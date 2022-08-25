ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

WEATHER TO WATCH: Sunny with highs in the upper-80s; thunderstorms possible today

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

NOW AND NEW: Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Mike Favetta says today will be sunny and very warm with highs in the upper-80s to near 90s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dRHoW_0hUg0Xwk00

NEXT: Friday we may see some scattered showers and thunderstorms, ending late at night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pToGP_0hUg0Xwk00

Saturday will be a bit cooler and less humid along with mostly sunny skies. Sunday looks very nice as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSurR_0hUg0Xwk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g1B2c_0hUg0Xwk00

TODAY: Sunny and very warm. High of 88.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and humid with a few scattered showers and storms, ending by midnight. High of 87.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and a bit cooler and less humid. High of 83.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonably warm. High of 83.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, very warm and humid with scattered afternoon showers and storms possible. High of 87.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UThNQ_0hUg0Xwk00

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Sunny Skies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News 12

News 12

103K+
Followers
34K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy