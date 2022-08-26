ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Asian stocks follow Wall St higher ahead of Fed chair speech

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17gCEl_0hUWiO8Q00

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher on Friday ahead of a speech by the Federal Reserve chair that investors hoped would shed light on plans for more interest rate hikes.

Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul advanced. Shanghai was little-changed. Oil prices rose.

Investors focused on Jerome Powell’s speech at the Fed’s annual Jackson Hole meeting for signs of when the U.S. central bank, trying to cool inflation that is running at multi-decade highs, might raise rates again and by how much.

Traders worry the Fed’s four rate hikes this year, plus increases by central banks in Europe and Asia, might derail global growth. Some expect the Fed to reverse course and start cutting rates in 2023 due to signs the U.S. economy might be cooling.

“The Fed could start thinking about a pause in rate hikes, potentially for the end of the year,” said Thomas Costerg of Pictet in a report. “However, it is still too early to talk about rate cuts.”

The Shanghai Composite Index shed less than 0.1% to 3,244.98 while the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo rose 0.6% to 28,643.15. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong gained 0.5% to 20,065.69.

The Kospi in Seoul added 0.1% to 2,480.46 and Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 surged 1% to 7,118.20.

India’s Sensex opened up 0.4% at 59,031.50. New Zealand, Bangkok and Jakarta declined while Singapore rose.

Global markets have swung between optimism about stronger corporate profits and unease about possible recession risks.

On Wall Street, the S&P surged 1.4% to 4,199.12 for its biggest daily increase in nearly two weeks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1% to 33,291.78. The Nasdaq composite climbed 1.7% to 12,639.27.

Also Thursday, the government reported the U.S. economy didn’t contract by as much as previously thought during the spring. It shrank 0.6% on an annualized basis, the government said, less than the previous 0.9% estimate.

The Fed’s Jackson Hole meeting in Wyoming, which attracts economists from around the world, has been the setting for market-defining announcements in the past.

Investors are hoping for clarity from Powell after Fed officials said they still supported rate hikes despite hopes inflation might be peaking.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude gained 80 cents to $93.32 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract fell $2.37 on Thursday to $92.52. Brent crude, the price basis for international trading, advanced 78 cents to $99.24 per barrel in London. It lost $1.88 the previous session to $99.34.

The dollar gained to 136.89 yen from Thursday’s 136.46 yen. The euro edged up to 99.71 cents from 99.69 cents.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Global stock markets mixed head of latest US jobs reading

BEIJING (AP) — European stocks opened higher Friday while Asian markets mostly declined ahead of U.S. jobs data that might reinforce U.S. Federal Reserve plans for more interest rate hikes to cool inflation. London, Frankfurt and Shanghai rose. Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney declined. Wall Street futures were nearly...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
The Associated Press

N. Korea may send workers to Russian-occupied east Ukraine

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — As the war in Ukraine stretches into its seventh month, North Korea is hinting at its interest in sending construction workers to help rebuild Russian-occupied territories in the country’s east. The idea is openly endorsed by senior Russian officials and diplomats, who foresee...
CHINA
The Associated Press

Solomon Islands asks navies not to send ships pending review

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The Solomon Islands on Wednesday asked countries to not send naval vessels to the South Pacific nation until approval processes are overhauled, amid concerns over a new security pact between the Solomons and China. The government made the request after the U.S. Coast Guard cutter Oliver Henry and the British navy patrol boat HMS Spey canceled planned port calls last week due to bureaucratic delays. The United States and Britain are among countries concerned that a new security pact with Beijing could lead to a Chinese naval base being constructed less than 2,000 kilometers (1,200 miles) off Australia’s northeast coast. Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare said the Oliver Henry crew had failed to provide required information in time for his office to approve the visit. The Oliver Henry refueled at Papua New Guinea instead.
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery fell $2.94 to $86.61 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for November delivery fell $3.28 to $92.36 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for October delivery fell 4 cents to $2.39 a gallon. September heating oil fell 11 cents to $3.56 a gallon. October natural gas rose 13 cents to $9.26 per 1,000 cubic feet.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wall St#Stock#Asian Stocks#U S Economy#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Fed#The Federal Reserve#Jackson Hole#Pictet#The Hang Seng#S P Asx 200#Sensex
Benzinga

Tesla To $360? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Friday

Piper Sandler raised the price target on Tesla, Inc. TSLA from $344 to $360. Piper Sandler analyst Alexander Potter maintained an Overweight rating on the stock. Tesla shares rose 0.3% to $277.98 in pre-market trading. Rosenblatt cut Ciena Corporation CIEN price target from $70 to $65. Rosenblatt analyst Mike Genovese...
STOCKS
The Associated Press

Russian top oil executive dies; fall from window blamed

MOSCOW (AP) — The chairman of the board of Russia’s largest private oil company, which criticized Russia’s military operation in Ukraine, fell out of a hospital window and died, Russian news reports said Thursday. The circumstances of Lukoil chairman Ravil Maganov’s death were unclear. The state news agency Tass cited an unnamed law enforcement source as saying Maganov committed suicide while being treated at Central Clinical Hospital in Moscow. The report said he had been admitted there for a heart attack and was taking antidepressants. A Lukoil statement Thursday said Maganov “passed away after a severe illness” but did not give details.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

India launches new aircraft carrier as China concerns grow

NEW DELHI (AP) — India commissioned its first home-built aircraft carrier Friday as it seeks to counter regional rival China’s much larger and growing fleet, and expand its own indigenous shipbuilding capabilities. The INS Vikrant, whose name is a Sanskrit word for “powerful” or “courageous,” is India’s second...
INDIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Singapore
Place
Sydney
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Nikkei 225
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
Country
India
The Associated Press

Biden administration awards $1 billion for economic projects

WASHINGTON (AP) — Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo is announcing Friday $1 billion worth of federal grants for manufacturing, clean energy, farming, biotech and other sectors that will go to 21 regional partnerships. The winners were chosen from 529 initial applicants vying for grants that were part of last year’s...
POTUS
The Associated Press

Aid pours into Pakistan; deaths from floods cross 1,200 mark

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Planes carrying fresh supplies are surging across a humanitarian air bridge to flood-ravaged Pakistan as the death toll surged past 1,200, officials said Friday, with families and children at special risk of disease and homelessness. The ninth flight from the United Arab Emirates and the first from Uzbekistan were the latest to land in Islamabad overnight as a military-backed rescue operation elsewhere in the country reached more of the 3 million people affected by the disaster. Two more planes from U.A.E and Qatar with aid will arrive in Pakistan later Friday, and a Turkish train carrying relief goods for flood victims was on its way to the impoverished nation, according to the Foreign Ministry. Meanwhile, a Turkish delegation headed by Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu met with Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif to convey his condolences to him over damages caused by floods. Multiple officials blamed the unusual monsoon and flooding on climate change, including U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who earlier this week called on the world to stop “sleepwalking” through the deadly crisis.
ENVIRONMENT
The Associated Press

UK minister vows wide-ranging support for Australian subs

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The British international trade secretary on Friday promised wide-ranging support to Australia in developing and maintaining a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines. Anne-Marie Trevelyan was speaking in the Australian city of Adelaide at the end of a nine-day tour of Britain’s two new free trade partners,...
AUSTRALIA
The Associated Press

Sri Lanka’s ousted president expected to return home

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Ousted Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is expected to return home more than seven weeks after he fled the country amid mass protests that demanded his resignation, holding him and his family responsible for the country’s economic crisis. Rajapaksa currently does not face...
ASIA
The Associated Press

Cenntro Announces Expansion of Logistar All-Electric Commercial Product Line

FREEHOLD, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 2, 2022-- Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN), a leading EV technology company with advanced, market-validated electric commercial vehicles, today announced another expansion of the Logistar series, the new Logistar 260. The All-Electric commercial van is scheduled for initial deliveries in the first quarter of 2023 to Europe followed by launches in Asia, the Caribbean, and South American markets. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220902005134/en/ Logistar 260 (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

U.S. FDA approves first treatment option for generalized pustular psoriasis flares in adults

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is the first regulatory authority to approve spesolimab as a treatment option for generalized pustular psoriasis (GPP) flares in adults, Boehringer Ingelheim announced today. Spesolimab, marketed in the U.S. as SPEVIGO ®, is a novel, selective antibody that blocks the activation of the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R), a signaling pathway within the immune system shown to be involved in the pathogenesis of GPP. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005863/en/ “GPP flares can greatly impact a patient’s life and lead to serious, life-threatening complications,” said Mark Lebwohl, M.D., lead investigator and...
HEALTH
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
510K+
Post
508M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy