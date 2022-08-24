Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
How to watch NASA launch its mega moon rocket on Monday
NASA is about to perform the first-ever launch of its next-generation rocket and spacecraft in a highly anticipated lunar mission, and you can watch the entire event online. The Artemis I mission, which is scheduled to launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Monday, August 29, will usher in a new era of space exploration as NASA eyes lengthy crewed stays on the moon and the first astronaut voyage to Mars.
SpaceX's next astronaut launch for NASA delayed to Oct. 3
The four-day delay will help avoid a traffic jam at the International Space Station. SpaceX's next astronaut launch for NASA has been pushed back four days, to Oct. 3. SpaceX and NASA had been targeting Sept. 29 for the launch of the Crew-5 mission to the International Space Station (ISS). But the flight will now lift off no earlier than Oct. 3, NASA announced in an update today (opens in new tab) (Aug. 25).
Five asteroids to skim past Earth in close flybys this weekend into Monday
A NASA report has found that five asteroids will approach Earth this weekend and Monday. The report was published by Nasa's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), a research development lab at the California Institute of Technology. JPL discovered the extraterrestrial objects via its Asteroid Watch dashboard. All five asteroids are classified...
Phys.org
Perseverance rover retrieves key rocky clues to Mars' geologic and water history
In its first year exploring Jezero Crater on Mars, the Perseverance rover collected rock samples that scientists anticipate will provide a long-awaited timeline for the planet's geologic and water history. They'll just have to wait a decade to find out the answer, until the samples can be scooped up from...
How Nasa’s new Moon rocket compares to the Saturn V of the Apollo program
As soon as the morning of 29 August, the largest rocket to ever fly will lift off from Nasa’s launch complex 39B at Kennedy Space Center, in Florida.The Artemis I mission, the first flight of Nasa’s new program to return humans to the Moon by 2025, will take to the skies courtesy of Nasa’s Space Launch System, or SLS, a massive heavy-lift rocket that looks a bit like a mashup of the Space Shuttle and the Saturn V rocket that took Apollo astronauts to the Moon more than a half-century ago.SLS will be the most powerful rocket since the...
Phys.org
How to watch NASA's Artemis I moon rocket launch: TV schedule, streaming info
Fifty years after the last Apollo mission, NASA is again aiming for the moon. The Artemis I mission will blast off Monday morning from Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. "Artemis I will be an uncrewed flight test that will provide a foundation for deep-space exploration and demonstrate our...
Why NASA is returning to the moon 50 years later with Artemis I
The Artemis program will pick up where the famed Apollo program left off -- returning humans to the moon, including landing the first woman and the first person of color at the lunar south pole, and preparing for human exploration of Mars and beyond.
How Nasa’s new Moon spaceship Orion compares with the Apollo spacecraft
In 1969, the three Apollo 11 astronauts — Neil Armstrong, Michael Collins and Buzz Aldrin — blasted off from Cape Canaveral Florida atop a massive Saturn V rocket, ensconced in the capsule-shaped Apollo spacecraft. Armstrong and Aldrin would become the first people to walk on the Moon.Although Nasa hasn’t announced who is going yet, the space agency certainly hopes to send two new astronauts to the lunar surface sometime in 2025, during the Artemis III mission, Artemis being Nasa’s new Moon program. The crew of three will launch in a process not that dissimilar to that of the Apollo astronauts,...
BBC
Artemis: Nasa ready to launch new era of Moon exploration
The American space agency is counting down to the lift-off of its giant new Moon rocket - the Space Launch System. SLS is the most powerful vehicle ever developed by Nasa, and will be the foundation of its Artemis project which aims to put people back on the lunar surface after a 50-year absence.
Terrestrial planets: are they really that similar to Earth?
There are four terrestrial planets in our solar system and billions of them outside our solar system. Terrestrial planets are made of rock and silicate around a metallic core. Earth is the largest terrestrial planet in our solar system. A terrestrial planet is a planet that is primarily made of...
itechpost.com
James Webb Space Telescope Has Detected Carbon Dioxide in an Exoplanet Outside the Solar System
NASA's newest high-end space observatory is proving to be a worthwhile investment. The space agency recently announced that the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST or simply Webb) had captured the first clear evidence of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere of a planet outside our solar system. Scientists call Webb's discovery...
Phys.org
NASA 'go for launch' for planned Artemis I moon mission
With a week to go before the Artemis I rocket has its first shot at the moon, NASA managers said the hardware is good to go. The massive Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft atop the mobile launcher rolled out to Kennedy Space Center's Launch Pad 39-B last week ahead of the first launch window that opens at 8:33 a.m. next Monday.
Nasa unveils plans to send astronauts beyond Mars ahead of Artemis I mission to moon
Nasa hopes to establish its presence throughout the solar system as part of long-term plans to station its astronauts on Mars and beyond.The unveiling of its ambitions to send humans to the Red Planet comes ahead of its mission to install a permanent settlement on the moon, the latest phase of which will take the shape of a six-week, uncrewed test flight of its Space Launch System rocket and the Orion spacecraft.It is hoped that the Artemis I mission, which the space agency hopes to launch as soon as 29 August, will put astronauts back on the moon by...
Voyager 1: Facts about Earth's farthest spacecraft
Voyager 1 is the first spacecraft to travel beyond the solar system and enter interstellar space. The probe is still exploring the cosmos to this day.
Mars: The Red Planet
Mars is a rusty, red world and one of the most explored planets in the solar system.
Newly discovered exoplanet may be a ‘Super Earth’ covered in water
Artistic rendition of the exoplanet TOI-1452 b, a small planet that may be entirely covered in a deep ocean. Credit: Benoit Gougeon, Université de Montréal.TOI-1452 b, located 100 lightyears from Earth, is believed to be an 'ocean planet.'
Fox News
NASA spacecraft to smash into asteroid to test planetary defense
NASA will conduct the world's first mission to test technology for defending Earth against potential asteroid or comet hazards. The agency's Double Asteroid Redirection Test, or DART, will impact the asteroid Dimorphos at 7:14 p.m. ET on Sept. 26. The asteroid poses no threat to Earth. DART will provide data...
Astronomers discover potential "water world" exoplanet nearby Earth
Scientists announced this week the discovery of a nearby "super-Earth" that could potentially support life, calling it a "water world." The team, led by the University of Montreal, used observations from NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS), as well as telescopes on the ground, to detect the exoplanet, which is described as potentially rocky like Earth, but larger. Named TOI-1452 b, it orbits a red dwarf star about 100 light years away from our planet, which scientists say is "fairly close." Scientists have long theorized the possibility of other ocean planets, but they have been difficult to confirm. TOI-1452 b is roughly...
After 50 years, US takes its first step back to moon with launch of Artemis I
A new launch vehicle will send an uncrewed Orion capsule around the moon in a four- to six-week mission to prepare for landing humans on the moon by 2025.
