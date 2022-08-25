Champions League draw LIVE: Chelsea, Liverpool, Man City and Tottenham learn group stage opponents

Liverpool will face Rangers in the Champions League group stages, as the draw also set up an immediate reunion between Manchester City striker Erling Haaland and his former side Borussia Dortmund.

Liverpool and Rangers were also drawn with Ajax and Napoli in Group A, while Manchester City will face Sevilla and Copenhagen as well as the Bundesliga side.

Chelsea will play Italian champions AC Milan, FC Salzburg and Dinamo Zagreb while Tottenham Hotspur also received a favourable draw, with Antonio Conte’s side being grouped with Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt, Sporting Lisbon and Marseille.

Celtic will play the holders Real Madrid along with RB Leipzig and Shakhtar Donetsk while the group of death sees Barcelona take on Bayern Munich and Inter Milan, as Robert Lewandowski also faces a trip back to his former side.

