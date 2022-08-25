ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Pakistan pleads for international assistance after massive floods kill 900 people

By Shweta Sharma
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FaUB8_0hUoQpXL00

Pakistan has urged international partners to help with relief efforts after massive floods triggered by torrential rain last month left at least 903 dead.

Monsoon rains have affected more than 30 million people over the last few weeks, the country’s climate change minister said on Thursday, calling the situation a “climate-induced humanitarian disaster of epic proportions”.

“No question of the provinces or Islamabad being able to cope with this magnitude of climate catastrophe on their own,” tweeted Sherry Rehman, the federal minister for climate change .

“Lives r at risk, thousands homeless. Int’l partners need to mobilise assistance [sic].”

She said “heartbreaking scenes of rain and flood devastation are emerging from all over the country” and cited data from the country’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Ms Rehman added that the southern province of Sindh, hardest hit in the last few days, had requested 1 million tents for affected people.

The agency updated its death toll on Wednesday, revealing 903 people, including 326 children, have died in rain-related incidents since April.

Around 1,300 people have been injured, according to the NDMA, while some 2.3 million people have been affected due to floods and rain since mid June, according to the United Nations Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

The NDMA said in a report that in the last 24 hours 150km (93 miles) of roads had been damaged across the country and over 82,000 homes have been partially or fully damaged.

The UN agency said the floods have destroyed at least 95,350 houses and damaged a further 224,100.

Flooding has further exacerbated problems for the country which is reeling under economic crisis.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif issued an appeal on Wednesday and urged philanthropists to help flood-affected areas in Pakistan while on a two-day official visit to Qatar.

He cut short his trip and canceled his visit to London due to the situation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wTnXW_0hUoQpXL00

Managing relief efforts, reconstruction and rescue remains a challenge for cash-strapped Pakistan , which is forced to cut spending to ensure the International Monetary Fund approves the release of much-needed bailout money.

Sindh, in the southeast and Balochistan in the southwest – the two most improvished provinces – have been the most hit, with 293 and 230 deaths respectively.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47dYFG_0hUoQpXL00

More than 504,000 livestock have been killed, nearly all of them in Balochistan, while nearly 3,000km (1,800 miles) of roads and 129 bridges have been damaged, impeding movement around flood-affected areas.

Also read: Drone footage shows scale of flood devastation in Balochistan

Visuals broadcast on Pakistan television showed people, including women and children, wading through waist-deep waters, carrying essential items on their heads as water gushed through their homes.

In some towns, families have struggled to find a place to bury their loved ones, Geo Tv reported, as graveyards were flooded. Mourning family members have been seen carrying away their loved ones from submerged homes to lay them to rest.

The national average rainfall for July was 200 per cent above average, Sardar Sarfaraz, a senior official at the metrological office told Reuters, making it the wettest July on record since 1961.

In the commercial capital Karachi a bridge linking it to Balochistan was swept away, while dozens of small dams in the province were overwhelmed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FlLiE_0hUoQpXL00

Several people have died in the city from electrocution due to exposed wires as well.

Weather experts have blamed the erratic weather conditions on the climate crisis.

Ms Rehman compared the current catastrophe to the 2010 floods – the worst in recent memory in Pakistan.

“It is a climate catastrophe of epic scale, bringing in its wake the humanitarian crisis that could well match the magnitude of the big flood that was witnessed in 2010,” said Ms Rehman.

Comments / 0

Related
The Weather Channel

Millions Left Without Internet Amid Deadly Flooding in Pakistan; Hospital and Rescue Department Helplines Also Affected

Millions of people in Pakistan lost access to the internet after deadly flooding triggered by heavy monsoon rainfall caused extensive damage to a critical network. Services offered by all operators throughout the nation's central and northern regions were unavailable as of Friday, Pakistan's Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said in a statement.
ASIA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sherry Rehman
natureworldnews.com

Crocodile Rips 15-Year-Old Boy Into Pieces While Fishing with Friends in Indonesia

A crocodile attacked and decapitated the body of a 15-year-old boy at a volcanic lake in Indonesia on August 2, according to emerging reports in recent days. The victim named, Farjan Idham, was with his friends fishing at Lake Tolire in Ternate City. However, the unprecedented animal attack occurred when Idham decided to sit on a log and rest for a while, unaware that the massive reptile was trailing him.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pakistan People#United Nations#Disaster Management#Ndma
The Independent

Dramatic video shows 130ft superyacht sinking off Italy coast after being battered in storm

Dramatic footage has captured the moment a 40-metre superyacht sank into the Mediterranean sea after being battered in a storm. The 40-metre-long luxury vessel was sailing from Gallipoli to Milazzo overnight on Saturday when it got into trouble around 15km from Italy’s Catanzaro Marina.Footage shows the yacht, named My Saga, rapidly disappearing beneath waves, as lifeboats appear to float beside it. The captain sent out a distress call to the Port Authority of Crotone, with officials told the yacht was taking on a significant amount of water from the stern. The Italian coastguard dispatched two patrol vessels and rescued...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Moment luxury hotel is swept away by flash floods in Pakistan

The terrifying moment a luxury hotel was swept away by flash floods in Pakistan has been caught on camera.New Honeymoon Hotel was one of the most exclusive and most expensive hotels to stay at, and had only been recently renovated - but it took a matter of seconds for water to completely wash the foundations away. Data from the National Disaster Management Authority state that 982 people have been killed since mid-June, while 1,456 have been injured.This is the worst monsoon season Pakistan has experienced in a decade.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Dallas storm floods highway stranding carsIndia: Stranded tourists use rope to cross fast-flowing flooded riverNotting Hill Carnival reveller has wardrobe malfunction while gatecrashing live TV
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Qatar
The Independent

6.1-magnitude earthquake strikes off the coast of Indonesia’s Sumatra

A powerful and shallow 6.1 magnitude undersea earthquake struck off the coast of Indonesia's Sumatra island, the third tremor to jolt the region since Monday morning.The South Asian country's meteorology and geophysics agency (BMKG) recorded the shallow quake off the coastal town of Mentawai island, off Sumatra's west coast just before 10.30am local time.The earthquake posed no danger of triggering a tsunami, Indonesia's meteorology agency said. So far no casualties or major destruction have been reported, except for some minor damages on Siberut island.The agency had earlier recorded a magnitude of 6.4 but revised that to 6.1, a BMKG...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Giorgio Armani helps evacuate dozens of tourists who take refuge on his boat after he was forced to flee from his luxury villa as wildfires ripped across remote Italian island

Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani has helped evacuate dozens of tourists after he was forced to flee his luxury villa on the island of Pantelleria due to wildfires. The billionaire, 88, was entertaining guests at his seafront property on Wednesday evening and was sitting down for aperitivo when he noticed a cloud of smoke coming from a nearby mountain.
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

817K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy