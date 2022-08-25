ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Woman killed in violent hit-and-run crash in front of Yankee Stadium

ABCNY
ABCNY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j5hYZ_0hUkl7Kv00

A 69-year-old woman was killed in a fatal hit and run in front of Yankee Stadium.

The victim was driving a Mitsubishi Outlander south on River Avenue when a BMW X6 slammed into her vehicle just before 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

The woman in the vehicle had the green light.

"They were speeding, she was coming across and they hit her so hard, everything happened so fast," eyewitness Moses Taylor said.

The driver of that BMW and two passengers abandoned their vehicle and fled. At least two people were seen on stadium cameras running away.

Police are now searching for them.

Taylor said the doors had to be pried off the car to rescue the woman because the driver's side was badly crushed.

She was taken to Lincoln Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

While police did not find any occupants in the BMW X6, they did discover 12 catalytic converters in the trunk, leading them to believe the car was being used by thieves to steal the expensive car parts overnight.

The BMW was not reported stolen itself and it did have a real license plate inside the car, according to sources.

Authorities believe the BMW was speeding at the time of the crash.

People who live and work in the area have been looking at this disturbing scene and tell Eyewitness News they want to see the people responsible for this face some consequences.

"I hate it here. I wish I didn't live in the Bronx," said Gail Ganett. "There's too much crime, too much shooting, too many innocent people getting hurt. I wish I didn't live in the Bronx. My heart goes out, I'm almost crying for that lady. And these people jump out, these people didn't give a damn."

Police said a huge black market has developed for catalytic converters -- some of it driven by supply chain issues.

In fact, the thefts have increased citywide this year by 269% compared with the same time last year.

"The greatest detectives in the world are out there doing what they do best, they are out there interviewing witnesses, they are collecting video," said NYPD Chief of Department Kenneth Corey. "We will arrest the persons responsible for it, catalytic converter thefts is a growing issue, not just in NYC, but across the country. The raw metals in there have some really heavy street value. It is one of the crimes that we are focusing in on."

ALSO READ | Bronx senior residents being terrorized by youth getting help, support

Senior citizens say they have been terrorized by a group of young people, and since their story first aired, police and community leaders say they are trying to help. Lucy Yang has the story.

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo,
terms of use apply.

Comments / 30

TheSaint
3d ago

We are at God’s mercy with all these aggressive drivers on the road nowadays, no matter how safe your driving is or how alert you are while driving, when on the road you just gotta prey that you have luck and they don’t slam their cars into yours. It’s just a matter of fortune or misfortune like in this lady’s case.

Reply(4)
11
Adrian Guerra
3d ago

News reporter expressing more concern about the catalytic converters than of the victim. She must of said “catalytic converters” at least 7 times 🤦‍♀️

Reply(1)
14
chalooter
3d ago

Keep voting for Democrats! You like crime! Oh, and keep the borders wide open with no vetting. Everyone loves a sanctuary city! Die young, stay pretty!

Reply(1)
23
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC New York

Alleged Sucker-Punch Attacker Arrested for Knocking Man Out Cold at Brooklyn Mall

Police say they've arrested the man behind the jarring caught-on-camera attack that sent a man falling to the floor of a Brooklyn shopping center last weekend. The victim was at the Kings Plaza Mall in Mill Basin around 6 p.m. Aug. 20 when the violent incident occurred. As the 36-year-old was standing, another man snuck up behind him and punched him in the side of the head.
BROOKLYN, NY
bronx.com

Cathy Garcia, 69, Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident

On Thursday, August 25, 2022, at approximately 0516 hours, police responded to a 911 call of a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of E. 161st Street and River Avenue, within the confines of the 44th Precinct in the Bronx. A preliminary investigation determined that a 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander, traveling...
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Accidents
PIX11

3 people fatally shot, 1 stabbed as violence erupts in Brooklyn: NYPD

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Three people were fatally shot and a man is in critical condition after being stabbed in the neck as violence erupted in Brooklyn over the weekend, authorities said. A 51-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest inside the lobby of the Linden Houses on Wortman Avenue in East […]
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Moses Taylor
NY1

Violent weekend in the Bronx with deadly shootings

Several deadly shooting took place in the Bronx this weekend. Karlene Miller of Williamsbridge had a perfect and elevated view from her porch of a deadly crime scene investigation just steps away from her home of the last seven years. “It’s scary!” Miller said. “It makes you nervous, very nervous!”...
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Three shot, one fatally, during violent Bronx clash, cops say

Three people were shot, one fatally, early Saturday when a fight on a Bronx street corner ended in gunfire, cops said. Joshua Thomas and two of his friends were near the intersection of E. Burnside Ave. and the Grand Concourse in Fordham Heights about 3:50 a.m. when they got into an argument with another group of men, police were told. As the two groups clashed, someone pulled a gun and opened ...
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankee Stadium#Nypd#Shooting#Traffic Accident#Mitsubishi Outlander#Lincoln Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Youtube
PIX11

Court doc: Teen arrested in beating of off-duty NYPD officer says ‘I’m never doing this again’

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A teenage Bronx resident charged in the beating of an off-duty NYPD officer allegedly admitted he’d been involved in similar robberies before and pledged not to do it again, according to a criminal complaint. Police arrested 18-year-old Oshawn Logan on charges of robbery, gang assault, assault, grand larceny and criminal possession […]
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

Long Island man shot to death while answering knock on front door

NEW YORK - The Suffolk County Police Department says it is investigating after a man was shot and killed late Saturday night. Roquez Villalba-Jimenez, 32, was shot when he answered a knock at the front door of his East 12th Street in Huntington Station at 11:35 p.m., police said. Villalba-Jimenez...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
police1.com

1 arrest made in brutal assault of off-duty NYPD officer

NEW YORK — Police arrested a suspect in the savage gang assault of an off-duty cop out for a jog near his Bronx home, law enforcement sources said Friday. Oshawn Logan, 18, faces four counts of robbery, two counts of gang assault, two counts of assault, and one count each of grand larceny and criminal possession of a weapon, police said.
BRONX, NY
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
120K+
Followers
14K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy