WEATHER TO WATCH: Possible strong to severe thunderstorms Friday

NOW: Warm and humid overnight, lows in the mid-70s.

NEXT: Marginal risk of isolated to scattered strong to severe thunderstorms for Friday. Heavy rain is also possible.

News 12 Storm Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says there's a small risk of strong to severe thunderstorms and damaging wind gusts for Friday, but the weekend should be dry and cooler.

Friday: Hot and humid with a chance of afternoon showers and storms. Highs from the mid-80s to the low-90s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, warm, and humid. There's a slight chance of showers and storms as well. Highs from the mid- to upper-80s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, warm and humid. A chance of showers and storms with highs from the low- to mid-80s.

Monday: Sun and clouds, highs from the mid- to upper-80s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny and a chance of showers and storms. Highs from the mid- to upper-80s.