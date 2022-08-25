ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yonkers, NY

Yonkers nonprofit to offer $125 voucher for back-to-school supplies

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=162Rkh_0hUgwrND00

A local nonprofit is stepping in to help struggling parents in Yonkers with the financial burden of back-to-school shopping.

The Yonkers Community Action Program is giving parents a $125 voucher per child to spend on whatever their child wants.

To qualify for the voucher, people must be a resident of Yonkers, meet their income requirements and register for an event.

The voucher is for Jackie's Kids Clothes on Main Street. They have just about everything needed to kick off the school year like backpacks, shoes, and uniforms.

"We've really had to think and redo the budget in the household, and think about what needs to be taken care of first," says Josephine Cianciulli, a parent from Yonkers.

Yonkers only has 130 vouchers to give out.

They will be distributed on Monday at 10 a.m. at the offices of the Yonkers Community Action Program located at 20 South Broadway.  Parents must register in advance here.

News 12

News 12

