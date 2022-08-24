Read full article on original website
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Eagles HC Nick Sirianni delivers honest take on a free agent addition ahead of 2022 season
The Philadelphia Eagles did not go all out to bolster their depth at safety in the offseason, although they did bring in several safeties. For one, the Eagles came to terms with Jaquiski Tartt on a one-year deal in June. Tartt featured for the San Francisco 49ers in his opening seven seasons in the NFL. […] The post Eagles HC Nick Sirianni delivers honest take on a free agent addition ahead of 2022 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBC Sports
After quiet summer does Strong regret signing with Eagles?
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Standing in the visitors locker room at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday night, 22-year-old Carson Strong made an admission about his summer. “Yeah, it didn’t go quite as I expected,” Strong said. On one hand, maybe we all had too high of expectations...
Sixers’ Trade for Melton Dubbed as Top Underrated Move
Nobody knew what the Philadelphia 76ers would do on draft night back in June. After initially trading away their 2022 first-round pick to the Brooklyn Nets in the deal that swapped Ben Simmons and James Harden, the Sixers got the pick back as Brooklyn deferred the selection to next season. The ...
Philadelphia Eagles Receiver Pays Tribute to Allen Iverson
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown wore 76ers jersey and Nike Air Force 1 sneakers.
Complete 2022 HS football preview, with outlook for every division & lots more
Welcome to the 2022 New Jersey high school football season. Week 0 begins Friday, with a handful of teams taking the field, including some of the top teams in the Garden State. The rest of the state gets underway next week, with a full slate of games on the docket.
Reports: Commanders rookie Brian Robinson shot in robbery attempt
Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson, 23, was shot multiple times in an apparent robbery attempt, multiple media outlets
NBC Philadelphia
Fight at Delco High School Football Game Sends Crowd Running
A fight at a Delaware County high school football game prompted an evacuation of the stands and a cancellation of the game Friday night, authorities said. The fight broke out below the stands at the Monsignor Bonner vs. Upper Darby football game, Upper Darby Police Department Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt told NBC10.
This Video Of Chris Paul Is Going Viral
On Sunday, a video of Chris Paul at his basketball camp is going viral. Paul just finished up playing his second season with the Phoenix Suns.
NBA・
Time to Schein: The Phillies are on FIRE!
Adam Schein recaps last night's win for the Philadelphia Phillies where Aaron Nola had an incredible performance and Bryce Harper's return makes for a great future.
Phillies activate outfielder Brandon Marsh from injured list
The Philadelphia Phillies reinstated outfielder Brandon Marsh from the 10-day injured list Saturday. Marsh, 24, landed on the IL with
