ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Champions League draw LIVE: Chelsea, Liverpool, Man City and Tottenham learn group stage opponents

By Luke Baker
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qw0HV_0hUoQibU00

Liverpool will face Rangers in the Champions League group stages, as the draw also set up an immediate reunion between Manchester City striker Erling Haaland and his former side Borussia Dortmund.

Liverpool and Rangers were also drawn with Ajax and Napoli in Group A, while Manchester City will face Sevilla and Copenhagen as well as the Bundesliga side.

Chelsea will play Italian champions AC Milan, FC Salzburg and Dinamo Zagreb while Tottenham Hotspur also received a favourable draw, with Antonio Conte’s side being grouped with Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt, Sporting Lisbon and Marseille.

Celtic will play the holders Real Madrid along with RB Leipzig and Shakhtar Donetsk while the group of death sees Barcelona take on Bayern Munich and Inter Milan, as Robert Lewandowski also faces a trip back to his former side.

Follow live updates from the Champions League draw, below:

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Roberto Firmino adds to his Liverpool folklore after joining century club at Anfield

In its own way, it was a peculiarly appropriate tribute. Invited to praise Roberto Firmino after statistically the most productive game of his Liverpool career yielded two goals and three assists, Jurgen Klopp instead started talking about a match in which he neither scored nor assisted.And if citing his beloved Brazilian’s display in last week’s defeat to Manchester United suggested Klopp was showing his contrarian streak, Firmino has long made contributions his manager appreciates even if many another does not notice or value them.Perhaps, too, it was fitting that an individual milestone was camouflaged. Firmino brought up a century...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The sporting weekend in pictures

Liverpool equalled the biggest win in Premier League history with a 9-0 thrashing of Bournemouth at Anfield.Champions Manchester City recovered from being 2-0 down at home to Crystal Palace as Erling Haaland scored a second-half hat-trick, while Arsenal also came from behind to beat Fulham 2-1 and retain their 100 per cent record.Away from football, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won the Belgian Grand Prix from 14th on the grid, England’s cricketers beat South Africa by an innings and 85 runs to level their Test series and Rory McIlroy won the FedEx Cup for a record third time. Read More Rishi Sunak says someone has taught him to use a contactless bank cardReport shows oil giant Shell received £100m from UK taxpayer in 2021
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Antony: Manchester United agree €100m deal for Ajax winger

Manchester United have agreed a total €100m (£85m) deal with Ajax for Antony, their priority transfer target in the final days of the window, with an initial €95m (£80.7m) fee plus a further €5m in add-onds.United saw a €90m bid rejected by Ajax on Friday, which prompted the 22-year-old winger to go public with his desire to leave.Ajax held out for a fee closer to €100m, including add-ons, for a player who Erik ten Hag identified early this summer as his preferred addition to United’s attack.Despite Friday’s rejected bid, Ajax’s hardline stance and coach Alfred Schreuder’s reluctance to lose...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Robert Lewandowski
Person
Antonio Conte
The Independent

Paul Pogba releases statement after brother’s alleged extortion video

Paul Pogba has released a statement referring to “extortion” after his brother recorded a video promising “great revelations” about the Juventus player.Former Guinea international Mathias Pogba, 32, published videos in English, French, Italian and Spanish on the weekend in which he vowed to make “great revelations about (his) brother Paul Pogba and his agent Rafaela Pimenta”.A statement signed by 29-year-old former Manchester United forward Paul, as well as his mother Yeo Moriba and Mr Pimenta, said the videos “are unfortunately no surprise”.The statement added: “They are in addition to threats and extortion attempts by an organised gang against Paul Pogba.”“The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
celebsbar.com

Footballer 'beat ex to death with a hammer after leaving team to wait for her'

Former Napoli youth player Giovanni Padovani allegedly beat his ex-girlfriend to death with a hammer and a baseball bat after leaving his team's training sessions citing 'personal reasons', a court heard.The Italian player is currently on trial on suspicion of attacking and murdering his former partner Alessandra Matteuzzi. Prosecutors have...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Woman, 21, who plummeted to 5st after being obsessed with online fitness videos and was 'told to just eat a few more pies' by GP beats anorexia to become Miss England contestant

A former anorexic whose weight plummeted to five stone after being obsessed with online fitness videos is now in the running to be crowned Miss England after beating the disease. Jess Hynes, 21, from Chester, suffered from anorexia for two years after becoming obsessed with the perfect body image she...
WEIGHT LOSS
The Independent

On this day in 2012: Andrew Strauss steps down as England captain

Andrew Strauss stepped down as England captain on this day in 2012 and retired from professional cricket.One of England’s most successful captains, Strauss, then 35, was immediately replaced by Alastair Cook.Strauss was one of only three England captains alongside Mike Brearley and Len Hutton to win the Ashes both at home and abroad, having been chosen to lead his country across all formats in 2009.Within months of replacing Kevin Pietersen, Strauss guided England to an Ashes victory in 2009-10 and led them to glory in the 2010-11 series when they retained the urn in Australia.England also became the world’s number...
SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

813K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy