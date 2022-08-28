F1 Belgian Grand Prix live stream — how to watch the race free and online
The 2022 F1 Belgian Grand Prix live stream takes place today, and it should be a fascinating one, with an unusual look to the grid. Carlos Sainz is on pole position — but don't count against a Max Verstappen win once again.
You won't want to miss a second, so read on and we'll show you how to watch F1 live streams from anywhere with a VPN , potentially for FREE .2022 F1 Belgian Grand Prix live stream: How to watch live online
The F1 Belgian Grand Prix live stream starts at 2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. ET today (Sunday, Aug. 28).
Sainz put his Ferrari at the front of the grid despite only finishing second in qualifying, because Verstappen was one of eight drivers who took penalties for changing engine parts.
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was another to take a penalty, as were McLaren's Lando Norris, Alfa Romeo's Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu, Alpine's Esteban Ocon and Haas' Mick Schumacher. The latest, Yuki Tsunoda of Alphatauri, just incurred his penalty in the past hour — moving Verstappen up again from 15th to 14th.
All that left the way open for some unusual figures to sit in the top 10. Sergio Perez will be second, Fernando Alonso third and the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell fourth and fifth, but Williams' Alex Albon will start sixth, Daniel Ricciardo seventh and Pierre Gasly eighth.
Verstappen is arguably still the favorite, though — he was an incredible 0.6 seconds ahead of the field.
The race starts today at 2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT, and there are multiple ways to tune in, including some free options. So read on and we'll show you how to watch the F1 Belgian Grand Prix live stream.
FREE Belgian Grand Prix live streams
How to watch the 2022 F1 Belgian Grand Prix live stream for FREE
If you're lucky enough to live in Austria or Luxembourg then you can enjoy every second of the F1 Belgian Grand Prix live stream for FREE.
That's because the free-to-air ServusTV in Austria and RTL Zwee in Luxembourg will be showing every session of the Grand Prix, including qualifying and practice.
But what if you're usually based in one of those countries but aren't at home for the Belgian Grand Prix live stream? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?
Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. To take Austria as an option, an Austrian who's currently outside of the country could tune into Servus for Belgian Grand Prix coverage simply by signing up for a free account then using one of the best VPN services.
Our favorite VPN service right now is ExpressVPN , but you'll find others in our best VPN services list.
Safety, speed and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. It's also compatible with loads of devices and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you want to try it out. View Deal
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice . As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view an Austrian service, you'd select Austria from the list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ServusTV or another website and watch the race.
2022 Belgian Grand Prix live streams around the world
How to watch the F1 Belgian Grand Prix live stream in the US
The F1 Belgian Grand Prix live stream will be on ESPN, with coverage split across the various ESPN channels over the course of the three days.
ESPN is available through most cable packages as well as cable TV replacement services, including Sling TV , Fubo.TV, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.
Our pick of these would be Sling TV: the Sling Orange package costs just $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including ESPN. Plus, right now Sling is offering 50% off the first month .
As well as being available through your cable service, you can also stream the action via the ESPN app, or on the Watch section of ESPN's website. However, you'll need to authenticate with your satellite, cable or live TV provider credentials to watch any sessions.
If you don't want to pay for live ESPN in some fashion or another, your best alternative is F1 TV Pro . This is F1's own official F1 live stream service, and as with ESPN's own coverage, it uses the feed from Sky Sports F1.
F1 TV Pro costs $10 per month or $80 for the season, which is much better value considering there are 22 races this year. Plus you also get Formula 2, Formula 3 and Porsche Supercup races, and F1's archive of classic Grands Prix.
And remember, if you're usually based in the U.S. but aren't there at the moment, you can still watch the services you already subscribe to via a VPN such as ExpressVPN — meaning you can view the F1 Belgian Grand Prix live stream from anywhere in the world.
If you're not already a Sling TV subscriber, you'll want Sling Orange in order to watch ESPN. This costs $35/month and includes dozens of other great channels. Sling also currently offers 50% off the first month. View Deal
Love sports? Then check out Fubo.TV . The channel lineup includes ESPN2 and ABC, plus other top networks including Bravo, FX and MTV. Fubo also has a 7-day free trial. View Deal
How to watch the 2022 F1 Belgian Grand Prix live stream in the UK
As usual, Sky Sports F1 will show the 2022 Belgian Grand Prix live stream, and in up to 4K resolution, with the race itself starting at 2 p.m. on Sunday (Aug. 28).
You'll need to be a Sky Sports subscriber to watch it: the Sky Sports F1 channel is available for £18 per month, and there are packages available that give you lots more channels for only a bit extra.
To follow it in ultra high-definition 4K, you'll need to pay a little more: you'll need a Sky Q set-top box or Sky Glass and a package that includes both Ultra HD and Sky Sports F1. In total, that'd come to at least £45 a month, plus a £20 one-off payment if you're not an existing subscriber.
A far cheaper option is to buy a Now Sports Pass . This will give you all 11 of the Sky Sports channels for a limited time, with pricing starting at £9.99 for a Day Pass and £33.99 for one month. There's no 4K available here, though.
Again, if you're usually based in the U.K. but are elsewhere at the moment, you can still watch the services you subscribe to by using one of the best VPN services.
How to watch the 2022 F1 Belgian Grand Prix live stream in Canada
TSN has the Belgian Grand Prix live stream in Canada in English, while RDS has coverage in French. F1 TV Pro also remains an option for fans.
All sessions are broadcast on TSN, and if you receive the network through your cable or satellite provider, you can use TSN Go by signing in with your TV service credentials. Cord-cutters will want to check out TSN Direct , which comes in day- and month-long passes for $8 or $20 CAD, respectively. The TSN app will allow you to live stream the race from your phone, streaming box or supported device.
Not actually in Canada at the moment? ExpressVPN and other VPN services can help you access the services you already subscribe to.
How to watch the 2022 F1 Belgian Grand Prix live stream in Australia
Fox Sports has the rights to the F1 Belgian Grand Prix live stream in Australia, which means you can watch all the action online via Foxtel .
Kayo Sports is another option. This service offers new subscribers a 14-day free trial, while one-month subscriptions start at $25 — meaning you could sign up now and watch the Belgian Grand Prix for free.
To use either of these services when you're elsewhere you'll also need one of the best VPN services to follow the action from your home country. We highly recommend ExpressVPN .
F1 Belgian Grand Prix starting grid
POS
DRIVER
CAR
1
Carlos Sainz
Ferrari
2
Sergio Perez
Red Bull
3
Fernando Alonso
Alpine
4
Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes
5
George Russell
Mercedes
6
Alexander Albon
Williams
7
Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren
8
Pierre Gasly
Alphatauri
9
Lance Stroll
Aston Martin
10
Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin
11
Nicholas Latifi
Williams
12
Kevin Magnussen
Haas
|13
Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo
|14
Max Verstappen
Red Bull
|15
Charles Leclerc
Ferrari
|16
Esteban Ocon
Alpine
|17
Lando Norris
McLaren
|18
Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo
|19
Mick Schumacher
Haas
|20
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Alphatauri
F1 Belgian Grand Prix Third Practice timings
POS
DRIVER
CAR
TIME
LAPS
1
Sergio Perez
Red Bull
1:45.047
19
2
Max Verstappen
Red Bull
1:45.184
19
3
Carlos Sainz
Ferrari
1:45.824
13
4
Lando Norris
McLaren
1:45.965
20
5
Fernando Alonso
Alpine
1:46.061
16
6
George Russell
Mercedes
1:46.071
19
7
Charles Leclerc
Ferrari
1:46.120
12
8
Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin
1:46.166
18
9
Esteban Ocon
Alpine
1:46.601
24
10
Pierre Gasly
Alphatauri
1:46.604
19
11
Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren
1:46.646
18
12
Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes
1:46.769
20
13
Nicholas Latifi
Williams
1:46.811
20
14
Alexander Albon
