ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Donald Trump and GOP continue to deny Gretchen Whitmer kidnap plot – even after two more found guilty

Donald Trump and other top Republicans continue to question the seriousness of the foiled right-wing plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer in October 2020, even as two more people were found guilty for their roles in the scheme.On Tuesday, a federal court found Adam Fox and Barry Croft, Jr., guilty of plotting to kidnap the Democratic governor and blow up a bridge, part of what prosecutors said was an attempt to kick off a second US civil war.On Truth Social, the social network founded by the former president, Mr Trump continued his long-running feud with Ms Whitmer, sharing...
MICHIGAN STATE
Business Insider

Mandela Barnes has a seven-point lead over Sen. Ron Johnson in the Wisconsin Senate race, while Tony Evers and Tim Michels are in a tight contest for governor: poll

Barnes has a 51%-44% lead over Johnson in the Wisconsin Senate race, per a new Marquette Law poll. Johnson is running for reelection to a third term, while Barnes hopes to topple the GOP incumbent. The Wisconsin Senate race remains one of the best Democratic pickup opportunities this year. Wisconsin...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Health
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Elections
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Vice

Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump

Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
POTUS
POLITICO

The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.

"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
POTUS
CNBC

Michigan governor's race could cost $100 million as billionaire DeVos family spends millions to oust Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

State records show DeVos family members contributed more than $4 million toward outside groups that have either supported Tudor Dixon or blasted Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The general election for governor could cost between $75 million and $100 million, according to a Michigan Republican strategist. The infusion of cash backing Dixon's...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Erpenbach
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Election State#Gop#The State#Republicans
The Hill

Democrats clash over Manchin side deal, raising shutdown risk

Liberal lawmakers are pressing Democratic leaders in the House to not include a side deal undercutting environmental reviews worked out with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) in a short-term measure funding the government. House Natural Resources Chairman Raúl Grijalva (D-Ariz.) is circulating a letter asking leadership to separate the Manchin deal...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Department of Health
SFGate

'It's a rip-off': GOP spending under fire as Senate hopefuls seek rescue

Republican Senate hopefuls are getting crushed on airwaves across the country while their national campaign fund is pulling ads and running low on cash - leading some campaign advisers to ask where all the money went and to demand an audit of the committee's finances, according to Republican strategists involved in the discussions.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Dems' hopes for N.Y. come crashing down

COUNTDOWN — 11 weeks until Election Day. PRIMARY DAY — Some of the year’s most consequential (and highly anticipated) primary battles will be decided tonight in two of the largest states in the country: New York and Florida. NEW YORK STATE OF MIND: “Democrats began the year...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy