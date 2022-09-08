ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City has spoken: These are the 4 best BBQ restaurants. Vote for your favorite

By Sharon Hoffmann, Joyce Smith
The Kansas City Star
 2 days ago

Oh, how the mighty fall.

Last week we asked you to vote in the Delicious 8 round of our 2022 Kansas City Barbecue Bracket to narrow the field. And, as expected, some big names met their ends. And we don’t mean burnt ends.

With more than 2,500 votes, the casualties this time were Arthur Bryant’s Barbeque, Gates Bar-B-Q, Rosedale Bar-B-Q and Meat Mitch Barbecue.

Which means we have now reached the Flavorful 4 round.

But first, let’s recap: Last month we asked you to nominate your favorite barbecue restaurants, and we heard from plenty of you, drooling over the “fantastic,” “amazing,” “best anywhere” meat, sauce and sides.

We gathered the 16 restaurants that pulled in the most nominations from readers and cooked up this bracket.

Week by week, we’re narrowing it down. Coming soon: the Tasty 2 and then The Winner.

But in this round, you can vote for one of these four barbecue restaurants. You have until 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, to vote. We’ll launch the next round the following Thursday.

Choose your favorite below. Can’t see the bracket? Click here to vote .

