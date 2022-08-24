Read full article on original website
fortworthreport.org
With major shifts coming to Fort Worth ISD, leaders explore path to push district forward
Change is on the horizon for Fort Worth ISD — a new superintendent is coming, and it’s now a B-rated district by the state. But the lingering question remains:. How can the district keep up academic growth and sustain a high rating?. The Fort Worth Report hosted local...
Fort Worth ISD's lone superintendent finalist to be named at Tuesday board meeting
FORT WORTH, Texas — The Fort Worth Board of Education trustees plan to name the lone finalist to be the district's next superintendent during their regular Tuesday night meeting. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the FWISD Teaching and Learning Center, 1050 Bridgewood Drive, and will...
kagstv.com
Grapevine-Colleyville School Board VP says controversial decision returned power to parents
GRAPEVINE, Texas — For the first time since the Grapevine-Colleyville ISD school board voted to institute a new 36-page policy that bans the teaching of critical race theory and implements a strict review process for library books, the board’s Vice President discussed the decision. The policy also works...
Grapevine Students Hold Walkout Protesting Alleged Transphobic Policies
Grapevine students hold a walkout over recent controversial district policy changes.Clem Onojeghuo/Unsplash. Over 100 Grapevine High School students walked out of class on Friday in protest to a recent series of new policies that were instituted this past week. These new district politics instruct teachers how much they can talk about race, gender, and sexuality and also impact which bathroom transgender students can use. Another policy that changed is trustees now have a greater say over what books are available in libraries.
wbap.com
Fort Worth Woman Sparks Nationwide Racist Callout
FORT WORTH – (WBAP/KLIF) – It took a tweet from a Fort Worth woman calling out racism in Utah to make the story go viral. The story began at a women’s volleyball game between Brigham Young and Duke Universities. Bystanders reported a 19 year old Black female...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Gov. Abbott says schools will be held more accountable to comply with safety standards | Dallas News
Gov. Abbott says schools will be held more accountable to comply with safety standards. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Governor Greg Abbott told CBS 11...
fortworthreport.org
Outgoing Tarrant County commissioner focuses on equity, access in leadership
Devan Allen wasn’t initially interested in running for a Tarrant County commissioner seat in 2018, although colleagues often asked her about becoming a candidate. She was fine with being behind the scenes, she said. “I didn’t want to see myself doing it,” Allen, 40, said. “Not because I didn’t...
dallasposttrib.com
“White Only” Sign
“It is history. It is not critical race theory. In the continental USA, John Wiley Price, the name and the man needs no introduction. His actions are clearly unmatched, dialogue unmistakably understood, his service to the people of Dallas County exemplary, and his ‘art of appearances’ ready for print in any couture magazine. On Thursday, August 18, 2022, under the watchful eye of the invited public, the legendary county servant, rededicated the ‘white only” Water Fountain Sign, in the newly renovated Dallas County Courthouse.
Tanglewood in Fort Worth Is a Throwback to Calmer Times
Tanglewood takes passers-through back in time to a day when kids played outside and yards were well-groomed. This Fort Worth neighborhood near a branch of the Trinity River is relaxed, much like the calming waters nearby, with its streets following the river line. So pristine is the neighborhood it could...
The Culture War Is Chasing Teachers Away, Leaving Kids Shortchanged
About 300,000 teachers have left their jobs since 2020. Conservatives targeting those who support racial justice and LGBTQ students are making the shortage even worse.
klif.com
Federal Judge in Fort Worth Nixes Texas Law Banning 18-20 From Buying Guns
Texas (WBAP/IKLIF) – A federal judge in Fort Worth says that the Lone Star State cannot prohibit 18- to 20-year-olds from carrying handguns. U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman cited the Second Amendment in his decision Thursday. Pittman said the Second Amendment does not specify an age limit and protects adults under 21 years old.
fortworthreport.org
Millions could be headed to Fort Worth’s flood-prone West 7th district through state plan
Two projects aimed at reducing flooding near the West 7th Street entertainment corridor and University Drive will be eligible for state funds if a new regional flood plan is finalized in January. The Trinity Regional Flood Planning Group was formed in 2020 as part of a statewide effort to address...
kiiky.com
15 Best Law Schools in Dallas Texas in 2022: Requirements, Scholarships
Being an ambitious law student, you would want to discover the best law schools in Dallas Texas. Choosing the right legal school is crucial. You want a university that will challenge you and prepare you for success after graduation. With the bar test as demanding as it is, getting a job in the law field might be even harder.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Grapevine Students Walk Out of Class Over New Anti-LGBTQ School Policies
Just before lunch Friday about 100 students at Grapevine High School walked out of school, angry with new district policies which limit how teachers and students can talk about LGBTQ issues and content taught in school. "They say the school is a safe place for all as they actively make...
Texas school district limits discussions of race and gender, pronoun use, and certain books
The Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District in Texas on August 22, 2022, approved a policy by a 4-3 vote that would limit classroom discussions of race and gender, pronoun use, and certain library materials. The approved policy:. Allows educators to use pronouns that align with a student’s biological sex rather than...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Hundreds rally in Austin to demand Governor Abbott take action on assault-style rifles | Dallas News
Hundreds rally in Austin to demand Governor Abbott take action on assault-style rifles. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Hundreds, including families of Uvalde and Santa...
keranews.org
Who was Amon G. Carter? And why was he 'Mr. Fort Worth'?
For many North Texans — particularly the thousands of newcomers who've moved here -- Amon G. Carter is just a name on a museum, a college stadium (at TCU), several streets, even a lake. But Carter was an epic figure in the city's history. And Dave Leiber, the "Watchdog" columnist for the Dallas Morning News was inspired to write a one-man play about him, a play that opens this weekend in Hurst.
fox4news.com
5 plead guilty to 'factoring' scheme to defraud several Texas banks
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Five people have pled guilty to participating in a "factoring" scheme to defraud several banks in Texas. 49-year-old Ronald Wayne Schroeder of Canyon Lake, 60-year-old Jill Martin Alvarado of Irving, 57-year-old Rigo Alvarado of Barstow, 58-year-old Ryan Martinez of San Antonio and 80-year-old Phyllis Joe Martinez of San Antonio all each pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud.
Houston Chronicle
Texas school district bans pronoun use, limits restrooms transgender students can access
No, a Texas school district didn't ban the word "transgender" as some reports Tuesday have suggested. However, the Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District (GCISD) in North Texas did pass wide-sweeping guidelines Monday that include prohibiting teachers from addressing students by their chosen pronouns if they are inconsistent with the sex listed on their birth certificate.
Boy or Girl: Texas School District Will Not Recognize ‘Pronouns’
A north Texas school district just made a controversial decision. The Grapevine-Colleyville district, which is located between Dallas and Fort Worth just approved two new policies targeting gender identity on Monday night:. Teachers will not be forced to address students by the pronouns that match their gender identity even if...
Comments / 1