ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Woman accuses Jet2 of sexism after compensation is sent to her husband

By Lucy Thackray
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aDVAx_0hUfomLn00

A woman has accused Jet2 of “blatant sexism ” after the airline sent a compensation cheque to her husband â€’ despite her being the lead passenger who had paid for their flights.

Caroline Cartwright and her husband Paul were due to fly from Malaga to Birmingham on 2 June, on flight LS1204, scheduled to depart at 12.25pm.

It followed a long-awaited trip to Spain to see Ms Cartwright’s sister who lives there, and who she had been unable to visit through two years of the pandemic.

However, shortly after arriving at the airport, Jet2 phoned Ms Cartwright â€’ the lead passenger on the booking â€’ to say their flight would be unable to take off that day due to a technical issue.

The airline offered the couple a new flight to Leeds the following day, but after assessing their options they decided not to take it; instead they opted to accept a refund from Jet2 and pay for an alternative Ryanair flight to East Midlands airport later that day.

Ms Cartwright had booked their flights, along with a rental car and insurance, on Opodo.co.uk, from which they would receive a full refund weeks later.

However, she knew they would be also entitled to EU261 compensation from the airline due to the susbtantial delay in getting home.

The couple waited for seven hours at Malaga Airport before the Ryanair flight home. While in the terminal, Ms Cartwright says both she and her husband completed Jet2’s delay compensation form online, as they “had time to kill”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jjBax_0hUfomLn00

Their son drove to pick them up from East Midlands Airport at midnight.

Ms Cartwright says she considered the booking her responsibility. “I paid for both the original tickets. I was the first traveller listed on the itinerary. I dealt with the desk staff at the airport,” she told The Independent .

So she was “flabbergasted” when, six weeks later, the compensation amount for both passengers arrived in the post in cheque form, made out to Mr Cartwright.

She feels this is an act of everyday sexism that should be called out.

“This type of behaviour goes almost unnoticed, and may seem benign, yet it reinforces sexism and perpetuates the attitude that it’s OK to act as if some people are less worthy than others.”

“Who decided it was right to send my compensation amount to my husband? The correct course of action would have been to send individual cheques so that we both received the compensation amount due.

“Jet2’s actions are sexist, out of date, dismissive of my rights and it is infuriating that a huge company is still living in the dark ages.”

In correspondence with Ms Cartwright, seen by The Independent , Jet2 customer service agents said that any member of a booking party may request compensation, and that its delay compensation team contacts customers in strict date order.

They added that Jet2 may issue a party member’s cheque before contacting the claimant, and advised Ms Cartwright to contact the other member of her booking party in order for them to transfer her portion of the compensation payment.

Ms Cartwright feels strongly that transferring all money owed to the couple solely to the male passenger feels outdated, especially as she was the lead passenger, point of contact, and name on the booking.

“Being disregarded because of my gender made me furious,” she says.

“How can I say to my four granddaughters that they are as equal as the boys? How can we, as a society, move forward when more than 50 per cent of our citizens are disregarded and discriminated against?

“I hope this will help people to see that these small acts of thoughtless discrimination can have big consequences and companies need to ensure that they are not perpetuating such behaviours.

“This type of behaviour needs to be stopped and I sincerely hope that Jet2 look carefully at their practices and make appropriate changes.”

A Jet2 spokesperson said:“We are sorry to hear that the customer feels this way and would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused.

“As we received the customer’s husband’s request first and process claims in date order, this was actioned first. It is also important to note that we process claims per family group, if they are on the same booking reference and share the same home address.”

Comments / 21

Kindred
4d ago

I noticed they left out how she paid for the tickets if it was by credit card and the card was in her husband's name that answers why the repayment was in his nake

Reply
4
Annie
4d ago

Just be happy you received a refund in a timely manner. Stop looking for things to whine about.

Reply(2)
12
Related
The Independent

Great grandmother smothered husband, 81, to death when he smiled at her over money woes

A pensioner smothered her controlling husband of 53 years after he smiled at her when another financial problem hit their marriage.Janet Dunn, 73, snapped and pressed a pillow against 81-year-old husband Anthony’s face, then fled their home in Northumberland and made a serious attempt to kill herself, Newcastle Crown Court heard.The great-grandmother and former lollipop lady was jailed for five years and three months after she admitted manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.Psychiatrists agreed that at the time, Dunn, described as “quiet and shy”, was in a depressive episode and anxious, causing her judgment to be substantially impaired.Peter...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Compensation#Jet2#Birmingham Airport#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues
The Independent

Woman who allegedly killed three relatives in murder-suicide accused family of ignoring domestic abuse

A Massachusetts woman who allegedly killed three members of her family and then turned the gun on herself had accused them of ignoring domestic abuse, a new report claims. Khosay Sharifi, 31, reportedly wrote an ominous Facebook post just minutes after she allegedly shot dead her father, 66, and her sister’s husband, 34, at a residence in Lynn, a suburb 13 miles north of Boston, on Tuesday. Ms Sharifi also allegedly killed her brother-in-law’s father, 56, as he was parked in his vehicle on a street less than a mile away. Ms Sharifi then killed herself inside her car parked...
LYNN, MA
The Independent

Eighty-four men in court accused of gang raping eight women in South Africa

More than 80 men have appeared in court after they were accused of gang raping eight women shooting a music video close to an illegal gold mine in South Africa.The 84 men, who are also suspected of carrying out an armed robbery of the production crew, were arrested at an abandoned mine after the alleged rapes and robbery near the town of Krugersdorp, to the west of Johannesburg.Police minister Bheki Cele told a press briefing that the incident is “a shame of the nation”.According to the police, the suspects are allegedly illegal miners known as zama-zamas who dig for gold...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Senior cop is handcuffed as he turns up to work and his home is raided by his colleagues as he's charged with serious offences

One of the Northern Territory's top cops has been charged with 31 offences after he was taken away in handcuffs when he showed up to work. NT Police Acting Senior Sergeant Neil Mellon, 47, arrived at a Darwin police station on Thursday morning where he was arrested before the home he shares with his wife and children was raided.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

EasyJet rejects compensation claim from woman who was wrongly denied boarding despite having valid passport

A week after easyJet assured The Independent it would comply with European air passengers’ rights rules after wrongly turning passengers away, the airline continued to refuse compensation when it was due.Tracey Robbens from Penzance in Cornwall was booked on a flight from London Gatwick to Ljubljana in January. She and her husband Tommy were planning a week of exploring Slovenia.But ground staff working for easyJet turned her away, claiming her passport was not valid – even though it complied with both the post-Brexit conditions for travel to the European Union.The travel document was under 10 years old on...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ryanair
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Customer Service
Daily Mail

Widow of motorcyclist who was told her husband was partly to blame for the crash that killed him gets justice after spending thousands on her own investigation following police blunders

The widow of a motorcyclist who was told her husband was partly to blame for the crash which killed him and that the driver would not be prosecuted has got justice after paying for her own investigation. David Fudge, 66, was out with fellow motorcycle club members when William Curtis,...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
The US Sun

I’m a restaurant owner and I’m furious after diners told a waitress she’s ‘not man enough’ to serve them & left £81 bill

A RESTAURANT owner has blasted “rude” diners who told a waitress she was “not man enough” to serve them and left without paying the bill. Bosses at the Mediterranean restaurant Exo Poli took to Facebook to describe the trio of people as “rude and confrontational” following their behaviour at the eatery in Shrewsbury, Shropshire.
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

Husband drags suitcase carrying wife’s body after murdering her on wedding day

A husband who killed his wife on their wedding night was filmed dragging a suitcase carrying her body.Thomas Nutt, 46, was sentenced to a minimum term of 21 years after he strangled and beat Dawn Walker, 52, to death just hours after they tied the knot on October 27 last year.Four days after the wedding, CCTV footage captures Nutt wheeling a large suitcase out the back of the house and into nearby bushes before going on their honeymoon alone.Nutt contacted police on October 31 to declare Dawn missing, before carrying out a “ghastly charade” of acting like a “distraught new husband”, the court was told.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Greenford stabbing: 44-year-old man charged with murder of pensioner Thomas O’HalloranTrain strikes: Shapps says government will make ‘modernisations’Union boss Mick Lynch would ‘love’ to let passengers ‘travel for free’
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Victim who had both of his legs amputated after a former judge accidentally rammed into him with his Porsche blasts the 'terribly lenient' $900 fine given to the driver

A retired judge has been fined $900 after accidentally slamming into a delivery driver - with the collision so bad, the victim had to have both of his legs amputated. Wayne Chivell, 71, had stopped his Porsche at a red light on a highway in Plympton, Adelaide in December to tell OzHarvest driver Brenton Rowe, 66, that his rear door was open.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman raped in bushes by man she met at bus station

A woman was raped in bushes by a man she met at a bus station, police have said.An image of a man wanted in connection with the incident in Gloucester on Friday night has been released by officers investigating the attack.Gloucestershire Police said a man had met the victim at a bus station before they walked to the Horton Road area, where he raped her and fled.Can you help? A man raped a woman in bushes off Horton Rd in #Gloucester on Friday night. We need to speak to this man in connection with the incident. More details here: https://t.co/8hXnTJtCo0...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

815K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy