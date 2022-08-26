WEATHER TO WATCH: Spotty showers expected on Friday across Long Island

WHAT'S NEW: If we hit 90 again Friday, it will be the second heat wave of the season on Long Island. A round of showers and storms will arrive in the afternoon, most likely between 2-8 p.m. There is a slight chance for storms to become strong to severe, with heavy rainfall and gusty winds. The best chance for severe weather is north of Long Island.

WHAT'S NEXT: Nice for the weekend. Not too hot or humid with sun and clouds, highs in the low-80s.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Sam Augeri says we can expect some possible storms heading into the weekend.

If temperatures reach the 90s, it would mark the second heat wave of the season on Long Island.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear and warm with lows near 71. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Sunrise: 6:14

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and hot with the chance of scattered showers and storms during the afternoon into the evening. Highs near 87. Showers and storms end at night with a clearing and lows near 71. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Sunset: 7:33.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Slight chance for a stray shower during the afternoon. Highs near 85. Lows near 70.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. Highs near 82. Lows near 70.