Philadelphia, PA

ClutchPoints

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni delivers honest take on a free agent addition ahead of 2022 season

The Philadelphia Eagles did not go all out to bolster their depth at safety in the offseason, although they did bring in several safeties. For one, the Eagles came to terms with Jaquiski Tartt on a one-year deal in June. Tartt featured for the San Francisco 49ers in his opening seven seasons in the NFL. […] The post Eagles HC Nick Sirianni delivers honest take on a free agent addition ahead of 2022 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

After quiet summer does Strong regret signing with Eagles?

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Standing in the visitors locker room at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday night, 22-year-old Carson Strong made an admission about his summer. “Yeah, it didn’t go quite as I expected,” Strong said. On one hand, maybe we all had too high of expectations...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
All 76ers

Sixers’ Trade for Melton Dubbed as Top Underrated Move

Nobody knew what the Philadelphia 76ers would do on draft night back in June. After initially trading away their 2022 first-round pick to the Brooklyn Nets in the deal that swapped Ben Simmons and James Harden, the Sixers got the pick back as Brooklyn deferred the selection to next season. The ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Fight at Delco High School Football Game Sends Crowd Running

A fight at a Delaware County high school football game prompted an evacuation of the stands and a cancellation of the game Friday night, authorities said. The fight broke out below the stands at the Monsignor Bonner vs. Upper Darby football game, Upper Darby Police Department Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt told NBC10.
UPPER DARBY, PA
