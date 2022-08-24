ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

How to watch NASA launch its mega moon rocket on Monday

NASA is about to perform the first-ever launch of its next-generation rocket and spacecraft in a highly anticipated lunar mission, and you can watch the entire event online. The Artemis I mission, which is scheduled to launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Monday, August 29, will usher in a new era of space exploration as NASA eyes lengthy crewed stays on the moon and the first astronaut voyage to Mars.
FLORIDA STATE
Space.com

SpaceX's next astronaut launch for NASA delayed to Oct. 3

The four-day delay will help avoid a traffic jam at the International Space Station. SpaceX's next astronaut launch for NASA has been pushed back four days, to Oct. 3. SpaceX and NASA had been targeting Sept. 29 for the launch of the Crew-5 mission to the International Space Station (ISS). But the flight will now lift off no earlier than Oct. 3, NASA announced in an update today (opens in new tab) (Aug. 25).
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lunar#Cuberover#To The Moon
biztoc.com

BP Whiting, Indiana, refinery shut; timing of restart unknown -sources

BP's 435,000 barrel-per-day Whiting, Indiana, refinery is shut and undergoing damage assessment. The timing for the refinery’s restart remains unknown as all of the refinery's units will have to be checked for damage. The sudden loss of electrical power on Wednesday afternoon. The Whiting refinery outage sent Chicago CBOB...
WHITING, IN
The Independent

How Nasa’s new Moon rocket compares to the Saturn V of the Apollo program

As soon as the morning of 29 August, the largest rocket to ever fly will lift off from Nasa’s launch complex 39B at Kennedy Space Center, in Florida.The Artemis I mission, the first flight of Nasa’s new program to return humans to the Moon by 2025, will take to the skies courtesy of  Nasa’s Space Launch System, or SLS, a massive heavy-lift rocket that looks a bit like a mashup of the Space Shuttle and the Saturn V rocket that took Apollo astronauts to the Moon more than a half-century ago.SLS will be the most powerful rocket since the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
The Independent

How Nasa’s new Moon spaceship Orion compares with the Apollo spacecraft

In 1969, the three Apollo 11 astronauts — Neil Armstrong, Michael Collins and Buzz Aldrin — blasted off from Cape Canaveral Florida atop a massive Saturn V rocket, ensconced in the capsule-shaped Apollo spacecraft. Armstrong and Aldrin would become the first people to walk on the Moon.Although Nasa hasn’t announced who is going yet, the space agency certainly hopes to send two new astronauts to the lunar surface sometime in 2025, during the Artemis III mission, Artemis being Nasa’s new Moon program. The crew of three will launch in a process not that dissimilar to that of the Apollo astronauts,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BBC

Artemis: Nasa ready to launch new era of Moon exploration

The American space agency is counting down to the lift-off of its giant new Moon rocket - the Space Launch System. SLS is the most powerful vehicle ever developed by Nasa, and will be the foundation of its Artemis project which aims to put people back on the lunar surface after a 50-year absence.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Phys.org

NASA 'go for launch' for planned Artemis I moon mission

With a week to go before the Artemis I rocket has its first shot at the moon, NASA managers said the hardware is good to go. The massive Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft atop the mobile launcher rolled out to Kennedy Space Center's Launch Pad 39-B last week ahead of the first launch window that opens at 8:33 a.m. next Monday.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Nasa unveils plans to send astronauts beyond Mars ahead of Artemis I mission to moon

Nasa hopes to establish its presence throughout the solar system as part of long-term plans to station its astronauts on Mars and beyond.The unveiling of its ambitions to send humans to the Red Planet comes ahead of its mission to install a permanent settlement on the moon, the latest phase of which will take the shape of a six-week, uncrewed test flight of its Space Launch System rocket and the Orion spacecraft.It is hoped that the Artemis I mission, which the space agency hopes to launch as soon as 29 August, will put astronauts back on the moon by...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Fox News

NASA spacecraft to smash into asteroid to test planetary defense

NASA will conduct the world's first mission to test technology for defending Earth against potential asteroid or comet hazards. The agency's Double Asteroid Redirection Test, or DART, will impact the asteroid Dimorphos at 7:14 p.m. ET on Sept. 26. The asteroid poses no threat to Earth. DART will provide data...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CBS DFW

Astronomers discover potential "water world" exoplanet nearby Earth

Scientists announced this week the discovery of a nearby "super-Earth" that could potentially support life, calling it a "water world." The team, led by the University of Montreal, used observations from NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS), as well as telescopes on the ground, to detect the exoplanet, which is described as potentially rocky like Earth, but larger. Named TOI-1452 b, it orbits a red dwarf star about 100 light years away from our planet, which scientists say is "fairly close." Scientists have long theorized the possibility of other ocean planets, but they have been difficult to confirm. TOI-1452 b is roughly...
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy