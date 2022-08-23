Read full article on original website
Cat Left Behind Outside, is Scooped Up by Kind People, Turns Out, They Rescue Her Kittens too
A cat who had been left behind in a neighborhood, was scooped up by kind people. As it turned out, they rescued her kittens too. A cat named Tails was spotted in a neighborhood of Brisbane, Australia, scrounging around for food and shelter. Her previous owners had moved away and left her behind to fend for herself.
Adorable moment a Louisiana man stops to help kitten in the road - and gets ambushed by a whole group of tiny cats he later finds homes for
A Louisiana man stopped to help a kitten on the roadside before getting ambushed by a litter of them, which he eventually helped rehome. The video of Robert Brantley saving 13 kittens in June has recently resurfaced on Twitter and viewers are just as overjoyed as they were the first time around.
Mother Cat Lost All Her Kittens, Then This Orphan Newborn Showed Up
Meet Flame, the sick kitten who was taken to the Atlanta Humane Society (AHS) and needed a miracle to survive – and that miracle came in the form of Ember, a very special mamma cat. Just a week before Mother’s Day, the older feline experienced a tragedy when all her newborn kitties died. “She had lost all of her babies,” Christina Hill, director of marketing and communications for AHS, told The Dodo, ”but not her motherly instinct.” So, when the time came for Ember to meet Flame, the sick kitten, it’s no surprise that she started showering the tiny thing with love.
Video of Cat Comforting Golden Retriever Puppy Is Full of So Much Love
They say it takes a village to raise a child, and it looks like puppies are no exception. Honestly, though, it makes sense--one baby is difficult enough to look after, let alone an entire litter! A lot of new canine moms have an owner to help them out, but @hannahcolson's dog, Olive, had another babysitter to assist, too: Fig the Siamese cat.
This Woman Keeps Two Pet Tigers In Her Backyard – And They’re As Loving And Playful As Kittens
Tigers are fearsome jungle cats that are near-universal symbols of ferocity, strength, and courage, but 57-year-old Janice Haley of Orlando, Florida has a different perspective on the matter. To her, these dangerous animals are also cuddly kitties. When you see her play with her two exotic pets, 400-pound Bengal tiger Janda and 600-pound white Bengal tiger Saber, you’ll understand why – they’re about as loving and playful as their tiny domesticated cousins.
Rescue’s heartbreak as these puppies were abandoned because their owners couldn’t afford them anymore
Sadly, the cost of living crisisdiscriminates, leaving the most vulnerable on the edge. Many families now have to choose between feeding their children or taking care of their pets, which leaves the rescue centres across the country overwhelmed. These innocent puppies are the latest victims of rising prices and inflation.
Dog Who Refuses to Eat Without Saying the Blessing Is Totally Heaven-Sent
We all have our rituals. But it's always funny to see how much our pets are really paying attention to what we do. Like one Yellow Lab on TikTok, who had people swooning in the comments for a video where he refused to eat his dinner until after he'd said his prayers.
Video of Cat Watching Mom Get Pulled Over in the Parking Lot Is the Gift That Keeps on Giving
For some, the idea of getting pulled over while driving is just as scary as facing the loved ones who find out about it. As a teenager, this usually means Mom or Dad, but for grad student and TikTok user @nellyeahhhh, it was someone else. When Nell was pulled over,...
Australian Shepherd Thinks Litter of Rescued Kittens Are Her Babies and It's Just Too Funny
They say it takes a village to raise a child, but what about a litter of kittens? For one new mama, a gorgeous black cat belonging to @sadiealexis0329, her best friend offers more than a helping paw. And, no, it's not Sadie! Though their owner is always around to help out whenever needed, it's Cali the Australian Shepherd who stepped up to the plate.
