Temps, humidity rise for rest of the week; strong Friday storms could produce damaging winds and heavy rain

WHAT’S NOW: Heating up and turning more humid for the rest of the week. Temperatures in the 90s today, with dry conditions.

WHAT’S NEXT: Watching a cold front for the end of the week. Risk of showers/storms Friday. Some could become strong or severe. Main threat will be damaging winds. Pockets of heavy rain. Not widespread heavy rain though, just isolated spots where it pours. Front is slow to clear, so we may revisit storm chance Saturday.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist James Gregorio says temperatures are expected to reach the 90s today. He’s also tracking some potential Friday storms, which may produce damaging winds.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Hot. Temperatures rise into the low-90s.

TONIGHT: Overnight lows cool into the low-70s. Partly cloudy. Mild conditions.

FRIDAY: Day starts off partly cloudy, with scattered thunderstorms developing for the afternoon. Daytime highs in the 90s. Stray storm possible into the evening. Overnight lows around 73.

SATURDAY: Mainly sunny skies with some scattered afternoon clouds. Stay thunderstorm possible. Daytime highs in the upper-80s. Overnight lows around 73.

SUNDAY: Isolated thunderstorms possible in the morning, followed by partly cloudy skies. Daytime highs in the mid-80s. More clouds possible Sunday night, with overnight lows around 73.