Winder, GA

Justine Lookenott

Forsyth County Commissioners approve $1.29M in construction bids for transportation projects

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners approved $1.29 million in construction bids at its work session on August 23(Image by Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) A number of road projects may soon be underway after the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners approved almost $1.29 million at its work session on Tuesday, August 23. All items will also have to be approved at the BOC regular meeting on Thursday, September 1.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
wrwh.com

Cleveland Planning And Zoning Say No To Townhouse Plan

(Cleveland)-The Cleveland Planning Zoning Board voted Thursday night to deny a request from Skye Construction and Development to rezone property on Angle Lane in the city, from Single Family Residential to PUD, Planned Unit Development. A large number of residents who live on Angle Lane and nearby Head Street showed...
CLEVELAND, GA
Monroe Local News

Traffic Alert: SR 332 Bridge over I-85 in Hoschton is currently closed

HOSCHTON, GA (AUG. 24, 2022) Georgia Department of Transportation announces that State Route 332 Bridge over I-85 is currently closed. Motorists are urged to continue to use detours. “For the safety of the workers, please do not drive around the barricades at SR 332 bridge over I-85. Georgia DOT has...
HOSCHTON, GA
accesswdun.com

Hall County Sheriff's Office identifies Sunday Lake Lanier drowning victim

Hall County Fire Rescue recovered a man’s body Sunday morning after he drowned at Old Federal Campground near Lake Lanier. The Hall County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the man was Adelso Enrique Barillas, 21, of Kansas City, Missouri. According to the initial investigation, Barillas was swimming with two friends when he began to struggle. Barillas went under the water and never resurfaced.
HALL COUNTY, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Old Homer Baptist Church, Banks County

This was identified as the “Old Homer Baptist Church” in the nomination forms for designation of the Homer Historic District on the National Register of Historic Places. It has subsequently served other congregations, the Alliance Church being the most recent I could find. Homer Historic District, National Register...
BANKS COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Luxury hotel, entertainment, retail complex coming to Clayton County

MORROW, Ga. (CBS46) - Clayton County officials helped break ground Friday on a 26-acre entertainment complex that’s expected to address the need for a mixed-use development in the county while having a projected economic impact of nearly $100 million a year. Commercial property development firm Roman United is spearheading...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
wrwh.com

White County Purchases Additional Property In Cleveland

(Cleveland)-White County has agreed to purchase some additional property in the city of Cleveland that could be promising for White County Tax Commissioner Cindy Cannon in getting a new building that she has been seeking for years. During their meeting Tuesday the commissioners announced they entered into a contract back...
CLEVELAND, GA
accesswdun.com

Cumming Farmers Market to move after end of summer season

Since 1978, the Cumming Farmers Market has offered a summer market in the Cumming Fairgrounds Parking lot #3, but this fall, this decades-long tradition will begin a new chapter of its life. After the final day of the summer market on September 28th, the market will be permanently relocated to the Cumming City Center, where it will now be open year-round.
CUMMING, GA
News Break
Politics
nowhabersham.com

Two transported to hospital after wreck on Toccoa Highway

A rollover wreck Friday near Clarkesville sent two people to the hospital with apparent minor injuries. The crash happened around 5:40 p.m. at the intersection of SR 17/Toccoa Highway and Bob Patton Road about two miles north of Hills Crossing. According to the Georgia State Patrol, 71-year-old Candace Krefft of...
CLARKESVILLE, GA
wrwh.com

No Injuries In Tractor Trailer Wreck On Richard Russell Highway

(Cleveland)-No injuries were reported after a tractor-trailer overturned Tuesday night on Richard Russell Highway. Bryce Barrett White County Public Safety Public Information Officer advised in an email that the 9-1-1 dispatchers were notified about the accident at 8:19 PM. Barrett said the tractor-trailer overturned across the roadway blocking both lanes...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
Red and Black

Mask mandate reinstated in Athens-Clarke County

Athens-Clarke County reinstated its mask mandate on Friday after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated ACC's COVID-19 community level to high in its most recent weekly report, according to a release from ACC’s Emergency Management Office. Last week, the COVID-19 community level in ACC was medium, according...
CLARKE COUNTY, GA

