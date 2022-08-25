Abandoned building collapses amid 3rd alarm fire in NJ

An abandoned building collapsed in New Jersey during a third alarm fire overnight Thursday.

The fire broke out in the building on Mitchell Street in Orange around 3:30 a.m.

NewsCopter 7 was over the scene shortly after 6 a.m. as firefighters worked to get control of the smoky blaze.

An exterior wall collapsed during the firefighting efforts, damaging some vehicles along Jefferson Street.

No firefighters were injured.

Mitchell Street was shut down between Tompkins Street and Scotland Road as fire department activity continued.

Senior citizens say they have been terrorized by a group of young people, and since their story first aired, police and community leaders say they are trying to help. Lucy Yang has the story.

----------

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News