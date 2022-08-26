ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Suspect robs man, shoots 17-year-old in knee within seconds at Greenspoint area apartment

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QySNa_0hUnsTFC00

A 17-year-old was shot in the knee by a man who committed a robbery just seconds before in the Greenspoint area early Thursday morning, Houston police said.

The shooting happened at about 12:30 a.m. at an apartment complex on 355 Benmar Drive.

The first victim, Ehulices Aparicio, was parking when he noticed a suspicious vehicle. As Aparicio walked to his apartment, an armed man approached him and demanded his keys.

"He had a gun," Aparicio said, his voice still shaky from the traumatic confrontation. "Luckily, I had some keys to some random car not here, and that's why I gave him those keys." He said he was also was ordered to give the man his phone. But once he did, he made a run for it.

"I had the chance. I turned around and ran," he said. "I ran toward the car to see what the car looked like."

The man took off in a gray Hyundai Sonata with heavily tinted windows.

As Aparicio called the police from a neighbor's cellphone, he heard gunshots. Just a few feet away, the same man shot a 17-year-old named Marco who was hanging out with his family.

The bullet slightly grazed his knee and hit a nearby wall.

The 17-year-old was taken to the hospital and was released a few hours later. His relatives and mother said they are grateful that he was not seriously injured but are afraid of the robber possibly returning.

Aparicio's phone is gone, but quick thinking is why he still has his car. He hopes police can identify the robber with the public's help.

HPD says that it is likely that the suspect is responsible for more crimes.

"I guess they're looking for the same person in that car because it's not the first robbery that's been going around here," Apraicio said.

For news updates, follow Miya Shay on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

Comments / 3

cultural observation
5d ago

Another of the many properties owned by Dr Fercan Kalkan on Benmar and Northborough. if the city had any idea of the" rehab" on buildings where water damage where mold was primerd over and electrical was fine without permits Houston would run him out like College Station and Bryan did.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Houston Police Department#Robbery#Police#Violent Crime
cw39.com

Also, an armed robber is on the loose and he has struck before

HOUSTON (CW39) It allegedly started off as a kidnapping but the suspect is now dead, shot by police. Meanwhile, an armed suspect is entering drug stores and demanding cash. Now Houston Police are searching for the armed bandit, and need your help finding the person. Check out this quick look...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

2 suspects wanted following deadly shooting in NE Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – Police officers are searching for two people who they say are responsible for the deadly shooting of a 34-year-old man on Sunday. According to the Houston Police Department, officers responded to the scene of a shooting at an apartment complex in the 9600 block of Homestead Road around 6:10 p.m.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

WILLIS KROGER SHOOTING UPDATE

Monday night a male shot his two sisters in Friendswood killing one and critically injuring the other. Harris County Sheriff’s Office Detectives have spent the night tracking the suspect. He was found asleep in his vehicle in the Kroger parking lot at I-45 and FM 1097 in Willis. As undercover officers surrounded the vehicle the suspect woke up and shot himself in the head. He has been transported in critical condition to HCA Conroe by MCHD.
FRIENDSWOOD, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
147K+
Followers
15K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy