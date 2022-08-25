ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Listen up parents! School supplies will be tax-free for 10 days starting Saturday. Here’s what’s included.

 3 days ago

School supplies will be tax-free for 10 days starting Saturday, and many retailers across New Jersey are getting ready for the crowds.

Employees at the Walmart in Secaucus have been gearing up for the sales tax holiday, making sure everything from clothes to computers are in stock. State officials estimate the tax holiday should save the average family up to $50 on back-to-school supplies.

“We've been doing this on a daily basis, we get checks every day so that way we can restock and be prepared for our customer demand that we're going to have for back to school,” says Secaucus Walmart general store manager Joshua Strudl.

MORE: How to save on school supplies by tapping your community

MORE: Back-to-School Resources

The sales tax holiday waives New Jersey's 6% sales tax on a wide variety of back-to-school supplies, including binders, folders, pencil boxes, pens, paper, book bags, lunch boxes, rulers and scissors.

Other items included are computers less than $3,000, computer printers, athletic shoes, gloves, shin guards, shoulder pads and helmets.

“With the inflationary time period we're going through, we wanted to pass on as many good deals as we could to our customers,” says Strudl. “We, right now, have over 100 items that are less than a dollar ready to sell to our customers, especially for that back-to-school time frame."

Clothing and shoes are already exempt from sales tax in the state. The deals are available for anyone shopping in New Jersey, not just residents. The savings extend to in-person shopping and online.

The sales tax holiday runs through Sept. 5.

Jane E Newman
3d ago

They’ll raise the prices first then they’ll say it’s tax free . I lived in two states one NJ and the other Texas and this is how it’s done. Go to a state that has NO tax on things every day then compare prices .

