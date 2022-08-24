Sylvester Stallone’s mother once begged him not to make Jennifer Flavin his third wife, Radar has learned.Jackie Stallone, who passed away in September 2020 at 98, was never scared to keep quiet about her distaste for most of her son’s women.“I’m tired of long-legged airheads,” Sly’s mother once said of Flavin when the then 23-year-old model was first dating her son. “California is filled with them – airheads looking for a place to land.” “She’s pretty, but I like a mind,” Jackie Stallone continued. “She can be grateful that Sly made her a model. He’s made more models than the...

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO