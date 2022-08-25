'The Hard Thing Is Not To Reach The Top Of The Mountain But To Stay There' - Diogo Jota On Liverpool Ambitions

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota has been speaking about his ambitions for the season ahead in a recent interview.

The 25-year-old has been missing since early in pre-season after he suffered a recurrence of the hamstring injury he picked up whilst on international duty with Portugal in June.

He has been badly missed as Liverpool have had a poor start to the season earning just two points from their opening three matches.

In an interview with Sky Sports from adidas HQ, Jota outlined his aims for both Liverpool and himself personally for the campaign ahead.

“The aim to fight for every trophy. For me personally it is to try to score more goals than last year. To be better. To conquer things that I have not conquered before. To reach my prime. I know that I can still be a lot better. That is what makes me willing to give more every day."

“The hard thing is not to reach the top of the mountain but to stay there. That phrase makes a lot of sense, certainly to me. It is the hardest bit because you always have people who want to reach there for the first time. You can never let them have more will than you.”

LFCTR Verdict

In a strange way, appreciation for Jota has grown stronger during his absence through injury and Liverpool need him back and fast with Darwin Nunez suspended and Roberto Firmino still not back to his best.

