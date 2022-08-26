Weather to Watch: Chance for strong thunderstorms Friday with gusty winds and hail

WHAT'S NEW : Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms possible Friday afternoon.

WHAT'S NEXT : Dry conditions expected over the weekend.



Storm Watch Team Brian Fitzgerald says Friday afternoon will have scattered showers and storms. Some may be strong to severe.

THE EXTENDED FORECAST: Dry conditions are expected over the weekend with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 80s. Next round of wet weather and storms is not expected until Tuesday of next week. Temperatures slowly moderate from the high-80s early next week to the low-80s by late in the week.



FORECAST:

FRIDAY: Sun and clouds. A few spotty showers and storms. Not a washout. There is the chance for a strong thunderstorm with gusty winds, downpours and some hail. Highs around 89 degrees. Lows around 70.



SATURDAY: Sun and clouds. Stray shower. Most of the day dry. Highs around 86. Lows around 69.



SUNDAY: Sun and clouds. Stray shower. A lot of the day should end up dry. Highs around 84. Lows near 70.



MONDAY: Partly sunny. Hot and humid. Highs around 88. Lows near 71.



TUESDAY: Sun and clouds. Hot and humid. Spotty shower or storm. Highs around 89. Lows around 72 degrees.

LIVE BLOG: News 12 weather updates