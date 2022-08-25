Kent teachers on strike, delaying first day of school

KENT, Wash. (AP) — Teachers in the Kent School District are on strike, saying they want higher pay, smaller class sizes and more mental and behavioral support for students.

The school year was supposed to start Thursday.

KOMO reports teachers say they are far from reaching an agreement with the district.

“We’re not seeing any traction,” said George T. Daniel Elementary first grade teacher David Bohn. “We’re not seeing any closure on the needs for our students and how we’re going to fund those needs.”

In a statement, the district said it was committed to recruiting and retaining a workforce that best prepares students for success. It said negotiations with the union continue and the district it committed to starting school as soon as possible.

The district said high school sports will continue, but meal service will not start up until school does.

Kent is about 20 miles south of Seattle. The district has about 24,000 students.