Air pollution doesn’t raise heart attack risk in smokers — because they’re already ‘self-intoxicating with pollutants’

Read full article on original website
Related
Seven in ten heart attacks and strokes would be prevented if we all got a good night’s sleep, study suggests
SEVEN in ten heart attacks and strokes would be prevented if we all got a good night’s sleep, a study suggests. The problems kill 100,000 Brits a year, meaning tens of thousands of lives could be saved with the recommended seven to eight hours shut-eye a night. Researchers followed...
scitechdaily.com
Yale Scientists Warn: Common Heart Medications Linked to Greater Heart-Attack Risk During Hot Weather
For people with coronary heart disease, beta-blockers are important medications that can improve survival and quality of life. Likewise, aspirin and other antiplatelet drugs can reduce the risk of a heart attack. However, those protections could backfire during hot-weather events, a time when heart attacks are already more likely. A...
MedicalXpress
Disease activity in coronary arteries predicts future risk of death and heart attacks
A non-invasive imaging technique for detecting coronary artery disease activity in patients with myocardial infarction did not predict the primary endpoint of all coronary events but did predict all-cause mortality and cardiac death or non-fatal myocardial infarction. The results of the late breaking research are presented in a Hot Line session today at ESC Congress 2022.
MedicalXpress
Study of people exposed to air pollution reveals greater effects on females than males
The impact of breathing diesel exhaust fumes may be more severe for females than males, according to new research that will be presented at the European Respiratory Society International Congress in Barcelona, Spain. Researchers looked for changes in people's blood brought about by exposure to diesel exhaust. In both females...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Medical News Today
Valvular heart disease: Symptoms, causes, and risk factors
If any of the heart’s valves are damaged or diseased, it is referred to as valvular heart disease. This damage can mean the valves fail to close properly, causing blood to leak back through them. Or it could mean the valves narrow and stiffen, decreasing blood flow through the heart.
Drink This Popular Juice Everyday To Reduce Your Risk For Heart Disease
Interestingly, science shows that one way we might lessen our risk for heart disease may be as simple as adding one popular drink item to our breakfast table.
nypressnews.com
Stroke warning: The drink shown to more than double the risk of a stroke within 1 hour
A stroke is a serious life-threatening medical condition that happens when the blood supply to part of the brain is cut off. Poor lifestyle decisions can trigger a stroke and a study published in the Stroke: Journal of the American Heart Association shows just how quickly these negative effects can kick in.
Seventeen human bodies found at the bottom of a medieval well in Norwich were a group of Ashkenazi Jews who may have been victims of antisemitic violence during the 12th century, DNA study reveals
Remains of 17 human bodies found at the bottom of a medieval well in Norwich have been identified as belonging to a group of Ashkenazi Jews who may have been victims of antisemitic violence during the 12th century. To piece together the individuals' past lives, researchers dug into the DNA...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MedicalXpress
How measuring blood pressure in both arms can help reduce cardiovascular risk and hypertension
Blood pressure should be measured in both arms and the higher reading should be adopted to improve hypertension diagnosis and management, according to a new study. The research, led by University of Exeter, analyzed data from 53,172 participants in 23 studies worldwide to examine the implications of choosing the higher or lower arm pressure.
Daytime Napping May Increase Risk of Strokes and Alzheimer's: Research
People who frequently napped during the day were more likely to develop high blood pressure, according to the study.
Medical News Today
Are night sweats a sign of alcohol withdrawal?
Alcohol can cause night sweats in some people. Night sweats occur because alcohol can affect the nervous system and how the body regulates and senses body temperature, blood pressure, and heart activity. Night sweats may also result from alcohol withdrawal or alcohol intolerance. For people who already experience night sweats,...
MedicalXpress
People reporting symptoms of both insomnia and obstructive sleep apnea at an increased risk of death
People reporting symptoms of both insomnia and a high risk of obstructive sleep apnea are at an increased risk of death, compared to people without the conditions, a new Flinders University analysis has found. Lead authors Dr. Alexander Sweetman and Dr. Yohannes Melaku say the study highlights the importance of...
studyfinds.org
No pain, no gain: Heart benefits of taking statins outweigh risks of muscle pain
BARCELONA, Spain — Don’t avoid taking statins over the concerns that cholesterol-lowering drug may cause muscle pain or weakness, a new study recommends. Researchers report that the benefits of statins in preventing cardiovascular disease far outweigh the risks of muscle-related side-effects. “For most people taking a statin, any...
msn.com
New Trial Finds Single-Dose 'Polypill' Could Be A Game Changer For Cardiovascular Disease
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 805,000 people have a heart attack every year in the United States. About 200,000 of those are people who have already had one or more heart attacks. A new three-in-one drug combo has been found to significantly reduce the chance of heart attacks in those who have already experienced at least one (via Gizmodo). During a clinical trial, the medication, known as polypill, helped people have fewer heart attacks, strokes, or cardiovascular-related deaths than other common types of care.
MedicalXpress
Novel blood test helps evaluate severity in pulmonary arterial hypertension, a rare lung disease
Researchers at the National Institutes of Health have found that a novel blood test can be used to easily evaluate disease severity in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and predict survivability. PAH is a rare, life-threatening condition that causes unexplained high blood pressure in the lungs. In early clinical studies, the researchers showed the test to significantly improve upon conventional tests, some of which use invasive tools.
studyfinds.org
People with blood type A more likely to suffer stroke before age 60
More adults are surprisingly suffering strokes at younger ages, and scientists have turned their attention more toward this population to find out what’s causing this and why. Now, University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) researchers are suggesting that blood type may hold the answer to predicting if someone will suffer a stroke at an earlier age.
MedicalXpress
Cardiovascular protection from statins greatly outweighs the risk of muscle symptoms
The known benefits of statin therapy in preventing cardiovascular disease, including heart attacks and strokes, outweigh the slightly increased risk of muscle symptoms, according to late breaking research presented in a Hot Line session on 29 August at ESC Congress 2022. Principal investigator Professor Colin Baigent, Director of the Medical...
Medical News Today
Most common symptoms of 6 cardiovascular diseases: Men vs. women
Researchers reviewed studies to outline the most common symptoms of six cardiovascular conditions. They found that symptoms vary between men and women, as well as over time. They concluded that keeping track of symptoms is crucial for patient care and outcomes. of deaths worldwide are linked to cardiovascular (CV) conditions.
Diesel exhaust may harm health of women more than men, study says
Breathing diesel exhaust fumes may be more harmful for females than males, prompting more changes in women's blood.
What Does It Feel Like When You Have High Blood Pressure?
High blood pressure is dangerous because it doesn't have what experts would consider specific symptoms. Here are some signs worth paying attention to.
Comments / 0