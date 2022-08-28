ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olivia Rodrigo Turns Up At Billy Joel Concert, Creates Instantly Iconic Moment

By Ed Mazza
HuffPost
HuffPost
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R7esQ_0hUcH8DO00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46StDr_0hUcH8DO00 Olivia Rodrigo and Billy Joel perform "Deja Vu" and "Uptown Girl" onstage at Madison Square Garden in New York City on August 24, 2022.  (Photo: Kevin Mazur via Getty Images)

Pop star Olivia Rodrigo brought down the house at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night ― and it wasn’t even her gig.

Music icon Billy Joel invited Rodrigo on stage during a performance that’s part of his ongoing residency at the famed arena. With Joel and his band backing her up, she sang her 2021 smash “Deja Vu,” a perfect selection for the occasion since it not only name-checks Billy Joel, but also refers to his 1983 hit “Uptown Girl.”

“I’m such a huge fan and I couldn’t have written this next one without you,” she told Joel before launching into the song.

In a fan-shot video, many in the crowd could be heard singing along. Naturally, the two then teamed up for a duet of “Uptown Girl”:

As Rolling Stone noted , Joel has been embraced by the youths of TikTok, with his song “Zanzibar” used as part of a popular dance challenge.

“I don’t even know what TikTok is,” he said last year. “But this is a thing.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wWkt9_0hUcH8DO00 Music icon Billy Joel invited Rodrigo on stage during a performance that’s part of his ongoing residency at the famed arena.   (Photo: Kevin Mazur via Getty Images)

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

