Ukraine’s broken fields: The grain crisis threatening the world’s food supply | On The Ground

By Bel Trew
The Independent
 3 days ago

Following Russia ’s invasion of Ukraine , the vital sea port of Odessa has been unable to function properly. Without it Ukraine, known as the breadbasket of Europe , has been unable to export its grain, a problem that the UN could see push an extra 47m people pushed into food poverty around the world in 2022.

Though the port has recently reopened, Bel Trew has spoken to farmers across Ukraine unsure whether they’ll be able to deliver their harvests following the destruction to their farms and livestock that the war has brought.

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Independent

Nearly one in four ‘won’t turn on heating this winter’ as energy bills soar

Nearly one in four adults plan never to turn their heating on this winter, polling suggests, as average bills are set to rocket while the temperature drops.This figure is even higher for parents with children under 18, according to a Savanta ComRes survey carried out before the new price cap was announced.The pollsters asked more than 2,000 UK adults how they would respond to increasing energy prices over the winter – 23% said they would not turn their heating on at all, rising to 27% among parents with under-18s.Seven in 10 (69%) said they would switch their heating on less,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Truss ‘favours targeted help over support for all’ to ease cost-of-living crisis

The Liz Truss camp has said the Tory leadership frontrunner is leaning towards targeted support over help for all to ease the cost-of-living crisis, but maintained she is not “ruling anything out” at this stage.As the contest enters its final week, the country is still in the dark about exactly how either candidate would act to take the sting out of sky-high energy bills this winter.Various different possibilities have been floated in the media, with Mr Sunak’s team warning that cutting VAT by 5% across the board would be “regressive” amid reports over the weekend his rival was considering the...
U.K.
The Independent

Home insulation installations plunge by 50%, adding to pain of rocketing energy bills

Home insulation installations have plunged by 50 per cent this year as the government wound down a failing grant scheme, new figures reveal, adding to the pain of rocketing energy bills.Ministers are accused of failing to take basic measures to help people cut their energy use ahead of average bills soaring to £3,549 in October and a predicted £5,300 or more from January.Just 126,131 homes received help with work such as loft and cavity wall insulation through the Energy Company Obligation scheme in the first six months of 2022, the figures uncovered by Labour show. This is a 51 per...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Unions to call for co-ordinated strikes this autumn

Unions are seeking to launch co-ordinated strikes this autumn to step up pay demands in the face of the cost-of-living crisis.Next month’s Trades Union Congress (TUC) looks set to see the tabling of a series of motions calling for unions to work more closely together in a drive to try to win inflation-related pay rises.The TUC’s head of public services, Kevin Rowan, told Sky News they would “support and encourage” unions in the move, so strikes could be “as effective” as possible.The move would stop short of a “general strike” but has the backing of the two biggest unions, Unison...
LABOR ISSUES
The Independent

Home energy efficiency improvements ‘plummet at worst possible time’

Home insulation and other energy efficiency improvements have plummeted at the “worst possible time” for Britain, Labour has warned, as spiralling bills paint a bleak picture for the cold months ahead.Analysis by the party found that installations fell by more than 50% in the first half of 2022 compared with the same period in 2021, from a total of 261,315 to 126,131.It put this down to “failed management” by the Government.A document from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) said the “sharp fall” in the second quarter of 2022 – which saw far fewer installations than the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

