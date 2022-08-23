ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

dailyphew.com

Mother Cat Lost All Her Kittens, Then This Orphan Newborn Showed Up

Meet Flame, the sick kitten who was taken to the Atlanta Humane Society (AHS) and needed a miracle to survive – and that miracle came in the form of Ember, a very special mamma cat. Just a week before Mother’s Day, the older feline experienced a tragedy when all her newborn kitties died. “She had lost all of her babies,” Christina Hill, director of marketing and communications for AHS, told The Dodo, ”but not her motherly instinct.” So, when the time came for Ember to meet Flame, the sick kitten, it’s no surprise that she started showering the tiny thing with love.
ATLANTA, GA
pethelpful.com

Video of Cat Comforting Golden Retriever Puppy Is Full of So Much Love

They say it takes a village to raise a child, and it looks like puppies are no exception. Honestly, though, it makes sense--one baby is difficult enough to look after, let alone an entire litter! A lot of new canine moms have an owner to help them out, but @hannahcolson's dog, Olive, had another babysitter to assist, too: Fig the Siamese cat.
dailyphew.com

This Woman Keeps Two Pet Tigers In Her Backyard – And They’re As Loving And Playful As Kittens

Tigers are fearsome jungle cats that are near-universal symbols of ferocity, strength, and courage, but 57-year-old Janice Haley of Orlando, Florida has a different perspective on the matter. To her, these dangerous animals are also cuddly kitties. When you see her play with her two exotic pets, 400-pound Bengal tiger Janda and 600-pound white Bengal tiger Saber, you’ll understand why – they’re about as loving and playful as their tiny domesticated cousins.
ORLANDO, FL
PetsRadar

Watch: Shocked owner films moment cat gives birth to kittens in her lap

A cat owner in the Netherlands was left stunned after her feline friend gave birth to a litter of kittens in her lap. 18-year-old Ellen Fransenn had just got home from visiting friends to find her cat Asrael in labor. Upon learning that her human had arrived home, Asrael, who had already delivered one of her kittens, quickly relocated to Ellen’s lap to continue the birthing process.
pethelpful.com

Kitten Adopts Orphaned Raccoon as Her Baby in Video We Can't Resist

Many animals naturally have a motherly instinct. This trait comes out most often when an animal gives birth, but sometimes, other circumstances draw out the maternal nature. One kitty channeled her motherly instincts when she adopted an orphaned baby raccoon during its recovery process at a rehabilitation center. TikTok user...
dailyphew.com

Cat Jumps Straight Into His Owner’s Arms After Being Lost For 536 Days

We love cats not only because they’re cute and awesome and perfect, but also because they’re independent little explorers who love going on adventures of their own. However, it sometimes poses problems for their owners who are worried sick at home not knowing when their furry friend is coming back home. This is why animal activists have long been encouraging people to microchip their pets – this way, there’s a far greater chance to reunite with your beloved friend if it goes missing.
dailyphew.com

This Husky Raised By Cats Acts Like A Cat

Though cats and dogs might not be the most common animal friendship, that is exactly why one Redditor Dong_of_justice got a bit famous after he shared some pics of his cutest husky named Tally. It is not an ordinary husky, the dog was “raised with cats, and thought she was.. cat herself. “
dailyphew.com

They Thought This Kitten Was Going To Die, But Then She Met A Husky Named Lilo

Rosie the adorable kitten, found and rescued on the brink of death, was nursed back to health by Lilo the Siberian husky, who took the abandoned animal on as a puppy of her own. The then-three-week-old feline and her nanny dog bonded instantly, and after a week of tender and loving care, Rosie opened her eyes and began to walk on her own.
lovemeow.com

Cat Taken into a Rescue for Help, a Few Days Later She Brings 6 Kittens into the World

A cat arrived at a rescue for help. A few days later, she brought six kittens into the world. Best Friends Felines, a cat rescue in Brisbane, AU, was contacted by a member of the public who needed assistance with her pregnant cat. The rescue agreed to take her into their Last Litter Program, help raise the kittens and find them homes.
pethelpful.com

Moment Lost Cat Realizes He's Finally Back Home Again Is a Sight to Behold

Animal lovers live in constant fear that our pets will run away and won't be able to find their way home. Pets that don't usually spend a lot of time outside of their home run the risk of getting injured when outside unsupervised. When scary moments like these occur, we hope and pray that our fur babies will make it home okay. One family experienced the joy of holding a pet they had lost and shared the moment in a TikTok video.
