply , and then expect to disperse it equally, please just shut up already. If you want to write an article, tell the facts of 30 ,40, 50 , years ago of the population in these areas , and what they are today, why not take an island and just populate it ten fold and complain why it can no longer sustain the population, suckers
This could all be alleviated if California used all of those billions spent on housing illegal immigrants and putting in a desalination plant or two. Works for Isreal.
What a sad situation. We go from one extreme to the other. Here in Louisiana we are under flood threats. This earth is so traumatized at this point. It's exactly as the bible foretold at Jeremiah 10:23 " it does not belong to man who is walking even to direct his steps". The damage is done. Prayer is vital. James 4:8 invites all to Draw close to GOD and he will draw close to you. Becoming a daily bible reader is such a source of refreshment. I hope this encourage anyone feeling anxious...
Related
Experts warn California of a disaster 'larger than any in world history.' It's not an earthquake.
Two of largest U.S. reservoirs on brink of "dead pool status"
Map shows 'extreme heat belt' projected to cover a quarter of the US in 30 years, where temperatures would breach 125 degrees Fahrenheit
Apparently, the plan to save a tanking Lake Mead and Lake Powell is 'stay tuned'
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Why Lake Mead Water Levels Are Rising Again
A mysterious metallic orb that might hold valuable information was found In Mexico
The west is considering diverting water from the Mississippi River to solve its water woes.
Bill Gates Called Out By Farmer For Secretly Buying Up US Farmland: 'I Don't Want Him To Control A Single Acre'
IN THIS ARTICLE
Scientists warn these US states will soon have heat indices above 125 degrees
The Great Salt Lake May Not Be Around Much Longer — Here’s Why
The largest gold nugget discovered in the U.S. weighed over 109 pounds
American farmers are killing their own crops and selling cows because of extreme drought
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
One of the bodies unearthed by Lake Mead drought has been identified
Thousands of dead fish are washing up along a California river. It's because of a massive wildfire and flash floods, the Karuk Tribe says
Human Remains Discovered in Receding Lake Mead Identified as Las Vegas Man Who Drowned 20 Years Ago
Top Headlines: Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find and More
A disastrous megaflood is coming to California, experts say, and it could be the most expensive natural disaster in history
Common Weed May Be ‘Super Plant’ That Holds Key to Drought-Resistant Crops
World’s largest active volcano could be erupted by earthquake as scientists observe ‘change’ deep inside
More human remains surface at shrinking Lake Mead
Interesting Engineering
Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.https://interestingengineering.com
Comments / 136