Watch: Shocked owner films moment cat gives birth to kittens in her lap
A cat owner in the Netherlands was left stunned after her feline friend gave birth to a litter of kittens in her lap. 18-year-old Ellen Fransenn had just got home from visiting friends to find her cat Asrael in labor. Upon learning that her human had arrived home, Asrael, who had already delivered one of her kittens, quickly relocated to Ellen’s lap to continue the birthing process.
Kitten Adopts Orphaned Raccoon as Her Baby in Video We Can't Resist
Many animals naturally have a motherly instinct. This trait comes out most often when an animal gives birth, but sometimes, other circumstances draw out the maternal nature. One kitty channeled her motherly instincts when she adopted an orphaned baby raccoon during its recovery process at a rehabilitation center. TikTok user...
German Shepherd's Protective Reaction to Little Girl in Pool Proves How Loyal the Breed Is
There are many things to love about dogs, such as their adorable faces, their compassion, and, of course, their loyalty. One breed that goes above and beyond in their loyalty, however, is the German Shepherd, and one pup is proving his loyalty in a recently viral TikTok video. TikTok user...
This Dog Was Locked Up For A Long Time In His House After Being Abandoned Along With Other Dogs, But He Has Been Rescued
Loveable pit bull Elmo is learning what it’s like to be free and surrounded by love after suffering through a dreadful circumstance of abandonment. This dog, along with another dog, had been abandoned at his home and had spent a considerable amount of time chained within the patio. The...
Cat Jumps Straight Into His Owner’s Arms After Being Lost For 536 Days
We love cats not only because they’re cute and awesome and perfect, but also because they’re independent little explorers who love going on adventures of their own. However, it sometimes poses problems for their owners who are worried sick at home not knowing when their furry friend is coming back home. This is why animal activists have long been encouraging people to microchip their pets – this way, there’s a far greater chance to reunite with your beloved friend if it goes missing.
Golden Retriever Chews a Hole in Owner's Curtains and Total Hilarity Ensues
TikTok user @chriscanlon was out running an errand and left his two dogs at home. He trusted them to be alone as he's probably done a hundred times before. That means nothing could go wrong, right? Wrong! This is a classic case that shows dogs really love keeping us on our toes. LOL!
This Husky Raised By Cats Acts Like A Cat
Though cats and dogs might not be the most common animal friendship, that is exactly why one Redditor Dong_of_justice got a bit famous after he shared some pics of his cutest husky named Tally. It is not an ordinary husky, the dog was “raised with cats, and thought she was.. cat herself. “
They Thought This Kitten Was Going To Die, But Then She Met A Husky Named Lilo
Rosie the adorable kitten, found and rescued on the brink of death, was nursed back to health by Lilo the Siberian husky, who took the abandoned animal on as a puppy of her own. The then-three-week-old feline and her nanny dog bonded instantly, and after a week of tender and loving care, Rosie opened her eyes and began to walk on her own.
Aussie animal shelter is overflowing with dumped dogs - as the home offers a discounted adoption fee on the notorious breeds no-one wants
An animal shelter is offering huge discounts on its adoption fees as the pound attempts to find homes for dozens of dumped dogs - especially their 'heavy' ones. The Lost Dogs’ Home in North Melbourne provides shelter for lost and abandoned dogs and cats and is currently overflowing with pups.
Cat Taken into a Rescue for Help, a Few Days Later She Brings 6 Kittens into the World
A cat arrived at a rescue for help. A few days later, she brought six kittens into the world. Best Friends Felines, a cat rescue in Brisbane, AU, was contacted by a member of the public who needed assistance with her pregnant cat. The rescue agreed to take her into their Last Litter Program, help raise the kittens and find them homes.
Moment Lost Cat Realizes He's Finally Back Home Again Is a Sight to Behold
Animal lovers live in constant fear that our pets will run away and won't be able to find their way home. Pets that don't usually spend a lot of time outside of their home run the risk of getting injured when outside unsupervised. When scary moments like these occur, we hope and pray that our fur babies will make it home okay. One family experienced the joy of holding a pet they had lost and shared the moment in a TikTok video.
