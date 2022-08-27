ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Department of Education Proposal Will Cut Student Loan Payments in Half

By Vance Cariaga
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10fuZ3_0hUp6Mh200

The Biden administration finally unveiled its sweeping federal student loan plan on Wednesday, announcing a further extension to the payment pause through the end of the year and providing $10,000 in loan forgiveness to individual borrowers who meet certain income requirements.

Student Loans: Biden Forgives an Additional $10K For Pell Grant Borrowers
Find: Will Student Loan Forgiveness Include Parent Plus Loans?

Also included in the plan is a U.S. Department of Education proposal that would cut monthly payments in half for undergraduate loans, raise the amount of income that would be protected from repayment, forgive some loan balances 10 years earlier than current rules allow, and simplify the process of enrolling in certain payment plans.

A White House Fact Sheet released on Wednesday said the Biden administration is “reforming student loan repayment plans so both current and future low- and middle-income borrowers will have smaller and more manageable monthly payments.”

The Fact Sheet noted that the Education Department has the authority to create income-driven repayment plans that cap what borrowers pay each month based on a percentage of their discretionary income. Currently, most of these plans cancel a borrower’s remaining debt after 20 years of monthly payments – something the White House claims is “too complex and too limited.” The result is that millions of borrowers who might benefit from the plans don’t sign up for them, and the millions who do sign up “are still often left with unmanageable monthly payments.”

To help address these concerns, the Department of Education proposes reforms that would do the following:

  • Cut undergraduate loans in half: The amount borrowers must pay each month would be reduced to 5% from 10% of discretionary income.
  • Raise the amount of income that is considered non-discretionary income and therefore is protected from repayment: This would guarantee that no borrower earning under 225% of the federal poverty level would have to make a student loan payment. The current federal poverty level is roughly the annual equivalent of a $15 minimum wage for a single borrower.
  • Forgive loan balances after 10 years of payments instead of 20 years : This would apply to borrowers with original loan balances of $12,000 or less. The Education Department estimates that this reform will allow nearly all community college borrowers to be debt-free within 10 years.
  • Cover the borrower’s unpaid monthly interest: Unlike other existing income-driven repayment plans, under this rule no borrower’s loan balance will grow as long as they make their monthly payments — even when that monthly payment is $0 because their income is low.

See: Student Loan Repayments Would Be ‘Catastrophic’ for These Struggling Families
Find Out: What is the Student Loan Forgiveness Income Limit For Married People Filing Jointly?

These reforms would simplify loan repayments and deliver “significant savings” to low- and middle-income borrowers, the White House said. It offered the following examples:

  • A single construction worker making the typical income of $38,000 a year with a construction management credential would pay only $31 a month vs. the $147 they pay now under the most recent income-driven repayment plan.
  • A typical single public school teacher with an undergraduate degree (making $44,000 a year) would pay only $56 a month on their loans, down from the $197 they pay under the current income-driven repayment plan.
  • A typical nurse (making $77,000 a year) who is married with two kids would pay only $61 a month on their undergraduate loans, down from the $295 they pay under the current income-driven repayment plan.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Department of Education Proposal Will Cut Student Loan Payments in Half

Comments / 25

Jerry Smith
4d ago

You want to fix this mess, then the federal government needs to get out of the lending buisness all together.All I see is the government sticking more debt on tax payers and there should not be any loan forgiveness ever at tax payer expense.

Reply(2)
13
Walter Baldree
3d ago

None of this debt is canceled it’s just passed around to everyone else to pay.

Reply
8
Related
The Hill

How do I know if I have a Pell Grant?

(NEXSTAR) — President Biden’s Wednesday announcement of $10,000 in student debt relief for borrowers came with a new detail: those who received Federal Pell Grants will have $20,000 in debt forgiven. Now you may be wondering: Do I have a Pell Grant?. Here’s how to check. Log...
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Student Loans#College Loans#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The Education Department#The White House
Veronica Charnell Media

Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September

Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Motley Fool

4 Social Security Changes Joe Biden Wants to Make

Although Social Security's solvency isn't in question, the program is facing a greater than $20 trillion funding shortfall over the next 75 years. During his campaign for the presidency, Joe Biden outlined an overhaul of Social Security based on four key changes. Despite readily apparent issues with Social Security, no...
INCOME TAX
CNET

Here's How Much Your Social Security Benefits Could Increase in 2023

As Americans continue to grapple with high prices, experts predict Social Security benefits will increase next year to keep up with inflation. In 2022, seniors already saw the biggest boost in nearly four decades, thanks to an increase in the cost of living adjustment, or COLA. Starting in January, payments rose by 5.9%, or about $93 a month.
BUSINESS
Business Insider

A major student-loan company tells borrowers to 'hold off on calling' because it doesn't have any more details on Biden's debt cancellation

Biden canceled up to $20,000 in student debt for federal borrowers on Wednesday. Student-loan company Nelnet told borrowers to "hold off on calling" to get more information. Borrowers are still waiting for further details on eligibility how to apply for relief. Millions of student-loan borrowers want to know if there...
EDUCATION
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
187K+
Followers
13K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy