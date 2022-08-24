Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WATCH: Baker Mayfield finds Shi Smith for 2nd Panthers TD strike
The party started a bit late for the Carolina Panthers tonight, but Baker Mayfield and his offense certainly weren’t to blame. Despite the 35-minute weather delay, the home team kicked off their 2022 preseason finale with a few bangs. The first came on a 12-play, 53-yard scoring drive during the Panthers’ second possession of the game—one that ended in a 2-yard touchdown pass from Mayfield to running back D’Onta Foreman.
Panthers QB Sam Darnold carted off after suffering gruesome ankle injury
Sam Darnold's season may be in jeopardy less than a week after losing the Carolina Panthers' starting quarterback battle to Baker Mayfield. During the Panthers' preseason matchup on Friday night against the Buffalo Bills, Darnold appeared to suffer a severe left ankle injury. Bills rookie defensive tackle C.J. Brewer hit...
Baker Mayfield looks dangerous vs. Bills with two touchdown passes
After a 2021 season in which he was waylaid schematically by his coaches, and injuries limited his effectiveness, leading to a trade from the Cleveland Browns to the Carolina Panthers, it appears that Baker Reagan Mayfield is feeling dangerous once again. Mayfield easily wrested the starting job from Sam Darnold...
Yardbarker
Kevin Stefanski Was “Seeing Red”
During a team practice on Thursday, Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett had an injury scare. During a play, a defender got a little too close to Brissett and hit him in the hand, which caused him to be shaking his hand in a bit of pain. Browns’ head coach Kevin Stefanski said that the play had him seeing red for a minute.
NFL・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Browns' Myles Garrett not a top-10 player heading into 2022 NFL season?
If nothing else, Cleveland Browns All-Pro pass-rusher Myles Garrett isn't lacking confidence regarding his talents ahead of the upcoming season. Garrett elicited strong reactions throughout the football community earlier this week when he said he believes he should be No. 1 overall in NFL Network's Top 100 players rankings for this year. The three-time Pro Bowl selection later admitted he expects to land "somewhere in the top 20" when the list's final 20 players are unveiled on Sunday.
Yardbarker
Cleveland Browns Need To Trade A Running Back, Acquire Wide Receiver
The Cleveland Browns have four running backs who are capable of taking carries this upcoming season. It is not only arguably the deepest running back group in the NFL, but also the deepest position groups on any roster. The Browns can afford to offload one of these backs for some help in the passing attack, and that is exactly what they should do.
Report: Panthers have interest in Jets WR Denzel Mims
Jets WR Denzel Mims wants out of New York. And perhaps he has a potential suitor in place. The Athletic’s Zach Rosenblatt and Joe Person are both reporting that the Carolina Panthers have shown interest and have called the Jets about Mims. The connection makes sense. Mims had a...
Broncos receiver KJ Hamler makes first catch since returning from ACL injury
The Denver Broncos are currently playing their third and final preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings and Hamler registered his first catch since returning from an ACL injury he suffered last September. It wasn’t a huge play, but it is definitely a crowning achievement for Hamler in his return to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Carolina Panthers Quarterback Sam Darnold Carted Off in Team’s Preseason Finale
While the quarterback battle between Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold ended with a decision to roll with the former Cleveland Browns QB atop the depth chart, the backup job is a jumbled mess for the Carolina Panthers. Third-string rookie Matt Corral suffered a Lisfranc injury that ends his freshman season in the team’s second exhibition.
'We've got to have a couple of screws missing': Browns' Tony Fields II savors special teams
BEREA − Some football players grow up loving to throw the ball. Some love catching it, or running with it. Some even love blocking the guy in front of them. Tony Fields II gets a thrill covering kickoffs. "In college, I loved kickoff," Fields, a second-year Browns linebacker, told...
Comments / 0