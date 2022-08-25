ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

This sheet pan pork chop recipe is perfect for an easy weeknight dinner

GMA
GMA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w53Ql_0hUbUlOS00

A simple sheet-pan dinner can be a weeknight warrior when it comes to time-saving techniques that still boast big flavor and minimal effort. "Good Morning America" tapped three-time New York Times bestselling cookbook author Danielle Walker for a healthy, hearty pork chop dinner recipe offering both flavor and time saving.

Walker, who regularly whips up grain-free and gluten-free recipes for any occasion, shared her simple recipe below from her largest cookbook to-date, "Healthy in a Hurry" -- available Sept. 6.

This paleo-approved dish, she says, is inspired by her sunny California lifestyle and her embrace of diverse global cuisine.

Lemongrass Ginger Pork Chops with Crunchy Jicama and Mint Salad

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18CQO9_0hUbUlOS00
Aubrie Pick - PHOTO: A plate of lemongrass ginger marinated pork chops with jicama salad.

"Pork chops can overcook and turn out dry if you’re not careful, but for this dish, I marinate the chops in a super-aromatic, sweet-and-salty sauce and then quickly cook them under the broiler so the top gets crispy and browned but the inside stays tender," Walker wrote alongside the recipe. "Served with a cooling and crisp salad and lots of fresh herbs, this is a delicious combination of flavors and textures."

Serves : 4

Prep time: 25 minutes, plus 20 minutes marinating time

Cook Time: 5 minutes

Ingredients

Marinade

1 stalk lemongrass

3 pitted Medjool dates (see note)

1/2-inch piece fresh ginger, peeled

2 tablespoons fish sauce

1/4 cup coconut aminos

1 medium shallot

2 teaspoons unseasoned rice vinegar or apple cider vinegar

1/8 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1/4 cup chopped cilantro leaves

4 (1-inch-thick) bone-in pork chops (about 8 ounces each)

Fine sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Salad

1 small jicama, peeled

2 carrots, peeled and julienned

1 English cucumber, seeded and julienned

4 green onions, white and tender green parts, chopped

1/4 cup chopped fresh mint leaves, plus more for garnish

1 tablespoon avocado oil

2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lime juice

Fine sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

1/4 cup chopped toasted blanched almonds

Directions

Trim the dark green tops and woody base from the lemongrass and remove the tough outer leaves. Cut the stalk into 1/2-inch pieces.

To make the marinade, in a blender, combine the lemongrass, dates, ginger, fish sauce, coconut aminos, shallot, vinegar and pepper flakes and blend on high speed for 30 to 60 seconds, until smooth. Stir in the cilantro. Reserve 3 tablespoons of the marinade for the salad. Place the pork chops in a single layer in a shallow dish and use a fork to pierce them all over. Add half of the remaining marinade to the dish and turn the chops to coat. Cover the dish and let the pork chops marinate at room temperature, turning occasionally, for 20 minutes.

Meanwhile, make the salad. Using a spiralizer with the smallest blade, cut the jicama into thin noodles. In a bowl, toss the noodles with the carrots, cucumber, green onions, and mint. Cover and place in the refrigerator to chill.

Position an oven rack in the top slot in the oven and preheat the broiler.

Using tongs, remove the pork chops from the marinade, scraping off any excess marinade, and place them on a large sheet pan. Discard the marinade.

Generously season both sides of each chop with salt and pepper. Broil the chops, turning once halfway through, for 5 to 6 minutes total, until they are just cooked through and a thermometer inserted into the thickest part of a chop reads 135 degrees.

Drizzle the salad with the reserved 3 tablespoons marinade, the oil, and lime juice and toss to coat. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

To serve, arrange the salad and chops on a platter and top the salad with the almonds and the pork chops with the mint. Serve remaining dressing on the side.

Note: If your dates are dry or hard, soak them in hot water for 10 minutes to soften before blending.

Make It Ahead:

Make the marinade and store in the fridge for up to seven days.

Marinate the chops in the fridge for up to three days for a more intense flavor.

Assemble the salad without the dressing and store in the fridge for up to two days.

Reprinted from DANIELLE WALKER’S HEALTHY IN A HURRY by Danielle Walker. Copyright © 2022 by Simple Writing Holdings, LLC. Published by Ten Speed Press, an imprint of Random House, a division of Penguin Random House LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Ina Garten's Key Ingredient For Tasty Coleslaw

Ina Garten solidified her name in the culinary world with her popular cooking show "Barefoot Contessa," a long-running staple on the Food Network. In her show, Garten has always challenged cooks to try new things and revamp classic recipes. She's previously offered Christmas dinner recipes that were both familiar and striking, and her Thanksgiving fare is nothing short of delightful.
RECIPES
Mashed

Southern Fried Corn Recipe

While some fried corn recipes call for actually deep-frying corn on the cob, this recipe is a simpler, easier preparation of pan-fried corn kernels. Recipe developer Kate Shungu likes to make it from fresh corn, but if this vegetable is out of season or you just don't feel like shucking and cutting the kernels off the cob, she does say you can use the frozen kind.
RECIPES
Taste Of Home

How to Make Stuffed Cabbage Rolls with Ground Beef and Garlic

There are plenty of ways to mix up veggies, meat and cheese—but there’s really nothing better than stuffing vegetables with meat and cheese. From stuffed peppers to stuffed potatoes, there are just so many recipes that turn your vegetables into vehicles for delicious add-ons!. Of course, cultures around...
RECIPES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Mashed

Krispy Kreme Is Bringing Back A Fan-Favorite Flavor For One Day Only

If there's one thing Krispy Kreme fans love nearly as much as the chain's Original Glazed donuts, it's the company's limited-edition flavor releases. Although donut lovers adore devouring Krispy Kreme's specialty desserts (like the unexpected honey-flavored donut launched this May), they usually have to come to terms with a hard truth: Generally, once these limited-edition donuts are sold out, they won't be back for quite some time, if at all.
RESTAURANTS
shefinds

The Super Hydrating Drinks You Should Sip All Day Long To Look 10 Years Younger (It’s Not Water!)

This post was originally published on August 21, 2021 and has since been updated. When we think anti-aging, we often turn to toners, moisturizers and dermatological procedures to achieve the youthful glow of yesteryear. And while that can make a difference, the food and drink you put in your body is just as important as the creams you slather on your face! You can even add years to your life by making smart dietary choices. From soy and salmon to greek yogurt and oatmeal, there are plenty of good-for-you foods that will leave you feeling ageless.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danielle Walker
shefinds

Want A Flatter Stomach? Dietitians Say You Should Add This Metabolism-Boosting Ingredient To Your Smoothie Every Morning

When it comes to the best breakfasts for weight loss, few options can provide as much versatility, flavor, and nutrients as a healthy, delicious smoothie. No matter what your flavor preferences are, smoothies give you the opportunity to throw all of your favorite fruits, vegetables, and add-ins together to create something equally nourishing and tasty. But of course, some ingredients provide more benefits than others. If you really want to make the most of your morning concoction and reap the fat-blasting rewards, there are a few additions that are sure to help kickstart your metabolism and help kick belly fat to the curb—including one unexpected crunchy nut.
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pork Chops#Food Drink#New York Times
shefinds

The One Fried Appetizer You Should Never Order At A Restaurant, According To Health Experts—It Ruins Your Metabolism

While fried food isn’t generally known to be healthy, there is one kind of appetizer that health experts say can really set back your weight loss goals. We checked in with registered nutritionist Lisa Richards, creator of The Candida Diet, and registered dietitian Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, of UCLA medical center to learn more about this unfortunately delicious fried snack and its impact on your health and metabolism.
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Simplemost

Krispy Kreme Is Selling Special Doughnuts For Dogs For A Very Limited Time

Krispy Kreme is serving doughnuts for dogs for a very special occasion. The chain will start serving these treats on Aug. 26 in celebration of National Dog Day!. Krispy Kreme’s Doggie Doughnuts are doughnut-shaped biscuits handmade by Huds and Toke, an Australia-based company that makes artisan-baked pet treats. The biscuit flavors are inspired by Krispy Kreme doughnut flavors, but made with all-natural ingredients, like carob, a pup-friendly substitute for chocolate.
PETS
GMA

GMA

65K+
Followers
8K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy