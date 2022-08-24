Read full article on original website
Wisconsin state assembly fires 2020 election investigator after Trump fallout
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Robin Vos, the Republican speaker of Wisconsin's state assembly, announced Friday that he had fired the man he had hired to investigate false claims of voter fraud in the state. Vos was pressured last year into hiring Michael Gableman, a former justice of the Wisconsin Supreme...
Donald Trump and GOP continue to deny Gretchen Whitmer kidnap plot – even after two more found guilty
Donald Trump and other top Republicans continue to question the seriousness of the foiled right-wing plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer in October 2020, even as two more people were found guilty for their roles in the scheme.On Tuesday, a federal court found Adam Fox and Barry Croft, Jr., guilty of plotting to kidnap the Democratic governor and blow up a bridge, part of what prosecutors said was an attempt to kick off a second US civil war.On Truth Social, the social network founded by the former president, Mr Trump continued his long-running feud with Ms Whitmer, sharing...
Mandela Barnes has a seven-point lead over Sen. Ron Johnson in the Wisconsin Senate race, while Tony Evers and Tim Michels are in a tight contest for governor: poll
Barnes has a 51%-44% lead over Johnson in the Wisconsin Senate race, per a new Marquette Law poll. Johnson is running for reelection to a third term, while Barnes hopes to topple the GOP incumbent. The Wisconsin Senate race remains one of the best Democratic pickup opportunities this year. Wisconsin...
Fox News Power Rankings: GOP House majority shrinks as Democrats score key victories
Republicans are expected to win the House this November but on a slimmer margin than previously forecast, while neither party can yet claim a majority in the Senate. In this edition of the Fox News Power Rankings, the GOP suffers a net loss of six seats in the House as polling improves for the Democrats, plus shifts in almost a dozen Senate and governor's races.
Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump
Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
POLITICO
The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.
"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
Former Trump Allies Are Now Backing Liz Cheney As She Eyes 2024 Run, Including Billionaire Charles Koch
Rep. Liz Cheney is quickly rising as former President Donald Trump’s biggest critic within the Republican Party. According to a new CNBC report, the representative is amassing support from several of Trump’s former allies — including billionaire Charles Koch — as she considers a presidential run for 2024.
CNBC
Michigan governor's race could cost $100 million as billionaire DeVos family spends millions to oust Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
State records show DeVos family members contributed more than $4 million toward outside groups that have either supported Tudor Dixon or blasted Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The general election for governor could cost between $75 million and $100 million, according to a Michigan Republican strategist. The infusion of cash backing Dixon's...
Democrat-Held Senate Seats Republicans Are Most Likely to Flip in Midterms
The election environment appears to be shifting in Democrats' favor. But Republicans' hopes to take control of the Senate aren't finished yet.
Fauci responds to GOP lawmakers' promise to investigate him if they win House
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical adviser to President Biden, says the promise made by Republican lawmakers to investigate him if they win the House in the midterm elections “doesn’t phase him” and played no role in his decision to leave public office.
Rick Scott's Fraud Settlement Resurfaces as Senate GOP Runs Low on Cash
The GOP senator chairs the National Republican Senatorial Committee, which has nixed midterm ad bookings amid a reported money crunch.
GOP Chair Pleads For Money For Stumbling Senate Races As Trump Sits On Millions
In an urgent conference call this week with major donors, Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel pleaded for more funds to prop up struggling GOP Senate candidates, Politico reported — even as Donald Trump sits on $120 million in contributions. “We absolutely have better candidates and a better message,”...
Democrats clash over Manchin side deal, raising shutdown risk
Liberal lawmakers are pressing Democratic leaders in the House to not include a side deal undercutting environmental reviews worked out with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) in a short-term measure funding the government. House Natural Resources Chairman Raúl Grijalva (D-Ariz.) is circulating a letter asking leadership to separate the Manchin deal...
Republicans' Chances of Beating Maggie Hassan in New Hampshire: Polls
Polling shows the Democratic senator in a tight race, but with a slight lead over her potential Republican challengers.
GOP Senate candidate Ted Budd rips Democrat ‘deceptively running as moderate’ despite defund police ties
Ted Budd, the GOP candidate vying for retiring Republican Sen. Richard Burr’s seat in North Carolina, recently called out his Democratic opponent Cheri Beasley for "deceptively running as a moderate," despite fundraising with staunch "defund the police" supporter, Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo. Budd spoke to Fox News Digital ahead...
Why Is Hollywood Supporting ‘Drill, Baby, Drill’ Republican John Thune’s Reelection Campaign?
It’s all about putting the entertainment industry’s business interests over ideology. It’s no secret that the entertainment industry favors the Democrats. But in every election season, there’s at least one Republican who stands out as an exception to the rule. Meet Hollywood’s favorite Republican of the...
'We Are Being Outraised': Marco Rubio Begs Fox News Viewers For Cash For Re-Election
Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) on Tuesday appealed directly to Fox News viewers for campaign donations as he seeks to fend off a challenge from Democratic Rep. Val Demings. “I need people to help me because she’s raising all this money from ultra-liberals,” Rubio said in a Tuesday appearance on Fox News.
Republican groups look to boost spending on Senate campaigns after summer of missed opportunities
It's been a tough summer for Republicans intent on taking back the Senate in November, with candidates struggling to raise money, break out from their primaries and failing to take advantage of a beneficial political environment.
SFGate
'It's a rip-off': GOP spending under fire as Senate hopefuls seek rescue
Republican Senate hopefuls are getting crushed on airwaves across the country while their national campaign fund is pulling ads and running low on cash - leading some campaign advisers to ask where all the money went and to demand an audit of the committee's finances, according to Republican strategists involved in the discussions.
POLITICO
POLITICO Playbook: Dems' hopes for N.Y. come crashing down
COUNTDOWN — 11 weeks until Election Day. PRIMARY DAY — Some of the year’s most consequential (and highly anticipated) primary battles will be decided tonight in two of the largest states in the country: New York and Florida. NEW YORK STATE OF MIND: “Democrats began the year...
