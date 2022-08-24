Nick Larsen, an artist from Nevada living in Santa Fe, works in the no-man’s land between fictional archaeological inventory and autobiography. “Queer Mountain is an uninhabited high-desert wilderness near Death Valley, and it is difficult to see. I tried, unsuccessfully, to go there a few summers ago after finding it on a map while planning a road trip elsewhere. I made it to the outskirts, but an intense fire season followed by a wet winter had washed out the three roads in, and I was forced to head back the same way I came without seeing any of it. It wasn’t until much later that I started to think of this failed trip, my inability to reach this place, as an analogue for a kind of fantasy tethered to landscape, a fantasy about what might be, what might have been, and what could be in the “empty” spaces of the arid western United States, spaces with evocative names and, seemingly, not much else. The map-like reliefs, large-scale collages, material catalogues, and fictional artifacts that comprise my current work—all forms I encountered during the six years I worked in archaeology—draw out and articulate this fantasy.

SANTA FE, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO