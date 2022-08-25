Woman killed in violent hit-and-run crash in front of Yankee Stadium

A 69-year-old woman was killed in a fatal hit and run in front of Yankee Stadium.

The victim was driving a Mitsubishi Outlander south on River Avenue when a BMW X6 slammed into her vehicle just before 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

The woman in the vehicle had the green light.

"They were speeding, she was coming across and they hit her so hard, everything happened so fast," eyewitness Moses Taylor said.

The driver of that BMW and two passengers abandoned their vehicle and fled. At least two people were seen on stadium cameras running away.

Police are now searching for them.

Taylor said the doors had to be pried off the car to rescue the woman because the driver's side was badly crushed.

She was taken to Lincoln Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

While police did not find any occupants in the BMW X6, they did discover 12 catalytic converters in the trunk, leading them to believe the car was being used by thieves to steal the expensive car parts overnight.

The BMW was not reported stolen itself and it did have a real license plate inside the car, according to sources.

Authorities believe the BMW was speeding at the time of the crash.

People who live and work in the area have been looking at this disturbing scene and tell Eyewitness News they want to see the people responsible for this face some consequences.

"I hate it here. I wish I didn't live in the Bronx," said Gail Ganett. "There's too much crime, too much shooting, too many innocent people getting hurt. I wish I didn't live in the Bronx. My heart goes out, I'm almost crying for that lady. And these people jump out, these people didn't give a damn."

Police said a huge black market has developed for catalytic converters -- some of it driven by supply chain issues.

In fact, the thefts have increased citywide this year by 269% compared with the same time last year.

"The greatest detectives in the world are out there doing what they do best, they are out there interviewing witnesses, they are collecting video," said NYPD Chief of Department Kenneth Corey. "We will arrest the persons responsible for it, catalytic converter thefts is a growing issue, not just in NYC, but across the country. The raw metals in there have some really heavy street value. It is one of the crimes that we are focusing in on."

