ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

24 Shocking Onstage Events In Music History That Actually Happened

By Hannah Marder
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K7P1o_0hUpW4mi00

WARNING: Some the below examples include discussions of injuries. There are no deaths, and photos deemed graphic will have an overlay (so you can click to reveal it), but the descriptions may be graphic.

1. One of the most famous examples is probably Justin Timberlake and Janet Jackson's Super Bowl Halftime show in 2004. Timberlake ripped away Jackson's top, exposing her breast in what was later dubbed "Nipplegate."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pgwfu_0hUpW4mi00
CBS

Jackson dealt with fallout and social shaming for years over the incident, while Timberlake largely escaped blame. She's rarely spoken about it in interviews, saying it's difficult to talk about that time and "going back to having that foundation; not just family, but God" is what pulled her through.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uOEQE_0hUpW4mi00
PLS Pool / Getty Images

2. Another super famous example occurred when Milli Vanilli was caught lip syncing at a Club MTV live performance in 1989. The opening lines of their track “Girl You Know It’s True" began to repeat over and over again after the sound system broke down, revealing that they were not singing live.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=013y9N_0hUpW4mi00
John Atashian / Getty Images

Surprisingly, they continued to find success after the incident, but were eventually exposed as frauds who hadn't, in fact, sang on any of their hit records. One half of the duo, Rob Pilatus, even admitted that the concert "was the beginning of the end for Milli Vanilli.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l0XLV_0hUpW4mi00
Franz-Peter Tschauner/picture alliance via Getty Images

You can watch the clip here:

3. Another famous lip-syncing scandal was Ashlee Simpson being caught lip syncing on Saturday Night Live in 2004.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pzf6p_0hUpW4mi00
Matthew Peyton / Getty Images

When the wrong track began to play (the same one she'd already performed), Simpson did not sing, and instead did a strange dance. She later blamed the band before saying she'd lost her voice due to acid reflux and was ordered by doctors not to sing. The singer's career was definitely affected, though it continued.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qqCXx_0hUpW4mi00
NBC

Watch the incident here:

4. While filming an ad for Pepsi, Michael Jackson played for 3,000 fans at Shrine Auditorium in LA. However, during one of the takes performing "Billie Jean," a pyrotechnics display was set off too early, setting Jackson's hair on fire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sGNyM_0hUpW4mi00
Bettmann / Bettmann Archive via Getty Images

Jackson kept dancing, and the fire was extinguished by crew members. He was later rushed to the hospital, having suffered second-degree burns.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qBROW_0hUpW4mi00
US Weekly / Via youtube.com

Watch the video here:

5. Another fire-related incident happened to Metallica frontman James Hetfield in 1992. After the crew increased the pyrotechnics for that particular show at Montreal’s Olympic Stadium, Hetfield accidentally stepped into a 12-foot flame.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30ZXRy_0hUpW4mi00
Live097 / Via youtube.com

Hetfield later described the incident: “I’m a little confused on where I’m supposed to be, and then pyro guy doesn’t see me, and ‘whoosh!’, a big colored flame goes right up under me. I’m burnt. My arm, my hand, completely down to the bone. The side of my face. Hair’s gone. Part of my back.” He suffered second and third-degree burns — but was back onstage about two weeks later.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uR8Rz_0hUpW4mi00
MetallicaSimpson / Via youtube.com

6. One of the more awkward stage mishaps came during a 1969 Rolling Stones concert in Hyde Park. The band planned to unleash thousands of butterflies in honor of bandmate Brian Jones, who had died two days earlier. However, the butterflies were asleep from the cold and looked dead, and many of them lay still in their cage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vzjvC_0hUpW4mi00
Sunday Mirror/Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix via Getty Images

Before the show, to get the sleeping butterflies to fly over the crowd as planned, roadies tried to warm them up, and at least one of the butterflies caught fire. When they were released during the show, many of the sleeping butterflies simply fell out onto the ground and were stepped on and killed by band members and fans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09daoY_0hUpW4mi00
Daily Mirror/Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix via Getty Images

7. But the Rolling Stones' most serious entry on this list is the time lead guitarist Keith Richards nearly died onstage. The incident occurred in Sacramento in 1965, when Richards' guitar touched the mic stand, causing an electric surge to shock him badly. He flew back and landed on the ground, unconscious — many audience members thought he had been assassinated. However, Richards made a full recovery, and was even back to perform the next night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nUXHf_0hUpW4mi00

He may have been saved by the thick soles of his suede shoes, which halted the charge.

Keystone Features/Hulton Archive / Getty Images

8. At a 2015 concert in Tijuana, Enrique Iglesias reached out to grab a drone flying through the air. This was a common action during his shows, as it gave the drone camera a better view — but he grabbed it wrong, and the propellers injured his fingers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0At8kk_0hUpW4mi00
Tim Mosenfelder / Getty Images

He went offstage and was treated, then came back to finish his show. However, a year afterwards, he still couldn't feel anything in one of his fingers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XjE1v_0hUpW4mi00
CBS / Via youtube.com

You can watch what happened here:

9. While performing in conjunction with Rock of Ages at the 2009 Tony Awards, Bret Michaels was hit by a piece of falling scenery. A Tonys spokeswoman said he missed his mark, but they ended up settling with Michaels out of court.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oH0VG_0hUpW4mi00
CBS

Michaels suffered a busted lip and a fractured nose, and said that his near-fatal brain hemorrhage 10 months later was related.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XZsf5_0hUpW4mi00
Donald Kravitz / Getty Images

Watch the video here:

10. At Mötley Crüe's New Year's Eve show at the Staples Center in 2015, Tommy Lee got stuck upside down during a drum solo. While his platform revolving — so at times he's playing the drums upside down – is a part of the song, it wasn't meant to get stuck.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sO3dw_0hUpW4mi00
Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for SiriusXM

Lee finishes out the song as crew members begin to climb up to get the platform moving away. Lee shouts "What the fuck?" and jokes that the crowd looks funny upside down.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HcCBW_0hUpW4mi00
Stuart Thompson / YouTube / Via youtube.com

Watch the clip here:

11. At her Las Vegas residency in 2016, Britney Spears suffered a mishap onstage where her harness got stuck to a fake tree. She was supposed to float over the audience, but instead danced in place, holding onto the railings. A tech quickly ran up to unharness her, and she went down the stairs instead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oLxO7_0hUpW4mi00
mxwebman / YouTube / Via youtube.com

Watch the video here:

12. Another harness issue happened in 2010 with Pink, while touring in Germany. She was about to finish the show with "So What" when dancers strapped her into a harness, but Pink could tell something was wrong. She tried to warn the crew, but the mechanism quickly pulled her into the crowd and a barricade.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KhZOZ_0hUpW4mi00
MRSPROTECTOR / Via youtube.com

Besides being "seriously sore," Pink was luckily uninjured and resumed her tour the next night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22AkgJ_0hUpW4mi00
Peter Kramer / NBC / NBC Newswire / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

You can watch the clip here:

13. When Nirvana performed at the 1992 VMAs, bassist Krist Novoselic went for his "bass-toss schtick" (where he would toss his bass high in the air and snag it on the way down), but failed to catch it. According to him, it went up over 25 feet — then came back down and hit him on the head. It appeared to some in the crowd that this had knocked him out, though Novoselic said he faked this — and it's pretty clear he wasn't knocked out in the video.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16QmDt_0hUpW4mi00
MTV

Watch what happened here:

14. During U2's PopMart tour in 1997, part of the concert involved the band entering inside a giant mirror-covered lemon, then getting out to perform. However, the band got stuck inside the lemon on at least two separate occasions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pwNXP_0hUpW4mi00
Ebet Roberts/Redferns via Getty Images

15. At a 2005 concert at the St. Pete Times Forum in Florida, a 63-year-old Paul McCartney fell in a stage hole where a piano was supposed to appear from. Luckily, McCartney got up right away and joked about the incident, with only bruises to show for it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I36DS_0hUpW4mi00
Ed Stephens / Via youtube.com

Watch him talking about the fall — along with the clip — here:

16. The same thing happened to Justin Bieber at a concert in Canada in 2016, when he fell through a trapdoor. He wasn't seriously injured and laughed it off, though. "Good thing I’m like a cat and landed on my feet,” he joked.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iIhQy_0hUpW4mi00
Joseph Okpako / WireImage via Getty Images

Watch the video here:

17. Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters also fell onstage during a concert in Sweden. They were only two songs in when Grohl misjudged a jump and fell into the security pit, dislocating his ankle and breaking his leg. He went backstage, had it set back into place, and came back on with the doctor holding his ankle in place to finish the show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xhPZU_0hUpW4mi00
CBS / Via youtube.com

Watch some video footage here:

18. Shawn Mendes also fell into the pit during a 2018 concert, which was captured by a fan on Twitter. Afterwards, Shawn tweeted , "Im ok but also that was insane hahahahaha."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gviVt_0hUpW4mi00
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Shawn Mendes

You can watch the video here:

OH NO @ShawnMendes LOL

@ShawnLegendas 03:27 AM - 09 Jul 2018

19. Gene Simmons' hair caught on fire during a KISS concert in 1973. It was his first time attempting his fire-breathing trick, which later became a staple. In the stunt, Simmons spit a mouthful of kerosene onto a torch, but the fire ended up catching his hair. A roadie luckily extinguished it quickly, and Simmons wasn't hurt. He ended up sticking with the trick, and by 1999, said he'd set his own hair on fire "probably six or seven times."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3syPdk_0hUpW4mi00
Francesco Prandoni / Getty Images

You can see one such incident during the trick here:

20. Yet another pyrotechnic incident occurred in 1967 when Keith Moon of the Who rigged his drum set to explode at the end of performing "My Generation" on The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour. The exploding trick was planned, but Moon apparently loaded several times more flash powder than he was supposed to for this particular show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hK46q_0hUpW4mi00
Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

The incident reportedly permanently damaged Pete Townshend's hearing. Bette Davis, who was a guest on the show, reportedly fainted in the wings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05g4gs_0hUpW4mi00
CBS

You can watch what happened here:

21. Townshend was also injured in another onstage accident in 1989, where he pierced the webbing between his fingers on the whammy bar of his guitar while doing his famous windmill strum.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tTs6d_0hUpW4mi00
The Who Vault / Via youtube.com

Watch the video here:

22. SNL has actually had a few controversial performers over the years. On Halloween night 1981, punk band FEAR performed — and while most everything that happened in their performance was likely planned by them, producers were in for a shock when they — and the busload of fans they'd brought in to be their audience — started essentially destroying the stage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02zAsM_0hUpW4mi00
NBC

The band caused a reported $200,000 of damage that night, and the broadcast was cut off before their last song, after one of the fans they brought screamed, "New York sucks!" into the mic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AglKv_0hUpW4mi00

The fans bused in also reportedly threw a pumpkin into the chest of SNL producer Dick Ebersol.

Gary Leonard/Corbis via Getty Images

Watch the performance here:

23. The Replacements were also banned from SNL after Paul Westerberg accidentally dropped an f-bomb and Bob Stinson did a somersault that exposed his bare butt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ne6XF_0hUpW4mi00
NBC

You can see some of their performance here:

24. And finally, here's one example that actually worked out well — during Paramore's headline set at Reading Festival 2014, the power went out completely for 10 minutes. Someone was able to find a microphone for Hayley, and the band played an acoustic version of "The Only Exception" with the crowd singing along, which Cosmopolitan called "bloody brilliant."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZLlTk_0hUpW4mi00
Paramore BR / Via youtube.com

Watch them performing without power here:

