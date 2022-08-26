ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

WEATHER TO WATCH: Spotty showers expected on Friday across Long Island

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 7 days ago

WHAT'S NEW: If we hit 90 again Friday, it will be the second heat wave of the season on Long Island. A round of showers and storms will arrive in the afternoon, most likely between 2-8 p.m. There is a slight chance for storms to become strong to severe, with heavy rainfall and gusty winds. The best chance for severe weather is north of Long Island.

WHAT'S NEXT: Nice for the weekend. Not too hot or humid with sun and clouds, highs in the low-80s.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Sam Augeri says we can expect some possible storms heading into the weekend.

If temperatures reach the 90s, it would mark the second heat wave of the season on Long Island.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear and warm with lows near 71. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Sunrise: 6:14

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and hot with the chance of scattered showers and storms during the afternoon into the evening. Highs near 87. Showers and storms end at night with a clearing and lows near 71. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Sunset: 7:33.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Slight chance for a stray shower during the afternoon. Highs near 85. Lows near 70.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. Highs near 82. Lows near 70.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QWdEO_0hUgRG7L00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z4BLr_0hUgRG7L00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QF0sG_0hUgRG7L00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DFOEi_0hUgRG7L00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mXZUp_0hUgRG7L00

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Severe Weather#Meteorologist
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News 12

USGS: 2 earthquakes shake homes in parts of northern New Jersey

Two earthquakes rumbled in New Jersey Tuesday evening, leaving some residents shaken up. The first quake struck a little after 5 p.m. The United States Geological Survey says this was a 2.3-magnitude earthquake just west of Morris Plains. It was about 5 km deep. A 1.7-magnitude aftershock hit near Lake...
MORRIS PLAINS, NJ
News 12

Potentially rabid fox forces closure of New Jersey state park

Park officials say a potentially rabid fox is to blame for the closure of a state park on one of its most popular weekends. The fox apparently had several recent encounters with people visiting Double Trouble State Park. This is the second animal encounter in a week to force the...
ANIMALS
News 12

News 12

104K+
Followers
35K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy