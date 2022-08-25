Police: Queens man arrested for slamming car into Farmingdale condo, fleeing the scene

Police say an Astoria man was arrested after crashing into a condo in Farmingdale.

Police say officers on patrol observed a car crash into a home located on Stratford Green around 2:25 a.m.

The car launched into the first floor of the townhouse, just inches away from the homeowner’s bedroom.

After the initial impact, homeowner Steve Laiosa said he stumbled through the smoke downstairs, finding the car on its side and the driver attempting to flee.

“He said, ‘Oh no, I'm going to lose my job’ - then he ran,” Laiosa described.

Police determined the driver was 20-year-old Calogero Messina, of Astoria.

Officers were able to locate him a quarter mile away in front of 85 Conklin St., where he was placed into police custody without further incident.

The defendant was transported to a hospital with minor injuries. There were no injuries to the occupants of the residence.

Messina is charged with criminal mischief and leaving the scene of an incident.

Messina was released on an appearance ticket and will return to court on Sept. 22.

News 12 has learned the condo is off the foundation, so the homeowners will not be able to enter anytime soon.

Village officials say the neighboring units seem to be undamaged.