ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Family dog attacks owners in Hunting Park, shot by officer: Police

By Corey Davis via
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00PLq5_0hUfDYGG00

A Philadelphia police officer shot a dog that continued to attack its owners despite the couple's teenage sons hitting it with a baseball bat several times, authorities said.

Investigators said it happened just before 1 a.m. Thursday near where the family lived at the intersection of 5th and Venango streets in Hunting Park.

Police said the pit bull bit its 41-year-old male owner all over his body.

"He's bit on the head, the neck, several times in his torso, arms and legs and he has some large injuries from the dog bites on his body," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Small said the dog was locked onto its owner's arm while the man's 18 and 19-year-old sons struck it with a baseball bat trying to make it let go.

Police said the dog appeared to bite down harder every time it was hit and would not release.

An officer on the scene then took action.

"One police officer from the 25th district fired one shot striking the dog one time in the side and that did its job. The dog immediately released his grip, stopped biting this male," Small said.

Police said the man was rushed to Temple University Hospital in critical condition, but has been stabilized.

Investigators said the dog also bit the man's 38-year-old wife on the leg and left her with a large and severe injury.

She is stable at Temple Hospital, according to police.

It's unclear what led to the attack.

Police said the dog survived after being shot in the side and that Animal Control was called to the scene to retrieve the pet.

Comments / 26

Donna Oliver
3d ago

I just saw the living conditions of this dog a crate outside. Really in this hot weather all summer. Dogs just don't bite their owners for no reason. I hope they really get to the bottom of this and stop making excuses for owners. I am sorry more to this story then being told and investigate the whole issue something is not right.

Reply
17
Joanne Taylor
3d ago

Maybe this family was abusive to this animal. Maybe this dog was sick. Animals can develop mental health issues. *I did note to myself that they shot the dog, once.

Reply(2)
13
John Glenn
3d ago

Well, some people raise these types of dogs for protection or to keep other potential criminals in check. Furthermore they’re used to deter police from making quick raids with warrants to make arrests for drug dealing. Not saying the latter was the case but apparently this dog was pushed over the top as to what it was going to endure at the hands of its owners. As we know Pits can be dangerous if raised with that aggressive fighting instinct that they have and apparently this couple found that out the hard way. Many people have pits and they can and will be lovable dogs as long as they’re raise correctly and treated with love and respect.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
metrophiladelphia.com

2 killed, 6 wounded in weekend shootings

At least two people were killed and six others were injured in shootings Saturday and Sunday in Philadelphia. Authorities said a man was shot in the buttocks just before 3:45 p.m. Saturday on the 2500 block of N. Chadwick Street in North Philadelphia. The victim, whose age was not provided by police, died a short time later at Temple University Hospital.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Gunman Barricades Himself After Critically Shooting 2 People

A man and a woman are in critical condition after they were shot by a gunman who later barricaded himself in North Philadelphia Saturday night. According to police, the shooting happened on the 2200 block of W. Lehigh Avenue shortly after 9:30 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police: 14 shot, 4 killed in shootings as weekend begins in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - At least 12 shootings rang out Friday night into early Sunday morning as another summer weekend in Philadelphia became a violent one. The violence began with two fatal shootings Friday night, the first on Ella Street in Kensington around 9:30 p.m. Police say a 27-year-old man was shot three times and pronounced dead at a local hospital.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Venango, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Attacks#Philadelphia Police#Temple Hospital
PIX11

1 killed, 2 injured in shooting at NJ shopping center: officials

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) — Gunfire at a New Jersey shopping center left one person dead and two other people wounded, one critically, authorities said. Police in Toms River Township responded at about 1:20 a.m. Saturday and found three people with gunshot wounds near Anchorage Square Plaza. Ocean County prosecutors said a 29-year-old man was […]
TOMS RIVER, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
delawarevalleynews.com

Male Guilty Of Repeatedly Stalking Woman In Bucks County

A male from Hatfield, Montgomery County Pa. was so obsessed with a Bedminster Township woman that he would park on her street and act so creepy that even the girl’s neighbors were wary of him. Andrew Gold had a trial in the Bucks County Court of Common Pleas. A...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
phl17.com

Woman stabbed multiple times in the stomach in Cobbs Creek

Philadelphia (WPHL)- A woman was stabbed multiple times in Philadelphia’s Cobbs Creek neighborhood Wednesday. The incident happened on the 200 block of South Cecil Street around 9:41 pm. According to police, a 41-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times in the stomach and legs. Medics rushed her to Penn Presbyterian...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
110K+
Followers
15K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy