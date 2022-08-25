ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City Of Orange, NJ

Abandoned building collapses amid 3rd alarm fire in NJ

ABCNY
ABCNY
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZBDky_0hUhUnA000

An abandoned building collapsed in New Jersey during a third alarm fire overnight Thursday.

The fire broke out in the building on Mitchell Street in Orange around 3:30 a.m.

NewsCopter 7 was over the scene shortly after 6 a.m. as firefighters worked to get control of the smoky blaze.

An exterior wall collapsed during the firefighting efforts, damaging some vehicles along Jefferson Street.

No firefighters were injured.

Mitchell Street was shut down between Tompkins Street and Scotland Road as fire department activity continued.

ALSO READ | Bronx senior residents being terrorized by youth getting help, support

Senior citizens say they have been terrorized by a group of young people, and since their story first aired, police and community leaders say they are trying to help. Lucy Yang has the story.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
City Of Orange, NJ
City Of Orange, NJ
Crime & Safety
fox5ny.com

Long Island meatpacker accused of tampering with food

NEW YORK - A Long Island woman working as a meatpacker was arrested after authorities say she tampered with food that was set to go out for retail consumption. According to the Nassau County Police Department, Karen Palacios Gutierrez, 38, of Hempstead, was at work for The Ava Companies on the evening of August 25.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eyewitness News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Youtube
CBS New York

Whales in New York City area spark fascination

NEW YORK - Whales have returned to our area in abundance, and they're staying longer. A recent study shows some remain here as late as November. CBS2's Steve Overmyer spent a day on a whale watching encounter, aboard the American Princess, New York's whale watching boat. Capt. Frank DeSantis departs Sheepshead Bay in search of humpback whales looking for lunch. "The beauty of this, and the fun of this, is that every trip is different. Somedays we're right up close to the beach, and some days we're 10-12 miles off shore," DeSantis said. "The whales determine it. We keep track of where our sightings...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
120K+
Followers
14K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy