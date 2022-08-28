ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
F1 Belgian Grand Prix live stream — how to watch the race free and online

By Marc McLaren
 5 days ago

The 2022 F1 Belgian Grand Prix live stream takes place today, and it should be a fascinating one, with an unusual look to the grid. Carlos Sainz is on pole position — but don't count against a Max Verstappen win once again.

You won't want to miss a second, so read on and we'll show you how to watch F1 live streams from anywhere with a VPN , potentially for FREE .

2022 F1 Belgian Grand Prix live stream: How to watch live online

The F1 Belgian Grand Prix live stream starts at 2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. ET today (Sunday, Aug. 28).
FREE LIVE STREAM ServusTV (Austria)
U.S. — ESPN via SlingTV
U.K. Sky Sports or Now
Watch anywhere — Try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Sainz put his Ferrari at the front of the grid despite only finishing second in qualifying, because Verstappen was one of eight drivers who took penalties for changing engine parts.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was another to take a penalty, as were McLaren's Lando Norris, Alfa Romeo's Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu, Alpine's Esteban Ocon and Haas' Mick Schumacher. The latest, Yuki Tsunoda of Alphatauri, just incurred his penalty in the past hour — moving Verstappen up again from 15th to 14th.

All that left the way open for some unusual figures to sit in the top 10. Sergio Perez will be second, Fernando Alonso third and the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell fourth and fifth, but Williams' Alex Albon will start sixth, Daniel Ricciardo seventh and Pierre Gasly eighth.

Verstappen is arguably still the favorite, though — he was an incredible 0.6 seconds ahead of the field.

The race starts today at 2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT, and there are multiple ways to tune in, including some free options. So read on and we'll show you how to watch the F1 Belgian Grand Prix live stream.

And don't forget to check out our full 2022 F1 live streams hub for more information including the current standings and the full schedule.

FREE Belgian Grand Prix live streams

How to watch the 2022 F1 Belgian Grand Prix live stream for FREE

If you're lucky enough to live in Austria or Luxembourg then you can enjoy every second of the F1 Belgian Grand Prix live stream for FREE.

That's because the free-to-air ServusTV in Austria and RTL Zwee in Luxembourg will be showing every session of the Grand Prix, including qualifying and practice.

But what if you're usually based in one of those countries but aren't at home for the Belgian Grand Prix live stream? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. To take Austria as an option, an Austrian who's currently outside of the country could tune into Servus for Belgian Grand Prix coverage simply by signing up for a free account then using one of the best VPN services.

Our favorite VPN service right now is ExpressVPN , but you'll find others in our best VPN services list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ptMZc_0hUaQDQz00

Safety, speed and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. It's also compatible with loads of devices and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you want to try it out. View Deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice . As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view an Austrian service, you'd select Austria from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ServusTV or another website and watch the race.

2022 Belgian Grand Prix live streams around the world

How to watch the F1 Belgian Grand Prix live stream in the US

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X6lf9_0hUaQDQz00

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The F1 Belgian Grand Prix live stream will be on ESPN, with coverage split across the various ESPN channels over the course of the three days.

ESPN is available through most cable packages as well as cable TV replacement services, including Sling TV , Fubo.TV, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

Our pick of these would be Sling TV: the Sling Orange package costs just $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including ESPN. Plus, right now Sling is offering 50% off the first month .

As well as being available through your cable service, you can also stream the action via the ESPN app, or on the Watch section of ESPN's website. However, you'll need to authenticate with your satellite, cable or live TV provider credentials to watch any sessions.

If you don't want to pay for live ESPN in some fashion or another, your best alternative is F1 TV Pro . This is F1's own official F1 live stream service, and as with ESPN's own coverage, it uses the feed from Sky Sports F1.

F1 TV Pro costs $10 per month or $80 for the season, which is much better value considering there are 22 races this year. Plus you also get Formula 2, Formula 3 and Porsche Supercup races, and F1's archive of classic Grands Prix.

And remember, if you're usually based in the U.S. but aren't there at the moment, you can still watch the services you already subscribe to via a VPN such as ExpressVPN — meaning you can view the F1 Belgian Grand Prix live stream from anywhere in the world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=486N9I_0hUaQDQz00

If you're not already a Sling TV subscriber, you'll want Sling Orange in order to watch ESPN. This costs $35/month and includes dozens of other great channels. Sling also currently offers 50% off the first month. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rRJtu_0hUaQDQz00

Love sports? Then check out Fubo.TV . The channel lineup includes ESPN2 and ABC, plus other top networks including Bravo, FX and MTV. Fubo also has a 7-day free trial. View Deal

How to watch the 2022 F1 Belgian Grand Prix live stream in the UK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RpewR_0hUaQDQz00

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

As usual, Sky Sports F1 will show the 2022 Belgian Grand Prix live stream, and in up to 4K resolution, with the race itself starting at 2 p.m. on Sunday (Aug. 28).

You'll need to be a Sky Sports subscriber to watch it: the Sky Sports F1 channel is available for £18 per month, and there are packages available that give you lots more channels for only a bit extra.

To follow it in ultra high-definition 4K, you'll need to pay a little more: you'll need a Sky Q set-top box or Sky Glass and a package that includes both Ultra HD and Sky Sports F1. In total, that'd come to at least £45 a month, plus a £20 one-off payment if you're not an existing subscriber.

A far cheaper option is to buy a Now Sports Pass . This will give you all 11 of the Sky Sports channels for a limited time, with pricing starting at £9.99 for a Day Pass and £33.99 for one month. There's no 4K available here, though.

Again, if you're usually based in the U.K. but are elsewhere at the moment, you can still watch the services you subscribe to by using one of the best VPN services.

How to watch the 2022 F1 Belgian Grand Prix live stream in Canada

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MNmp0_0hUaQDQz00

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

TSN has the Belgian Grand Prix live stream in Canada in English, while RDS has coverage in French. F1 TV Pro also remains an option for fans.

All sessions are broadcast on TSN, and if you receive the network through your cable or satellite provider, you can use TSN Go by signing in with your TV service credentials. Cord-cutters will want to check out TSN Direct , which comes in day- and month-long passes for $8 or $20 CAD, respectively. The TSN app will allow you to live stream the race from your phone, streaming box or supported device.

Not actually in Canada at the moment? ExpressVPN and other VPN services can help you access the services you already subscribe to.

How to watch the 2022 F1 Belgian Grand Prix live stream in Australia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T20sQ_0hUaQDQz00

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Fox Sports has the rights to the F1 Belgian Grand Prix live stream in Australia, which means you can watch all the action online via Foxtel .

Kayo Sports is another option. This service offers new subscribers a 14-day free trial, while one-month subscriptions start at $25 — meaning you could sign up now and watch the Belgian Grand Prix for free.

To use either of these services when you're elsewhere you'll also need one of the best VPN services to follow the action from your home country. We highly recommend ExpressVPN .

F1 Belgian Grand Prix starting grid

POS

DRIVER

CAR

1

Carlos Sainz

Ferrari

2

Sergio Perez

Red Bull

3

Fernando Alonso

Alpine

4

Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes

5

George Russell

Mercedes

6

Alexander Albon

Williams

7

Daniel Ricciardo

McLaren

8

Pierre Gasly

Alphatauri

9

Lance Stroll

Aston Martin

10

Sebastian Vettel

Aston Martin

11

Nicholas Latifi

Williams

12

Kevin Magnussen

Haas

13

Valtteri Bottas

Alfa Romeo

14

Max Verstappen

Red Bull

15

Charles Leclerc

Ferrari

16

Esteban Ocon

Alpine

17

Lando Norris

McLaren

18

Zhou Guanyu

Alfa Romeo

19

Mick Schumacher

Haas

20 Yuki Tsunoda Alphatauri

F1 Belgian Grand Prix Third Practice timings

POS

DRIVER

CAR

TIME

LAPS

1

Sergio Perez

Red Bull

1:45.047

19

2

Max Verstappen

Red Bull

1:45.184

19

3

Carlos Sainz

Ferrari

1:45.824

13

4

Lando Norris

McLaren

1:45.965

20

5

Fernando Alonso

Alpine

1:46.061

16

6

George Russell

Mercedes

1:46.071

19

7

Charles Leclerc

Ferrari

1:46.120

12

8

Sebastian Vettel

Aston Martin

1:46.166

18

9

Esteban Ocon

Alpine

1:46.601

24

10

Pierre Gasly

Alphatauri

1:46.604

19

11

Daniel Ricciardo

McLaren

1:46.646

18

12

Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes

1:46.769

20

13

Nicholas Latifi

Williams

1:46.811

20

14

Alexander Albon

Williams

1:46.836

20

15

Valtteri Bottas

Alfa Romeo

1:46.881

20

16

Lance Stroll

Aston Martin

1:46.975

16

17

Kevin Magnussen

Haas

1:46.982

14

18

Yuki Tsunoda

Alphatauri

1:47.035

23

19

Zhou Guanyu

Alfa Romeo

1:47.089

20

20

Mick Schumacher

Haas

1:52.494

6

F1 Belgian Grand Prix Second Practice timings

POS

DRIVER

CAR

TIME

LAPS

1

Max Verstappen

Red Bull

1:45.507

20

2

Charles Leclerc

Ferrari

1:46.369

21

3

Lando Norris

McLaren

1:46.589

17

4

Lance Stroll

Aston Martin

1:46.635

16

5

Carlos Sainz

Ferrari

1:46.649

20

6

Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes

1:46.893

18

7

Fernando Alonso

Alpine

1:46.975

19

8

George Russell

Mercedes

1:47.042

22

9

Daniel Ricciardo

McLaren

1:47.255

18

10

Sergio Perez

Red Bull

1:47.346

15

11

Alexander Albon

Williams

1:47.520

15

12

Zhou Guanyu

Alfa Romeo

1:47.617

21

13

Yuki Tsunoda

Alphatauri

1:47.658

16

14

Pierre Gasly

Alphatauri

1:47.782

19

15

Sebastian Vettel

Aston Martin

1:47.867

19

16

Esteban Ocon

Alpine

1:47.944

21

17

Kevin Magnussen

Haas

1:48.208

19

18

Valtteri Bottas

Alfa Romeo

1:48.419

21

19

Nicholas Latifi

Williams

1:48.612

14

20

Mick Schumacher

Haas

1:49.941

23

F1 Belgian Grand Prix First Practice timings

POS

DRIVER

CAR

TIME

LAPS

1

Carlos Sainz

Ferrari

1:46.538

16

2

Charles Leclerc

Ferrari

1:46.607

16

3

Max Verstappen

Red Bull

1:46.755

10

4

George Russell

Mercedes

1:47.396

13

5

Lance Stroll

Aston Martin

1:47.437

13

6

Alexander Albon

Williams

1:47.835

15

7

Daniel Ricciardo

McLaren

1:48.081

14

8

Yuki Tsunoda

Alphatauri

1:48.310

17

9

Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes

1:48.420

10

10

Sergio Perez

Red Bull

1:48.474

13

11

Nicholas Latifi

Williams

1:48.485

13

12

Zhou Guanyu

Alfa Romeo

1:48.672

16

13

Lando Norris

McLaren

1:49.470

15

14

Fernando Alonso

Alpine

1:49.664

17

15

Sebastian Vettel

Aston Martin

1:49.813

12

16

Esteban Ocon

Alpine

1:50.315

5

17

Kevin Magnussen

Haas

1:50.982

9

18

Mick Schumacher

Haas

1:51.259

15

19

Liam Lawson

Alphatauri

1:52.065

14

20

Valtteri Bottas

Alfa Romeo

2

F1 Belgian Grand Prix schedule

2022 F1 Belgian Grand Prix live stream: Practice, qualifying and race weekend schedule

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22Ng4M_0hUaQDQz00

(Image credit: Red Bull / Getty)

The Belgian Grand Prix weekend started on Friday (Aug. 26) with practice 1 and 2. Practice 3 and qualifying were yesterday, while the race is today (Sunday, August 28).

Friday, August 26

Practice 1

  • 8 a.m. – 9 a.m. ET
  • 5 a.m. – 6 a.m PT
  • 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. BST

Practice 2

  • 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET
  • 8 a.m. – 9 a.m PT
  • 4 p.m. – 5 p.m. BST

Saturday, August 27

Practice 3

  • 7 a.m. – 8 a.m. ET
  • 4 a.m. – 5 a.m PT
  • 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. BST

Qualifying

  • 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. ET
  • 7 a.m. – 8 a.m PT
  • 3 p.m. – 4 p.m. BST

Sunday, August 28

Belgian Grand Prix from Spa-Francorchamps

  • 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. ET
  • 6 a.m. – 8 a.m PT
  • 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. BST

F1 2022 car and driver line-ups

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rNm7X_0hUaQDQz00

(Image credit: Dan Istitene - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images / Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Team

Driver 1

Driver 2

Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton

George Russell

Alpine

Esteban Ocon

Fernando Alonso

Haas

Kevin Magnussen

Mick Shumacher

Red Bull

Max Verstappen

Sergio Perez

McLaren

Lando Norris

Daniel Ricciardo

Aston Martin

Lance Stroll

Sebastian Vettel

Ferrari

Charles Leclerc

Carlos Sainz

AlfaTauri

Pierre Gasly

Yuki Tsunoda

Alfa Romeo

Valtteri Bottas

Zhou Guanyu

Williams

Alex Albon

Nicholas Latifi

(Image credit: Future)

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

IN THIS ARTICLE
