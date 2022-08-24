Air pollution doesn’t raise heart attack risk in smokers — because they’re already ‘self-intoxicating with pollutants’

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 805,000 people have a heart attack every year in the United States. About 200,000 of those are people who have already had one or more heart attacks. A new three-in-one drug combo has been found to significantly reduce the chance of heart attacks in those who have already experienced at least one (via Gizmodo). During a clinical trial, the medication, known as polypill, helped people have fewer heart attacks, strokes, or cardiovascular-related deaths than other common types of care.

