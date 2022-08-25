COVID-19 restrictions eased as Sacred Heart University freshmen move into campus

Freshmen at Sacred Heart University moved into campus today to mark the start of the college school year.

This year, officials say COVID-19 vaccines are not required for students but are still recommended.

Masks are also not mandatory inside or outside unless in specifically required locations.

Officials say in-person class students should not expect the option to remote in.

Students who show COVID-19 symptoms should get tested at health services.

Officials say there is an isolation policy for those who test positive for COVID-19.

The university says they are continuing to follow the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as state and local health officials, when it comes to events on campus.