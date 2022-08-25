WEATHER TO WATCH: Sunny with highs in the upper-80s; thunderstorms possible today

NOW AND NEW: Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Mike Favetta says today will be sunny and very warm with highs in the upper-80s to near 90s.

NEXT: Friday we may see some scattered showers and thunderstorms, ending late at night.

Saturday will be a bit cooler and less humid along with mostly sunny skies. Sunday looks very nice as well.

TODAY: Sunny and very warm. High of 88.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and humid with a few scattered showers and storms, ending by midnight. High of 87.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and a bit cooler and less humid. High of 83.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonably warm. High of 83.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, very warm and humid with scattered afternoon showers and storms possible. High of 87.