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jackson
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Dave Grohl
Person
Gene Simmons
Person
Justin Timberlake
Person
James Hetfield
Person
Krist Novoselic
Person
Pete Townshend
Person
Britney Spears
Person
Shawn Mendes
Person
Mccartney
Person
Ashlee Simpson
Rolling Stone

Meet the Rolling Stones Superfan Who’s Spent Millions on His Collection and Attends Every Single Show

Click here to read the full article. When the Rolling Stones take the stage anywhere in the world, a few things are guaranteed to happen. The band will play “Miss You,” “Honky Tonk Women,” and “Midnight Rambler” at some point during the night, Mick Jagger will depart the stage midway through the set so Keith Richards can lead the band through a couple of songs on his own — and ultimate Stones superfan Matt Lee will be perched directly in front of the stage, usually on Ron Wood’s side, with an iPhone 13 Pro in his hand to shoot stunning...
MUSIC
Taste of Country

Naomi Judd Autopsy Reveals Singer Left a Note

Naomi Judd's official autopsy confirms that she died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, as her daughter, Ashley, previously revealed. She also had several prescription drugs in her system that are used to treat bipolar disorder. Several media outlets, including the Associated Press and USA Today shared that the Williamson County...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Music History#Tony Awards#Nbc#Cbs Jackson#Club Mtv#Getty Images#Ano
Whiskey Riff

Naomi Judd Autopsy Confirms Tragic Cause Of Death, Note Was Left For Family

An autopsy report has officially confirmed the cause of death of country music legend Naomi Judd. Obtained Friday by The Associated Press, the report confirmed what daughters Wynonna and Ashley have already said about how she died. The 76 year old died by self-inflicted gunshot wound on April 30th, 2022, at her home in Tennessee. The family released a statement in conjunction with the findings: “We have always shared openly both the joys of being family as well its sorrows, […] The post Naomi Judd Autopsy Confirms Tragic Cause Of Death, Note Was Left For Family first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
TENNESSEE STATE
Outsider.com

Ozzy Osbourne Reveals His Top 3 Guitarists of All Time

Is it just me, or is it strange to imagine Ozzy Osbourne with something as pedestrian as a cell phone? He’s the Prince of Darkness. Surely he has a vampire bat that delivers handwritten messages scrawled across weathered pieces of parchment taken from an ancient tomb… Or, um, you know, something like that.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Music
Metallica
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Sweden
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Pepsi
American Songwriter

5 Songs You Didn’t Know Rob Thomas Wrote for Other Artists

Throughout his nearly 30-year career, Rob Thomas has written a collection of hits from the early ’90s —Matchbox Twenty‘s 1996 debut Yourself of Someone Like You, with hits “Push” and “3 AM,” “Real World,” “Back 2 Good,”— and more through the band’s subsequent multi-platinum releases and chart toppers, “If You’re Gone,” “Mad Season,” “Unwell” and “Bent,” and a deeper collection of songs with his solo material.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Mable John, Motown’s First Female Solo Artist, Dead at 91

Mable John, the first female solo artist signed to Motown (then Tamla) Records, a Stax singer and longtime Ray Charles collaborator, has died at the age of 91. John died Thursday at her home in Los Angeles; no cause of death was revealed. “We loved her and she was a kind person,” her nephew Kevin John told the Detroit News. Related Lamont Dozier, Motown Songwriter Behind Countless Classics, Dead at 81 Former Jeffrey Epstein Associate Steven Hoffenberg Found Dead at 77 Jerry Allison, Drummer and Songwriter for Buddy Holly and the Crickets, Dead at 82 The older sister of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame-inducted...
LOS ANGELES, CA
American Songwriter

7 of the Best Rock Songs from the ’70s

While many were dancing to disco music in the 1970s, the era also rang out with cries of we will, we will rock you and murmurings of “Stairway to Heaven.” Consequently, rock music had a unique period of growth in the ’70s in the sense that several of its subgenres—like arena rock—began to achieve a different type of popularity. So, to explore some of the decade’s finest, check out just seven of the best rock songs from the ’70s here below.
MUSIC
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy