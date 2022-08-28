F1 Belgian Grand Prix live stream — how to watch the race free and online

The 2022 F1 Belgian Grand Prix live stream takes place today, and it should be a fascinating one, with an unusual look to the grid. Carlos Sainz is on pole position — but don't count against a Max Verstappen win once again.

You won't want to miss a second, so read on and we'll show you how to watch F1 live streams from anywhere with a VPN , potentially for FREE .

2022 F1 Belgian Grand Prix live stream: How to watch live online

The F1 Belgian Grand Prix live stream starts at 2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. ET today (Sunday, Aug. 28).

► FREE LIVE STREAM — ServusTV (Austria)

► U.S. — ESPN via SlingTV

► U.K. — Sky Sports or Now

► Watch anywhere — Try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Sainz put his Ferrari at the front of the grid despite only finishing second in qualifying, because Verstappen was one of eight drivers who took penalties for changing engine parts.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was another to take a penalty, as were McLaren's Lando Norris, Alfa Romeo's Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu, Alpine's Esteban Ocon and Haas' Mick Schumacher. The latest, Yuki Tsunoda of Alphatauri, just incurred his penalty in the past hour — moving Verstappen up again from 15th to 14th.

All that left the way open for some unusual figures to sit in the top 10. Sergio Perez will be second, Fernando Alonso third and the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell fourth and fifth, but Williams' Alex Albon will start sixth, Daniel Ricciardo seventh and Pierre Gasly eighth.

Verstappen is arguably still the favorite, though — he was an incredible 0.6 seconds ahead of the field.

The race starts today at 2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT, and there are multiple ways to tune in, including some free options. So read on and we'll show you how to watch the F1 Belgian Grand Prix live stream.

FREE Belgian Grand Prix live streams

How to watch the 2022 F1 Belgian Grand Prix live stream for FREE

If you're lucky enough to live in Austria or Luxembourg then you can enjoy every second of the F1 Belgian Grand Prix live stream for FREE.

That's because the free-to-air ServusTV in Austria and RTL Zwee in Luxembourg will be showing every session of the Grand Prix, including qualifying and practice.

But what if you're usually based in one of those countries but aren't at home for the Belgian Grand Prix live stream? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. To take Austria as an option, an Austrian who's currently outside of the country could tune into Servus for Belgian Grand Prix coverage simply by signing up for a free account then using one of the best VPN services.

Our favorite VPN service right now is ExpressVPN , but you'll find others in our best VPN services list.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice . As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view an Austrian service, you'd select Austria from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ServusTV or another website and watch the race.

2022 Belgian Grand Prix live streams around the world

How to watch the F1 Belgian Grand Prix live stream in the US

The F1 Belgian Grand Prix live stream will be on ESPN, with coverage split across the various ESPN channels over the course of the three days.

ESPN is available through most cable packages as well as cable TV replacement services, including Sling TV , Fubo.TV, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

Our pick of these would be Sling TV: the Sling Orange package costs just $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including ESPN. Plus, right now Sling is offering 50% off the first month .

As well as being available through your cable service, you can also stream the action via the ESPN app, or on the Watch section of ESPN's website. However, you'll need to authenticate with your satellite, cable or live TV provider credentials to watch any sessions.

If you don't want to pay for live ESPN in some fashion or another, your best alternative is F1 TV Pro . This is F1's own official F1 live stream service, and as with ESPN's own coverage, it uses the feed from Sky Sports F1.

F1 TV Pro costs $10 per month or $80 for the season, which is much better value considering there are 22 races this year. Plus you also get Formula 2, Formula 3 and Porsche Supercup races, and F1's archive of classic Grands Prix.

And remember, if you're usually based in the U.S. but aren't there at the moment, you can still watch the services you already subscribe to via a VPN such as ExpressVPN — meaning you can view the F1 Belgian Grand Prix live stream from anywhere in the world.

How to watch the 2022 F1 Belgian Grand Prix live stream in the UK

As usual, Sky Sports F1 will show the 2022 Belgian Grand Prix live stream, and in up to 4K resolution, with the race itself starting at 2 p.m. on Sunday (Aug. 28).

You'll need to be a Sky Sports subscriber to watch it: the Sky Sports F1 channel is available for £18 per month, and there are packages available that give you lots more channels for only a bit extra.

To follow it in ultra high-definition 4K, you'll need to pay a little more: you'll need a Sky Q set-top box or Sky Glass and a package that includes both Ultra HD and Sky Sports F1. In total, that'd come to at least £45 a month, plus a £20 one-off payment if you're not an existing subscriber.

A far cheaper option is to buy a Now Sports Pass . This will give you all 11 of the Sky Sports channels for a limited time, with pricing starting at £9.99 for a Day Pass and £33.99 for one month. There's no 4K available here, though.

Again, if you're usually based in the U.K. but are elsewhere at the moment, you can still watch the services you subscribe to by using one of the best VPN services.

How to watch the 2022 F1 Belgian Grand Prix live stream in Canada

TSN has the Belgian Grand Prix live stream in Canada in English, while RDS has coverage in French. F1 TV Pro also remains an option for fans.

All sessions are broadcast on TSN, and if you receive the network through your cable or satellite provider, you can use TSN Go by signing in with your TV service credentials. Cord-cutters will want to check out TSN Direct , which comes in day- and month-long passes for $8 or $20 CAD, respectively. The TSN app will allow you to live stream the race from your phone, streaming box or supported device.

Not actually in Canada at the moment? ExpressVPN and other VPN services can help you access the services you already subscribe to.

How to watch the 2022 F1 Belgian Grand Prix live stream in Australia

Fox Sports has the rights to the F1 Belgian Grand Prix live stream in Australia, which means you can watch all the action online via Foxtel .

Kayo Sports is another option. This service offers new subscribers a 14-day free trial, while one-month subscriptions start at $25 — meaning you could sign up now and watch the Belgian Grand Prix for free.

To use either of these services when you're elsewhere you'll also need one of the best VPN services to follow the action from your home country. We highly recommend ExpressVPN .

F1 Belgian Grand Prix starting grid

POS DRIVER CAR 1 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 2 Sergio Perez Red Bull 3 Fernando Alonso Alpine 4 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 5 George Russell Mercedes 6 Alexander Albon Williams 7 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 8 Pierre Gasly Alphatauri 9 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 10 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 11 Nicholas Latifi Williams 12 Kevin Magnussen Haas 13 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 14 Max Verstappen Red Bull 15 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 16 Esteban Ocon Alpine 17 Lando Norris McLaren 18 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 19 Mick Schumacher Haas 20 Yuki Tsunoda Alphatauri

F1 Belgian Grand Prix Third Practice timings

POS DRIVER CAR TIME LAPS 1 Sergio Perez Red Bull 1:45.047 19 2 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:45.184 19 3 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1:45.824 13 4 Lando Norris McLaren 1:45.965 20 5 Fernando Alonso Alpine 1:46.061 16 6 George Russell Mercedes 1:46.071 19 7 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:46.120 12 8 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1:46.166 18 9 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1:46.601 24 10 Pierre Gasly Alphatauri 1:46.604 19 11 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1:46.646 18 12 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:46.769 20 13 Nicholas Latifi Williams 1:46.811 20 14 Alexander Albon Williams 1:46.836 20 15 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:46.881 20 16 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:46.975 16 17 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1:46.982 14 18 Yuki Tsunoda Alphatauri 1:47.035 23 19 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 1:47.089 20 20 Mick Schumacher Haas 1:52.494 6

F1 Belgian Grand Prix Second Practice timings

POS DRIVER CAR TIME LAPS 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:45.507 20 2 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:46.369 21 3 Lando Norris McLaren 1:46.589 17 4 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:46.635 16 5 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1:46.649 20 6 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:46.893 18 7 Fernando Alonso Alpine 1:46.975 19 8 George Russell Mercedes 1:47.042 22 9 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1:47.255 18 10 Sergio Perez Red Bull 1:47.346 15 11 Alexander Albon Williams 1:47.520 15 12 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 1:47.617 21 13 Yuki Tsunoda Alphatauri 1:47.658 16 14 Pierre Gasly Alphatauri 1:47.782 19 15 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1:47.867 19 16 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1:47.944 21 17 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1:48.208 19 18 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:48.419 21 19 Nicholas Latifi Williams 1:48.612 14 20 Mick Schumacher Haas 1:49.941 23

F1 Belgian Grand Prix First Practice timings

POS DRIVER CAR TIME LAPS 1 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1:46.538 16 2 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:46.607 16 3 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:46.755 10 4 George Russell Mercedes 1:47.396 13 5 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:47.437 13 6 Alexander Albon Williams 1:47.835 15 7 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1:48.081 14 8 Yuki Tsunoda Alphatauri 1:48.310 17 9 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:48.420 10 10 Sergio Perez Red Bull 1:48.474 13 11 Nicholas Latifi Williams 1:48.485 13 12 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 1:48.672 16 13 Lando Norris McLaren 1:49.470 15 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine 1:49.664 17 15 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1:49.813 12 16 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1:50.315 5 17 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1:50.982 9 18 Mick Schumacher Haas 1:51.259 15 19 Liam Lawson Alphatauri 1:52.065 14 20 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 2

F1 Belgian Grand Prix schedule

2022 F1 Belgian Grand Prix live stream: Practice, qualifying and race weekend schedule

The Belgian Grand Prix weekend started on Friday (Aug. 26) with practice 1 and 2. Practice 3 and qualifying were yesterday, while the race is today (Sunday, August 28).

Friday, August 26

Practice 1

8 a.m. – 9 a.m. ET

5 a.m. – 6 a.m PT

1 p.m. – 2 p.m. BST

Practice 2

11 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET

8 a.m. – 9 a.m PT

4 p.m. – 5 p.m. BST

Saturday, August 27

Practice 3

7 a.m. – 8 a.m. ET

4 a.m. – 5 a.m PT

12 p.m. – 1 p.m. BST

Qualifying

10 a.m. – 11 a.m. ET

7 a.m. – 8 a.m PT

3 p.m. – 4 p.m. BST

Sunday, August 28

Belgian Grand Prix from Spa-Francorchamps

9 a.m. – 11 a.m. ET

6 a.m. – 8 a.m PT

2 p.m. – 4 p.m. BST

F1 2022 car and driver line-ups

Team Driver 1 Driver 2 Mercedes Lewis Hamilton George Russell Alpine Esteban Ocon Fernando Alonso Haas Kevin Magnussen Mick Shumacher Red Bull Max Verstappen Sergio Perez McLaren Lando Norris Daniel Ricciardo Aston Martin Lance Stroll Sebastian Vettel Ferrari Charles Leclerc Carlos Sainz AlfaTauri Pierre Gasly Yuki Tsunoda Alfa Romeo Valtteri Bottas Zhou Guanyu Williams Alex Albon Nicholas Latifi

