ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
nftevening.com

Grimes Targets Zuckerberg Over His Vision For The Metaverse

Grimes, musician and ex-partner of billionaire Elon Musk, has disapproved Meta’s founder, Mark Zuckerberg’s vision of the future of the metaverse. She said that “if he oversees the metaverse, it is dead.” This Tweet came after The Independent made a Tweet saying that he does, in fact, oversee the Metaverse.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy