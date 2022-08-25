ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Russia Brags About Ukraine Independence Day Missile Strike That Killed Kids

By Allison Quinn
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P5ZBj_0hUoUmHE00
Reuters

Two young children are among 25 people dead after Russian forces lobbed missiles at a village in Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk region—an attack Russia now outrageously claims was a successful hit on a military target.

The Wednesday missile strike on the village of Chaplyne came as Ukrainians across the country celebrated Independence Day. After search and rescue operations went on throughout the night, Ukrainian authorities on Thursday revealed that some of the 25 people killed had burned to death in their vehicles at the town’s train station.

“An 11-year-old boy died underneath the wreckage of a home, and another 6-year-old child died in a fire in a car near the railway station. 31 people were injured,” Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of the Ukrainian president’s office, announced on Telegram early Thursday.

Photos from the scene showed what appeared to be burned-out civilian vehicles.

The attack was conveniently omitted from most Russian news reports early Thursday, until Russia’s defense ministry put out a statement spinning the attack as a victory that had wiped out more than 200 Ukrainian soldiers in a military convoy.

The ministry made no mention of civilian casualties. Just a day earlier, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu had claimed Russian forces were deliberately slowing down operations to avoid civilian deaths.

The European Union has condemned the “heinous attack” and warned that those responsible for “Russian rocket terror” will be held accountable.

The deadly strike came after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky marked Independence Day with a speech vowing that the country would “fight to the end” and make “no compromises” with invading Russian forces.

It also came ahead of a UN Security Council meeting, with Zelensky saying he had learned of the devastating death toll as he was preparing to address delegates.

“This is how Russia prepared for the UN Security council meeting,” he said.

Following his speech, air-raid sirens sounded a staggering 189 times in regions across the country, and Russian forces hit numerous areas in the Dnipropetrocks, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, and Donetsk regions, according to Ukrainska Pravda.

“We will definitely make the occupants pay for everything they’ve done. And we will definitely throw the invaders out of our land,” Zelensky said in a speech after the Chaplyne strike.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych promised Ukrainian forces would hit back hard in response to the attack: “We’ll see what happens. Let them sit and think about whether something will fly into their heads. Something will fly—make no doubt.… We can already reach Crimea,” he said.

Ukrainian authorities have warned that Russia will likely ramp up attacks on civilians as it suffers more military setbacks. Perhaps in response to those setbacks, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday ordered the military to increase its overall forces by an additional 137,000 service members.

Russia’s reported plans to hold a referendum on Sept. 11 for annexing Ukrainian territories taken over by Russian forces—a move widely seen as a way for Vladimir Putin to proclaim a victory—have also reportedly been put on hold because Ukrainian forces still control parts of the land sought by Moscow.

That’s according to Vedomosti, which cited three sources close to the Russian presidential administration who said Russian forces had still not claimed enough land in the Donetsk region. Meduza reports the Kremlin is now hoping to hold a referendum in the winter, provided it doesn’t lose control of more territory by then.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims

An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
MILITARY
Vice

Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump

Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
Washington Examiner

Moscow, we have a problem: Russian soldiers grow weary of war

In July, I wrote an article asking how long Russian soldiers would hold on in Ukraine. Less than a month later, we are seeing soldiers, and now units, questioning why Russia is at war in Ukraine and refusing to fight — publicly. The Security Service of Ukraine has been...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War#Politics#Civilian Casualties#Independence Day#Missiles#Russian#Ukrainians#Defense#The European Union
Daily Mail

Putin loses his 100th colonel as US says 80,000 Russian troops have been either killed or wounded during invasion of Ukraine

Vladimir Putin has now lost at least 100 colonels in the war in Ukraine, as the US says up to 80,000 Russian troops have been killed or wounded in the fighting. Lieutenant-Colonel Vitaly Tsikul, 36 and a tank commander, was confirmed dead by Russian media which showed footage of his funeral taking place in the town of Chebarkul, central Russia.
MILITARY
nationalinterest.org

No Matter Who Wins Ukraine, America Has Already Lost

There are multiple tough strategic realities for the United States to absorb. Regardless of who wins the Ukrainian war, the United States will be the strategic loser. Russia will build closer relations with China and other countries on the Eurasian continent, including India, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the Gulf states. It will turn irrevocably away from European democracies and Washington. Just as President Richard Nixon and Henry Kissinger played the “China card” to isolate the Soviet Union during the Cold War, presidents Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping will play their cards in a bid to contain U.S. global leadership.
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked

Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
HuffPost

Trump Reacts To Mar-A-Lago Affidavit In Angry Social Media Screed

Former President Donald Trump greeted the Friday release of a heavily redacted affidavit used to secure a search warrant for his Mar-a-Lago home earlier this month with his usual dose of anger, misdirection and falsehoods. In a post on Truth Social, his fledgling ― and reportedly floundering ― social media...
POTUS
nationalinterest.org

‘Starting to Fail’: Britain Says Russia Is Stalling Out in Ukraine

The claim came amid several high-profile setbacks for the invading forces and Western nations’ increasing delivery of high-tech weaponry to the Ukrainian side. British defense secretary Ben Wallace claimed Thursday that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, now in its sixth month, had “faltered” and was “starting to fail.” The claim came amid several high-profile setbacks for the invading forces and Western nations’ increasing delivery of high-tech weaponry to the Ukrainian side.
POLITICS
Defense One

Ukraine’s Strikes Are Setting the Stage for a Rough Russian Winter

Many have speculated that recent strikes on Russian bases in Crimea are the start of a much-anticipated Ukrainian counter-offensive aimed at regaining territory lost since the February invasion. But experts say the attacks are more likely a bid to prevent Russian forces from resupplying or further advancing. A series of...
MILITARY
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
45K+
Followers
30K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy