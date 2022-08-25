ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Liverpool Could Offer Roberto Firmino Exchange To Secure Midfielder

By Neil Andrew
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ceVBl_0hUo3bdX00

Liverpool could be prepared to offer Roberto Firmino in exchange for a midfielder targetted by Juventus according to a report.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uwvyk_0hUo3bdX00

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

The Reds have had a disappointing start to the season but have not been helped by an injury crisis at the club.

Manager Jurgen Klopp is currently missing ten first-team players through injury with his options in midfield badly hit by the absence of Thiago Alcantara , Naby Keita , Curtis Jones, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

As a result, Liverpool have been linked with a whole host of names over recent days including Sander Berge , Marcos Llorente , Youri Tielemans , and Leandro Paredes .

It is the latter that is subject to a report from calciomercato.web who claim that as well as being a target for Juventus, the Argentine is also subject of interest from Liverpool.

The Italian outlet even suggests that the Anfield hierarchy could be prepared to offer Firmino in exchange for the midfielder with both players valued around the same price.

They also go on to say however that Paredes is keen on a move to Serie A with Juventus who remain very much in the driving seat to secure the 27-year-old's signature.

LFCTR Verdict

Paredes appears set for a move to the Old Lady and Liverpool cannot really consider offloading Firmino after already losing Sadio Mane, Divock Origi, and Takumi Minamino this summer so this seems a very unlikely transaction.

