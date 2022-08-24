Read full article on original website
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Sing ‘Deja Vu’ and ‘Uptown Girl’ With Billy Joel
A little over a year after introducing teens across America to the existence of a singer named Billy Joel and his 1983 tune “Uptown Girl” thanks to her hit “Deja Vu,” Olivia Rodrigo came onstage at Joel’s Madison Square Garden show on Wednesday evening to finally sing both songs with the man himself. The first sign that Rodrigo was in the house took place midway through the night when the band quietly started playing the intro to “Deja Vu,” though few people in the arena seemed to recognize what was happening. “I’m going to bring up a young musician,” Joel...
Angie Harmon’s Kids: Meet The ‘Law & Order’ Star’s 3 Children
Angie Harmon, 50, is best known as an actress and model, but in her private life, she’s a doting mother. The beauty shares three daughters, including Finley, 18, Avery, 17, and Emery, 13, with her ex-husband Jason Sehorn, and often shares photos of them on social media. Whether she’s celebrating one of their birthdays, or just reminiscing on special moments with the girls, it’s clear to see Angie’s most important role in life is being a mother.
Barbara Eden Has Carried On “As Best I Can” Since The Death Of Son Matthew Over 20 Years Ago
Have you ever seen Barbara Eden attend an event without a smile on her face and the joyful willingness of folding her arms to assume the I Dream of Jeannie position? Or not being willing to interact with her fans? There simply aren’t that many stars of Classic TV shows that embrace their legacy as positively as she does — and this despite the fact that she lost her only son, Matthew Michael Ansara, to a drug overdose a little over 20 years ago.
'Yo, Sly Your Girl's An Airhead': Mama Stallone 'Never Gelled' With Jennifer Flavin
Sylvester Stallone’s mother once begged him not to make Jennifer Flavin his third wife, Radar has learned.Jackie Stallone, who passed away in September 2020 at 98, was never scared to keep quiet about her distaste for most of her son’s women.“I’m tired of long-legged airheads,” Sly’s mother once said of Flavin when the then 23-year-old model was first dating her son. “California is filled with them – airheads looking for a place to land.” “She’s pretty, but I like a mind,” Jackie Stallone continued. “She can be grateful that Sly made her a model. He’s made more models than the...
Jenny McCarthy Compares 'Strict' Playboy Mansion to Catholic School
"There were no orgies or big parties going on," the actress said on a podcast.
Bill Maher And Rob Schneider Defend Jay Leno, Take On Homeless Issue On ‘Club Random’ Podcast
Former Tonight Show host Jay Leno is one of the greatest people, according to Bill Maher. But there’s a certain faction that doesn’t agree, he adds. “I don’t understand this animosity that comes from some people.” Maher joined with comedian/actor Rob Schneider for a candid conversation about fellow comedians and actors, with a dollop of politics, as part of Maher’s regular Club Random podcast, released each Sunday on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Google. This week’s edition was no-holds-barred, as the two outspoken comics riffed in a wide-ranging discussion. Regarding Leno, Schneider said any bad blood was “Just jealousy. Could you believe there’s...
Billy Joel invited Olivia Rodrigo on stage at his concert for an adorable 'Uptown Girl' duet
Great music brings generations together.
'Elvis' HBO Max Premiere Date Revealed
Baz Luhrmann's epic Elvis biopic will finally reach HBO Max in one week. The Elvis Presley movie will begin streaming on Friday, Sept. 2. The movie stars Austin Butler as the King of Rock and Roll and Tom Hanks as his controlling manager, Colonel Tom Parker. Elvis hit theaters on...
When Four Teenage Girls Surprised the Beatles in a Helicopter
Dedicated fans will go to great lengths to meet their favorite rock stars, staking out hotels, restaurants and backstage doorways to catch a glimpse. A group of teenage girls took things even further on Aug. 25, 1965, when they rented a helicopter to get close to the Beatles. The band...
Harry Styles ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Acting Clip Draws Criticism Online
Harry Styles landed on the receiving end of criticism after a clip from his upcoming movie Don't Worry Darling made its way online. A promotional clip for the Olivia Wilde-directed movie was recently shared on Twitter. The scene features Styles and his co-star Florence Pugh in a heated conversation as their respective characters Jack and Alice.