Williams
1:46.836
20
15
Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo
1:46.881
20
16
Lance Stroll
Aston Martin
1:46.975
16
17
Kevin Magnussen
Haas
1:46.982
14
18
Yuki Tsunoda
Alphatauri
1:47.035
23
19
Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo
1:47.089
20
20
Mick Schumacher
Haas
1:52.494
6
F1 Belgian Grand Prix Second Practice timings
POS
DRIVER
CAR
TIME
LAPS
1
Max Verstappen
Red Bull
1:45.507
20
2
Charles Leclerc
Ferrari
1:46.369
21
3
Lando Norris
McLaren
1:46.589
17
4
Lance Stroll
Aston Martin
1:46.635
16
5
Carlos Sainz
Ferrari
1:46.649
20
6
Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes
1:46.893
18
7
Fernando Alonso
Alpine
1:46.975
19
8
George Russell
Mercedes
1:47.042
22
9
Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren
1:47.255
18
10
Sergio Perez
Red Bull
1:47.346
15
11
Alexander Albon
Williams
1:47.520
15
12
Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo
1:47.617
21
13
Yuki Tsunoda
Alphatauri
1:47.658
16
14
Pierre Gasly
Alphatauri
1:47.782
19
15
Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin
1:47.867
19
16
Esteban Ocon
Alpine
1:47.944
21
17
Kevin Magnussen
Haas
1:48.208
19
18
Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo
1:48.419
21
19
Nicholas Latifi
Williams
1:48.612
14
20
Mick Schumacher
Haas
1:49.941
23
F1 Belgian Grand Prix First Practice timings
POS
DRIVER
CAR
TIME
LAPS
1
Carlos Sainz
Ferrari
1:46.538
16
2
Charles Leclerc
Ferrari
1:46.607
16
3
Max Verstappen
Red Bull
1:46.755
10
4
George Russell
Mercedes
1:47.396
13
5
Lance Stroll
Aston Martin
1:47.437
13
6
Alexander Albon
Williams
1:47.835
15
7
Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren
1:48.081
14
8
Yuki Tsunoda
Alphatauri
1:48.310
17
9
Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes
1:48.420
10
10
Sergio Perez
Red Bull
1:48.474
13
11
Nicholas Latifi
Williams
1:48.485
13
12
Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo
1:48.672
16
13
Lando Norris
McLaren
1:49.470
15
14
Fernando Alonso
Alpine
1:49.664
17
15
Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin
1:49.813
12
16
Esteban Ocon
Alpine
1:50.315
5
17
Kevin Magnussen
Haas
1:50.982
9
18
Mick Schumacher
Haas
1:51.259
15
19
Liam Lawson
Alphatauri
1:52.065
14
20
Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo
2
F1 Belgian Grand Prix schedule
2022 F1 Belgian Grand Prix live stream: Practice, qualifying and race weekend schedule
The Belgian Grand Prix weekend started on Friday (Aug. 26) with practice 1 and 2. Practice 3 and qualifying were yesterday, while the race is today (Sunday, August 28).
Friday, August 26
Practice 1
- 8 a.m. – 9 a.m. ET
- 5 a.m. – 6 a.m PT
- 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. BST
Practice 2
- 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET
- 8 a.m. – 9 a.m PT
- 4 p.m. – 5 p.m. BST
Saturday, August 27
Practice 3
- 7 a.m. – 8 a.m. ET
- 4 a.m. – 5 a.m PT
- 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. BST
Qualifying
- 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. ET
- 7 a.m. – 8 a.m PT
- 3 p.m. – 4 p.m. BST
Sunday, August 28
Belgian Grand Prix from Spa-Francorchamps
- 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. ET
- 6 a.m. – 8 a.m PT
- 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. BST
F1 2022 car and driver line-ups
Team
Driver 1
Driver 2
Mercedes
Lewis Hamilton
George Russell
Alpine
Esteban Ocon
Fernando Alonso
Haas
Kevin Magnussen
Mick Shumacher
Red Bull
Max Verstappen
Sergio Perez
McLaren
Lando Norris
Daniel Ricciardo
Aston Martin
Lance Stroll
Sebastian Vettel
Ferrari
Charles Leclerc
Carlos Sainz
AlfaTauri
Pierre Gasly
Yuki Tsunoda
Alfa Romeo
Valtteri Bottas
Zhou Guanyu
Williams
Alex Albon
Nicholas Latifi
